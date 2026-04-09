Beirut and Tel Aviv under attack

The images coming out of Lebanon yesterday looked like the images coming out of Israel during the Iranian attacks last month. They looked like the images coming out of Gaza. Burning buildings. Paramedics running. I have learned, after years of writing about this conflict, that my brain cannot tell the difference between those images. It was not built to. None of us were. We recognise suffering because we are all the same thing underneath it.

At least 200 people were killed in Lebanon yesterday, some of them civilians. Israel launched more than 100 strikes in ten minutes across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. Hospitals were flooded. Streets full of rush hour traffic became sites of carnage. Some neighbourhoods in central Beirut received no warning at all.

I am writing this as someone who has family in Israel. Who has watched rockets fall on Israeli cities. Who grew up knowing that Hezbollah existed for one reason: the destruction of the Jewish state. I am not writing this as someone with no stake in this conflict. I am writing it precisely because I do.

And I still have to say: what happened yesterday was horrifying.

Here is the context that matters.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program, military infrastructure, and leadership. Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed. It was the most significant military operation in the region in a generation.

Hezbollah did not immediately enter the war. For two days, it stayed out.

Then, on March 2, it launched missiles and drones at Israel, killing several Israeli civilians. Since March 2 alone, Hezbollah has fired more than 6,500 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israel. That decision triggered the current Lebanon war.

This is not the first time Hezbollah has chosen to join a war against Israel.

After October 7, 2023, while Israel was still pulling bodies from kibbutzim, Hezbollah opened a second front the very next day. It fired thousands of rockets and drones at Israeli civilians, killing 24 civilians and 22 soldiers. One Hezbollah rocket, on July 27, 2024, struck a soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights and killed 12 Israeli children. Twelve children. At a soccer field on a summer day.

Hezbollah denied it. Israeli and American intelligence confirmed it was theirs.

These are facts. They do not disappear because yesterday was also terrible.

Israel has issued mass evacuation orders across southern Lebanon. It has, in many instances, warned civilians before striking. Yesterday, in central Beirut, it did not. AP journalists described charred bodies in the streets. An airstrike hit a cemetery during a funeral in the Bekaa Valley, killing some mourners.

Here is what I believe.

Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. It is backed by Iran, armed to target civilians, and has spent decades embedding itself into Lebanese civilian infrastructure precisely to make this calculus more difficult. The Lebanese people did not choose this. Many of them have paid for it with their lives, their homes, and their country’s future.

Israel has the right to defend itself. It had the right to respond to those rockets. It had the right to respond to missiles fired at Israeli cities in March. Self-defence is not a talking point. It is a legal and moral reality.

And Israel also has an obligation, under international humanitarian law and under any standard of basic human decency, to distinguish between Hezbollah and the Lebanese civilians who live among it.

Both things are true at the same time. Hezbollah should never have launched missiles at Israeli civilians. Israel should not be conducting strikes on crowded neighborhoods in central Beirut without warning during rush hour. Neither of these statements cancels the other.

I have been told, many times, that saying both things makes me a hypocrite. That choosing nuance in wartime is a form of cowardice. That I am either with Israel or against it.

I reject that entirely.

The people who died in Majdal Shams deserved justice. The people who died in Beirut yesterday deserved protection. These are not competing claims. They are the same claim, applied consistently to human lives.

Go back to those images. The burning buildings. The paramedics running. Ask yourself honestly whether you can tell the difference.

I am not comparing Israel to a terrorist organization. I can see clearly who started this. I can see clearly that Hezbollah has fired 6,500 missiles at civilians. I hold all of that to be true.

And I can still look at the people dying in Beirut and mourn them. Those two things do not cancel each other out.

I think you should be able to do that too.