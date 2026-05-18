Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
10hEdited

As always, Hen, you’re SPOT ON. Qatar’s buying of & poisoning Middle East Studies Chairs at Universities all over the US - for decades - is a BIG source of the Left’s rabid Jew Hating wing. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving “leadership”.

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Barbara Issahary's avatar
Barbara Issahary
10h

Thank you Hen - you have given me some hope that this war was not in vain. 🙏🙏👏👏💛💛💛

Extremely interesting

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