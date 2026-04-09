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Will Holland's avatar
Will Holland
Apr 9

Where is the common sense… Does anyone actually believe that Lebanon could be a successful country with a bunch of militias running around? HEZBOLLAH has gotten that country destroyed for nothing

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JVG's avatar
JVG
Apr 9

I do feel incredibly sad for the Lebanese civilians who were killed. From what I’ve read over the years, most are not supporters of Hezbollah or its ideology and would very much like the terrorists to leave them in peace.

It would be great if their government had the wherewithal and will to make that happen. I know they wish it would, but that’s clearly insufficient and has been for years.

It doesn’t appear that anything will change on its own. I think what it will take will be regime change in Iran, Hezbollah’s top funder, and whatever resources Israel can provide to Lebanon to excise this deadly cancer affecting both countries.

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