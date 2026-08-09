Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Bourbon's avatar
Bourbon
8h

A call to Democrats to get up and fight for decency! MADA, Make America Decent Again! Jew Hatred is not decent. Socialism is not decent. Hassan Piker is not decent. Mayor Mamdani is not decent. AOC is not decent. Senator Sanders is not decent. They have all stirred the pot of Jew hatred for votes and influence. They attack creativity and innovation, the sources of wealth creation. They demonize the Jewish state. They know that socialism will impoverish millions of people in the United States. They know that if Israel falls eight million Jews will be massacred. They are indecent.

MADA!

While prostitution may be the oldest profession in the world, antisemitism may be the oldest and most persistent form of racism in human history. People who prostitute themselves to the antisemitic anti-American provocateur Hassan Piker for votes are shameless and deserve not the support of the Democratic party.

Stand with Ritchie Torres, Van Jones,

Hakeem Jeffries and John Fetterman against the scourge of antisemitism that has infected the Democrat Party.

They are committed to Making

America Decent Again! MADA!

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Stacey Horcher's avatar
Stacey Horcher
9h

They lost young men by focusing inordinate energy on telling them how bad they are.

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