Credit: BBC, GETTY IMAGES

For two years I have watched the same protest in different accents. London, Madrid, Paris, and New York, the same chant, always reducible to one phrase. Stop arming Israel.

On Friday the State Department approved $8.6 billion in arms sales to four Middle Eastern allies. Israel was authorized to buy $992 million in laser-guided rocket kits. Qatar was authorized to buy $5 billion. Roughly five times what Israel received. The same morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that the $400 million Boeing 747 the Qatari royal family donated to Donald Trump is keeping its royal interior. By summer the President of the United States will be flying the world in furniture upholstered for the Al Thani family.

This is the country that has hosted the political bureau of Hamas in Doha since 2012, channeled an estimated $1.8 billion to Hamas-run Gaza over a decade, and whose former emir was the first head of state to visit Hamas in power, where he pledged $400 million on arrival. In a 2019 internal Hamas document recovered by Israeli intelligence, Ismail Haniyeh called Doha “Hamas’s main artery.”

Hamas had two parents. Iran paid for the rockets and the tunnels and the Nukhba commandos who ran down the fence on October 7. Qatar paid the salaries and housed the politburo in five-star hotels in West Bay. Iran built the army. Qatar built the office.

The two parents are at war.

Iran bombed Qatar’s natural gas facility on March 18 and fired seven ballistic missiles at Doha on April 8, hours after signing a ceasefire. Qatari F-15s shot down two Iranian bombers near al-Udeid Air Base in March, the first air-to-air kill in Qatari Air Force history. One parent of October 7 is trying to kill the other, and the President of the United States has decided to wire the surviving parent five billion dollars in weapons and accept a personal aircraft from them in the same week.

The plane is one of the most corrupt arrangements in modern American foreign policy. The Constitution prohibits it in plain enough language that no law degree is required to read it. The attorney general writing legal cover for the deal was paid $115,000 a month to lobby for the Qatari government as recently as 2020. The Trump Organization has $5.5 billion under development in a Qatari golf resort. When the term ends the plane is transferred to Trump’s presidential library foundation, which is to say to him.

In June 2017, Donald Trump stood beside the King of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh and called Qatar “a funder of terrorism at a very high level.” He backed the Saudi-led blockade and overruled his own Secretary of State to do it. The same man, nine years later, is being driven around the world in their plane, having just authorized them to buy five billion dollars in American weapons.

Either Qatar stopped funding terrorism between 2017 and 2026, or the man who called them out got bought. There is no third option, and the financial trail points to the second.

This is what the protest movement of the last two years should have been built for. A foreign monarchy openly implicated in the financing of October 7 has just acquired a Republican president on camera, and the country that bought him is the same country the political opposition spent two years insisting must be cut off from American weaponry. None of the conditions of the protest have changed. Only the recipient has changed.

In September 2021, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood on the floor of the House of Representatives, voted “present” on a billion dollars in funding for Iron Dome, and cried. The photograph went around the world. Iron Dome is the defensive system that intercepts rockets fired at Israeli civilians. It does not kill anyone. AOC wept anyway, because the United States was paying for it.