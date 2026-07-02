Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BF Herst's avatar
BF Herst
8h

This is such a useful, deeply analyzed, and important account. I was almost entirely ignorant of the component parts and totally unaware of the connections. Thank you for the work you must have put in to make it so clear and so cogent. As always, I finish reading with a wider perspective.

Reply
Share
Rivkahs_kitchen's avatar
Rivkahs_kitchen
10h

Wow thanks for explaining it

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture