Qatar Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Picture Credit: Khalid Mohammed/Associated Press

Iran bombed its mediator.

On March 18, Iranian missiles and drones hit Ras Laffan, the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility in the world and the engine of the Qatari state. Two production trains were damaged so badly that engineers say repairs will take three to five years. Qatar lost 17 percent of its production capacity for the rest of the decade in a single afternoon. The Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 93 percent of Qatari LNG exports, had been closed by Iran two weeks earlier. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on every contract within 24 hours of the blockade.

The International Monetary Fund now expects Qatar’s economy to shrink by 8.6 percent this year. Foreign workers are starting to leave. The cranes at Hamad Port have not moved in weeks.

This is what happened to the country that for two decades told itself it had bought safety with every side.

Qatar’s foreign policy had a name. The polite version was “multi-alignment.” The plain English version was playing every side at once.

Doha hosted Al Udeid, the largest American military base in the Middle East and the forward headquarters of US Central Command. It also hosted Hamas. Not metaphorically. Last September, when the Israeli air force flew more than ten fighter jets across the Gulf, refueled mid-air over Saudi Arabia, and dropped more than ten munitions on the Hamas Political Bureau, the building they hit was a state-designated residential complex owned by the Qatari government. The Hamas leadership was not living in some forgotten safe house. They were renting from the emir.

Khaled Meshaal has been there since 2012. Ismail Haniyeh lived there too, before the Israelis killed him in Tehran last year. Khalil al-Hayya, the chief Hamas negotiator and one of the architects of October 7, was there last September when the Israelis came for him. According to American officials, the three top Hamas leaders alone are worth a combined $11 billion. They were not roughing it.

Qatar transferred more than $1.8 billion to Hamas across the years. From 2018 onward, monthly payments of roughly $30 million flowed from the royal treasury into Gaza. Recovered Hamas documents reported by Israeli Channel 12 show Yahya Sinwar telling Ismail Haniyeh that Sheikh Tamim had discreetly handed Hamas’s leadership eleven million in cash and asked them not to say where it came from. Some of that money paid the salaries of the men who planned October 7. Some of it sheltered the leaders who ordered the rapes and the kidnappings and then took meetings in Doha the next morning.

This was Qatar’s signature export alongside the gas. Legitimacy, laundered through diplomacy.

The country that consumed the most laundered Qatari legitimacy was the United States.

Since Donald Trump’s first election in 2016, Qatar has spent close to a quarter of a billion dollars on American lobbyists and PR firms. From 2021 to mid-2025, its agents reported 627 in-person meetings with US political contacts. More than any other country in the world. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin all previously held paid lobbying positions for Qatar before joining the Trump cabinet. Qatar has poured more than six billion dollars into American universities since 2001. Cornell alone took $1.5 billion. Last May, Trump flew home from Doha on a luxury 747 the Qataris gave him as a gift

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gestures next to US President Donald Trump at Al Udeid Air Base, May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A regime convinces itself that proximity to power is the same as power. It tells itself that if it pays everyone, no one will come for it.

Then someone comes for it.

The someone, in this case, was Iran.

For thirty years, Doha and Tehran shared the world’s largest gas field. They shared a tolerance for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and every other Islamist movement Qatar’s Sunni neighbors were trying to suppress. When Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid in June 2025, in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran gave Doha advance notice. The attack was theatrical. Sirens. Intercepted projectiles. No casualties. A polite Qatari condemnation the next morning from a foreign ministry that knew the missiles were coming.

In 2006, when Qatar sat on the UN Security Council, it voted against sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program. In 2025, when American B-2 bombers prepared to strike that same program, Qatar told Washington it would not allow the United States to launch the operation from Qatari soil. Iran got the message. The message was that Doha had its back.

If hedging worked, this is where it should have paid off. The mediator should have been spared.

Iran fired the missiles anyway.

That is the lesson of Ras Laffan. There is no neutral position in a war over whether the Persian Gulf’s energy chokepoint stays open. There is no neutral position when the country you have been funding decides to massacre and the country you have been shielding decides to retaliate. The region has split into two camps, and the one that bet on Tehran is burning.

The Emiratis figured this out. Mohammed bin Zayed picked up the phone, called Netanyahu, and stationed an Iron Dome battery on Abu Dhabi soil with dozens of Israeli soldiers to operate it. The UAE took 550 missiles, walked out of OPEC, and emerged from the war as the major Arab economic survivor.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Arabian Business)

The Qataris hedged. They emerged with three to five years of lost gas revenue and an economy the IMF says will shrink by almost ten percent before Christmas.

Same war. Opposite outcome.

Every regime that has built itself on hedging has ended this way. It convinces itself it can host violence and broker peace from the same palace. It tells itself that money is a substitute for choosing. It pays everyone, hoping no one will come for it.

Then someone comes for it.

Qatar’s strategy was a bet that the Middle East would stay the way it was. Hamas would remain indispensable. Iran would remain containable. America would remain bought. The gas would keep flowing through Hormuz. The brokers would keep brokering.

That Middle East is gone.

Doha is not a neutral capital. It never was. Anyone still saying otherwise has been paid to say it. Disagree? Name one war Qatar mediated that wasn't also a war Qatar funded.