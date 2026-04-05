Not because people aren’t trying. But because the moment you follow the logic to its conclusion, you end up somewhere that makes ordinary life impossible. And most people, it turns out, are not willing to make ordinary life impossible. Nevermind the irony of a would-be activist in a comfortable Western nation complaining about skipping their morning Frappuccino, all to take part in a campaign which urges Israelis to simply accept missiles flying over our heads. They make exceptions. And then more exceptions. Until the boycott becomes less a principled framework and more a bumper sticker — something you display, not something you live.

A few days ago I was walking to get coffee near my home in London. There was a small crowd outside a Gail’s Bakery. Signs, chants, the whole choreography. I stopped.

Gail’s is a British bakery chain. It sells sourdough loaves and overpriced oat flat whites. It has no Israeli ownership. It was not founded in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. It does not manufacture drones or supply military equipment to anyone.

The connection being protested, as far as I could parse from the signage and subsequent social media posts, involved either the Jewish background of its founder, who no longer owns it, or the indirect investment links of one of its institutional shareholders— which itself had holdings in funds that had some exposure to Israeli companies.

Let me be clear about what that means. It means: a British bakery.

Whose investor. Has a fund. That holds stakes in companies. Some of which operate in Israel.

By this logic, almost no institution in the Western world is clean.

Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, university endowments, insurance pools— virtually all of them have indirect exposure to Israeli technology, Israeli pharmaceutical companies, Israeli cybersecurity firms. If the threshold for complicity is “a financial institution somewhere in your ownership chain has touched Israel,” then we are not talking about a boycott anymore. We are talking about an audit of the entire global economy that nobody is actually prepared to conduct.

The protesters outside Gail’s went home and, presumably, had dinner. Possibly ordered it on an app. Almost certainly used a smartphone, which chips were invented and likely produced in Israel.

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I came across a video online that has stayed with me longer than I expected. A transgender activist, posting about their commitment to the Palestinian cause, had discovered that a component of their hormone treatment was produced in Israel.

The video was hesitant, genuinely conflicted. They didn’t want to stop treatment. But they also didn’t know how to square this with their stated principles. They were sitting with real cognitive dissonance, and to their credit, they said so.

I thought to myself, finally, someone willing to say the contradictions of this movement out loud. A true rarity in the anti-Israel movement. What the poster’s dilemma exposed is exactly the problem with a boycott movement that hasn’t thought through its own premises. Israel is not a marginal player in the global pharmaceutical and biotech supply chain. It is a significant one. Israeli research institutions contribute to treatments for cancer, MS, Parkinson’s, and fertility disorders.

The Israelis who developed these treatments were not trying to trick the world into supporting Israeli policies. They were trying to cure diseases. If you applied the boycott rigorously to healthcare, you might harm Israel’s standing in the world. But you would harm patients far, far more.

No serious boycott movement has grappled with this issue. They don’t want to, because the answer is uncomfortable.

Here is the reductio ad absurdum that nobody in this movement wants to run.

If indirect financial connection justifies boycott, then consider the following. Intel’s largest chip manufacturing plant outside the United States is in Israel. If you own a laptop, there is a meaningful chance it contains Israeli-designed or Israeli-manufactured components. Qualcomm, which supplies chips to virtually every major smartphone brand, has significant R&D operations in Israel.

The USB standard, the port you use to charge everything, was developed largely by Israeli engineers at Intel Haifa. Check Point Software, an Israeli company, provides cybersecurity infrastructure to corporations and governments across Europe and North America.

If you are reading this on a screen, there is a non-trivial probability that Israeli engineering is somewhere in the supply chain.

The point is not that Israeli technology is indispensable and therefore the state is above criticism. The point is that the boycott framework, applied honestly, collapses under its own weight. Everything is connected.

Which means, functionally, nothing is meaningfully boycottable by the standards the movement has set for itself.

And yet the activists continue to post. On Meta platforms. On X.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, operates one of its largest engineering hubs in Tel Aviv. The infrastructure that allows activists to coordinate protests, share boycott lists, and post video content is, in part, built and maintained by Israeli engineers working for an American company with deep operational roots in Israel.

X, under Elon Musk, has its own contradictions for a movement that also tends to find Musk politically objectionable. The platforms they use to broadcast their opposition are themselves entangled with the structures they claim to oppose.

I am not raising this to say they should go offline (although I do recommend touching grass every once in a while.) I’m raising it because the selective application is the tell. The boycott is enforced precisely where it is costless and dropped precisely where it is inconvenient. That is not a principled position. That is a performance.

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Mark Ruffalo is claiming to be a well-intentioned man who has used his platform to advance causes he believes in. He also works in Hollywood, an industry whose executive infrastructure, agency landscape, and financing networks are heavily populated by Jewish Americans, many of whom identify as Zionists.

His own talent representation, UTA’s Chief Jay Sures, denounced Antisemitism and the anti-Israel movement. So Ruffalo exists within an ecosystem that, by the logic of the boycott movement, would represent a profound form of complicity. And yet the films get made. The contracts get signed. The press tours happen. The wire transfers are never rejected.

I don’t say this to single him out. He is simply the clearest example of a broader dynamic: that the moral framework being applied to consumers and businesses in the UK and US is applied to almost nobody who has actual cultural or economic power. The people being told not to buy coffee at Gail’s are not Mark Ruffalo. They are twenty-three-year-olds who have no leverage over anything.

What the boycott movement has become, in large part, is a social identity system. It tells you who belongs and who doesn’t. It creates rituals of affiliation — the sticker on the water bottle, the repost, the public declaration of the brands you’ve abandoned. It functions like a dress code.

The point is not to change Israeli policy. If it were, the movement would measure its effectiveness in policy outcomes, of which there are essentially none. The point is to signal membership. To demonstrate that you are the right kind of person.

That’s a human impulse. It’s understandable.

But the dark side of it is that by defining the in-group through an ever shifting list of brands deemed unacceptable, the boycott movement also inherently creates an out-group. In the boycott framework, Israelis, and, increasingly, Jews, are corrupting. Polluting. Unclean. It doesn’t take a history degree to recognize this pattern. Under the guise of ethics, Jews are being dehumanized through a boycott movement that ices them out of public life on the most tenuous of grounds.

I think about the activist with the hormone medication, sitting with their phone, genuinely uncertain what to do. I have more respect for that uncertainty than for the confident sign-waver outside a bakery. At least the uncertainty is honest. At least it acknowledges that the world doesn’t arrange itself cleanly along ideological lines.

Because Israel will keep doing what it does regardless of what gets ordered at a London coffee shop. The engineers in Tel Aviv will keep developing. The research labs will keep publishing. The pharmaceutical supply chains will keep moving. The chips will keep getting made.

The boycott will continue. So will everything it’s trying to boycott.

But what can’t continue, what we must call out, is the subtle creep of acceptance: of the exclusion of Jews, of the dehumanization of Israelis, and of the rebranding of ancient Jew hatred as moral high ground.