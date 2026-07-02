

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to Morgan County, Georgia, and held up a jar of filthy brown water. It came from a well 400 feet from a Meta data center, and the family who owns that well has been shipping in bottled water since construction started, because their tap water ruined their appliances and their kids can’t drink it. She brought that jar to a House hearing in May and received a promise from an EPA official that they would investigate. Then she went back to Georgia with a camera crew from More Perfect Union and made a short film about it, sitting in the Morris family’s kitchen in a county that gave President Trump 70 percent of its vote in 2024 and still wanted her help. Other reports have focused on Texas ranchers, who say they will break with a lifetime of voting Republican and put their faith in Democrats to stop the noise and construction on lands they’ve tended for generations. These grievances are real, and it’s no surprise that a savvy politician like AOC would start a highly visible campaign to channel that anger into political benefit.

She’s not alone. This week, in Denver, Hasan Piker and Linda Sarsour walked up to three strangers on the street with a camera running and did the same pitch in 90 seconds. “What do you guys think about the data center that just popped up over here?” “We hate it.” “Diana DeGette’s been in Congress thirty years and said nothing about it. Melat Kiros wants a moratorium.” “It’s poison.” “Do you have your ballot?” They did. Kiros beat a 15-term incumbent that night. Watching Piker’s video, you would come away believing that data centers alone ended Diana DeGette’s thirty-year career.

Bernie Sanders and AOC have now converted that anger into a bill. The AI Data Center Moratorium Act would freeze construction on data centers until Congress passes a second law requiring federal pre-approval of AI models before release, guaranteed union labor, zero increase in local utility bills, and a mechanism to ensure that “the wealth generated by AI companies is shared with the people of the United States.” It also bans chip exports to any country that declines to adopt the same rules, including China.

At first glance, it sounds reasonable: people are angry about their water and their electric bills, and Congress should act on both. The fine print describes something else, a wish list for reorganizing the entire American economy. It won’t pass a Republican Congress, and it was never meant to. Sanders said so himself in February: “A few months ago, when I proposed a moratorium on AI data centers, it was perceived as a radical, fringe and Luddite idea. Well, not anymore.” He is describing a campaign to relocate the center of the debate, a tactic he has honed on everything from Medicare for All to weapons sales to Israel.

I don’t want to minimize Americans’ rightful anger about data center proliferation, because it has become one of the most striking swings in American public opinion. Seventy-one percent of Americans now oppose a data center being built anywhere near them, according to Gallup, a higher rate of opposition than Americans give to a nuclear power plant in their backyard. Nine months earlier, the country was split. Heatmap’s polling found the swing crossed every demographic and every region, with young voters angriest of all: eighty percent of Americans under thirty-five now say no. The fury runs just as hot in rural Missouri and deep-red Morgan County as it does in Denver. This is not a coastal, online, or purely progressive phenomenon.

The anger also has a factual basis. Water tables are dropping. Utility bills are climbing, and more than half of Americans now blame data centers specifically, rather than “rising costs” vaguely, for the increase. This is a legitimate domestic policy failure, and any politician who dismisses it as NIMBYism is volunteering to lose an election over it.

But there is a difference between fixing the problem and moving the goalposts so far that it can never be fixed. A permanent ban amounts to a proposal that America surrender its AI edge, and that position cannot be squared with any serious assessment of China’s campaign to overtake, and to steal, American AI technology.

Taking China seriously

Last night on NBC, Alex Karp said as much.

The Palantir CEO gave an interview that has been ricocheting around tech and policy circles since. Karp bluntly named Israel one of the world’s three real technology powers, alongside the United States and China. He said American policymakers debate AI as though the United States has no adversaries, when it plainly does: China is racing to close the gap, and not always legally. He also took direct aim at how the far left has turned Israel into a purity test inside the Democratic coalition, arguing that much of the loudest “criticism” of Israel rejects Israel’s right to exist and dresses that rejection up as policy disagreement. His argument was strategic: America needs allies who are serious about technology, even allies it sometimes fights with. Allies like Israel.

It has not escaped me that this particular ally is the relationship the AOC wing, the same wing demanding a total ban on AI data centers, keeps trying to make disqualifying.

Fortunately, parts of Congress do take strategic competition with China seriously. The House maintains a Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, with members from both parties, because both parties broadly agree that China is a genuine threat. Its membership is not ideologically uniform. California’s Ro Khanna, the ranking Democrat and one of the most prominent voices calling Israel’s war against Hamas a genocide, sits beside Indiana’s André Carson, who pushed “ceasefire now” legislation days after the Hamas massacre, while Israeli hostages were still held in Gaza. A few seats down sit Florida’s Kathy Castor and Michigan’s Haley Stevens, both squarely pro-Israel, with Stevens now running for Michigan’s open Senate seat against the DSA’s Abdul El-Sayed. One committee, focused on one of America’s adversaries, with wildly different instincts about America’s allies.

At the committee’s April 16 hearing, “China’s Campaign to Steal America’s AI Edge,” Carson closed his opening remarks with a call for a “global coalition” with allies like the Netherlands and Japan, adding, “we’re all in this competition together.” He also noted that “nearly two-thirds of the top AI companies in America were founded or co-founded by immigrants,” a real and important statistic. What he left out, in a speech to a national security committee that he chose to build around immigrant founders, was Israel. Why does that matter? Because immigrant founders from Israel have started or co-started at least sixty American unicorns, startups valued at over a billion dollars, second only to India among every country on earth, according to a National Foundation for American Policy study. One Stanford analysis found that Israeli immigrants produce unicorn founders at a rate several times higher than any other nationality, adjusted for population. Just yesterday, Israeli AI companies announced $3 billion in funds raised in June alone, with most of that going toward AI startups. In a speech about America’s allies in the AI race, leaving Israel out is essentially omitting the headline.

Expert witnesses at that same hearing testified that the fastest path to losing the AI race is slowing American infrastructure buildout. Which means a nationwide ban, even one built around a real grievance, stops being a neutral domestic policy choice. Once you take Karp and Congress at their word, that China is an actual adversary, it starts to look like unilateral disarmament.

The same fight on two fronts

China arms and bankrolls Iran, Israel’s most direct threat. China spent two decades hollowing out American manufacturing, the material fact beneath every speech about reshoring American jobs. Those two stories share a single adversary, showing up on two different fronts. Treating Israel as a strategic partner in that fight requires no charity and no dual loyalty. It requires only noticing who is already standing on your side of the field.

The AI policy split proves it. The Sanders and AOC moratorium demands a total economic restructuring before a single new server farm gets built, and I doubt either of them would dispute that the bill invests more in remaking capitalism than in beating Beijing. Compare that to Kathy Castor’s Ratepayer Protection Act, which is less glamorous and has the advantage of being passable. It makes data center developers pay for their own grid upgrades instead of sticking the bill to families in Florida and Colorado. It is co-sponsored by a Republican, Gabe Evans. It cleared subcommittee this month and heads to a full committee vote. It does not adequately address the environmental issues caused by data centers, as environmental groups were quick to point out. But it is a real, bipartisan attempt to answer the same utility-bill anger that is driving the moratorium movement, without freezing American AI infrastructure while China keeps pouring concrete.

Neither bill is perfect. But one treats the water and the electric bill as the actual problem. The other treats them as leverage.

Which brings us back to Karp. The people most serious about beating China tend, with few exceptions, to treat Israel as a strategic asset rather than a moral liability. And the people most consumed with turning Israel into a litmus test keep producing the most incoherent policy on the one issue everyone already agrees will decide America’s edge. That correlation is what happens when a party lets a purity contest write its foreign policy.

Abdul El-Sayed, running for Michigan’s open Senate seat, received AOC’s endorsement today. He has built a campaign on the idea that too many of “our tax dollars” fund what he calls Israel’s wars instead of coming home to Americans. The message lands hard in a state that has lost manufacturing jobs to Chinese competition for a generation. It is a good slogan. It is also backwards. Foreign aid to Israel is spent almost entirely on American-made weapons, built by American workers at American defense contractors, which makes “money leaving the country” a strange description of it. The money that actually left Michigan and Ohio went to Beijing.

Michigan Democrats like Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens run on that fact rather than away from it, because Michigan voters lived it. They understand that for the average Michigander, national security and the household budget draw on the same worry. The politicians who treat China as theoretical are built to go viral, and some of them will keep winning in deep blue, wealthy districts, as we saw last week. The lawmakers who take national security seriously, and take America’s alliances seriously, are the ones assembling a coalition that can actually govern.