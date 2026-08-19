Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

There WAS an attempted genocide. Committed by Hamas against Jews on 10-7-23.

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Dahlia_Aches4Justice's avatar
Dahlia_Aches4Justice
2hEdited

Making someone say “it’s a genocide” is no different than insisting that someone give you the Nazi salute.

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