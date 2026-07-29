Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Sandra Elman's avatar
Sandra Elman
15h

Thank you Hen for another thought provoking piece. Clearly debate is something that needs to happen to promote understanding and cohesion. Cancel culture frustrates me immensely. The reasons are probably myriad but social media, and wariness play big roles. I have “Jeremys” who have claimed they liked discussion but I guess it was only when the discussion went their way. Antisemitism is not going to be helped by ignoring it. We might not win the debates for now but people need new ideas in order to process them.

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Basia Winograd's avatar
Basia Winograd
2h

I love this. It never occurred to me that my craving for deep, honest conversation and to-the- point questions could have something to do with my Jewish origins. (I've been called charmless by at least one friend.) I'm also also Polish, though, and Poles also tend to prefer getting straight to the point. Maybe during centuries of coexistence Poles and Jews rubbed off on each other.

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