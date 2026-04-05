Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Morgenstein's avatar
Tina Morgenstein
Apr 7

Brilliantly accurate! Let’s have the antisemitics stop using anything a Jew/Israeli has made & see how long/comfortably they can live!

Reply
Share
Arnon Rubinstein's avatar
Arnon Rubinstein
Apr 11

Very well written - a classic case of 'don't confuse me with the facts, I have already made up my mind'.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture