The organizers of the Rome Pride Parade just announced that the Jewish LGBTQ+ groups Keshet Italia and Keshet Europe will not be allowed to join the parade with a float, citing that they did not sufficiently distance themselves from what they describe as the “genocide in Gaza.”

Keshet Italia knew what was actually going on, which has nothing to do with helping Palestinians. “Our crime? To be Jewish. This is just the last step in a hostile path. Last year, during the parade, we received explicit antisemitic attacks, and the Roma Pride chose to remain silent, refusing to condemn them. Today, that silence has become active complicity,” they said in a statement.

The Rome Pride organizers claim to recognize the distinction between Jews and the Israeli government’s actions. Yet they are still imposing an impossible-to-pass purity test on a group of LGBTQ+ Italian Jews.

I know this story. I’ve lived it, too.

Last July, I gave a Pride speech in London with police at the perimeter and Community Security Trust at the back. I have given hundreds of talks. None had ever required this much security.

For two years running, Jewish organizations were barred from marching in London’s official Pride parade. Keshet UK, which had organized the Jewish bloc for nearly a decade, asked Pride in London for one thing: antisemitism awareness training for stewards. Pride refused. The Jewish bloc withdrew. The threat was from inside the parade. The response was to remove the targets.

Most straight Jewish readers do not know this happened. You should. It is a story about a movement built to end the closet, which has built a new one for us.

Try this. Walk through Pride in London with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which hangs gay men, or a Palestinian flag, the banner of a movement led in Gaza by Hamas, which executes gay men. You will be cheered.

Walk through with a flag featuring the Star of David, and you will be assaulted, in the name of protecting human rights, of course.

One symbol at Pride in London gets you hurt. One identity is asked to declare itself before it can enter. That is the test the new closet imposes, and it has been imposed on one group of people.

The New Closet

The old closet was about hiding our queer identities in straight society. You hid to survive. You learned to perform a self that was not yours, and you paid that price for safety.

Pride was built to end that. From Stonewall to ACT UP, the movement was one long refusal to be hidden.

The new closet has the same architecture. The door faces the other way.

It asks you to hide one part of yourself from queer society to be welcome in it. You can be visibly queer. You cannot be visibly Jewish in the wrong way. You cannot wave the wrong flag. You cannot grieve the wrong civilians. Hide that part, and you may enter. Refuse, and you stand outside with police protection.

The people forcing us into the new closet are queer themselves. Some are Jewish. They tell you that if you come out of the closet as a visibly Jewish, Zionist, queer person, then you are asking for violence.

The real Pinkwashing

The word they invented for this is Pinkwashing. By their own definition, they are the Pinkwashers.

The accusation is that Israel, the country, exploits its relative acceptance of LGBTQ+ people to distract from its policies toward Palestinians. But in practice, it is usually not the state, but the individual Israeli queer person who is regarded as suspect. To the guardians of the new closet, the only honest gay Israeli is one denouncing his country on cue. They transformed a valid criticism of a government into an indictment of individuals, arguing, essentially, that our existence as queer Israelis is a form of propaganda.

About the country I am defending

Israel is not the queer paradise its tourism board sells. There is no civil marriage in Israel for anyone, gay or straight. Same-sex couples have to marry abroad and have the marriage recognized at home, which is an artifact of Ottoman-era laws that made religious authorities the sole arbiters of marriage. That is a rights issue that I expect my country, a modern nation, to fix. Many of us are still fighting for it.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, ministers I would not trust to wash my car, have spent this government legislating against queer Israelis at every chance. There are openly gay members of Knesset fighting them, and they should not have to. The Aguda, Israel’s national LGBTQ organization, where I volunteered as a young man, just published its annual report on anti-queer violence. A physical assault against a queer Israeli every week. Two against trans Israelis every month. Organized attackers are using dating apps to lure victims to violent ambushes. Ninety-one percent of respondents reported experiencing LGBTQphobia in the past year. Only seven percent reported it to anyone.

It took the October 7 massacre and the public grief of one man for Israel to recognize the same-sex partners of fallen soldiers as bereaved spouses. Sagi Golan, an IDF reserve captain, was killed at Kibbutz Be’eri six days before his wedding. The state would not call his fiancé a widower until his fiancé made the country listen. The law finally changed. It should not have required Sagi’s death. Queer Palestinians who reach Israel for safety get temporary status at best, and some have been leveraged by Israeli intelligence in ways that are documented and indefensible. None of that is fine.

What is also true: Israel is the only country in this region where a gay Iraqi-Tunisian Jew can walk down the street with his husband and not be hunted. It is the only country in this region where a gay Palestinian fleeing his own family can reach for safety. Imperfect, often shameful, and still the floor under millions of queer lives that has no equivalent anywhere from Casablanca to Tehran.

But the people crying “pinkwashing” about the existence of queer Israelis aren’t talking about that. They are doing something quite different.

Their accusations are the Pinkwashing

Take Matt Bernstein. He is an American, queer, Jewish influencer with a large following. He has built much of his platform around the pinkwashing argument. He frames Hamas violence as resistance and tells Jews who name antisemitism that we are using the hate against us as a weapon. Week after week, he lends his queer Jewish identity to a political movement led by people who execute men like him.

That is pinkwashing. By the strict definition. He uses his queerness as a moral cover for regimes that hang gay men and stone gay men. What he accuses Israel of doing is, at worst, celebrating actual progress through a marketing campaign. What he is doing is much worse: He is laundering executioners.

Queers for Palestine is Pinkwashing. The progressive influencers who frame the Houthis, a regime that sentences gay men to death by stoning and crucifixion, as anti-imperialist resistance, are engaging in Pinkwashing.

They accuse Israel of pinkwashing for the crime of being good to gay people. In doing so, they pinkwash for movements that kill us.

The defenders of this argument like to say a queer Palestinian in Gaza is statistically more likely to die in an Israeli airstrike than at the hands of fellow Palestinians. The math is a sleight of hand. Wartime civilian deaths and the deliberate execution of people for who they are belong to different moral categories. Hamas does not stop killing gay Palestinians when the bombs stop. And the queer Palestinians who can flee do not flee to Gaza. They flee to Tel Aviv.

Jews built the queer movement that now wants to exclude us

Here is what the people trying to shut Jewish queer people into a new closet do not want remembered.

Jews were not invited into the queer movement. Jews built it.

Harvey Milk was a Jewish kid from Woodmere, Long Island. He became the first openly gay elected official in California. He was murdered for it. He is on a US postage stamp. The man who said “you gotta give ‘em hope” was one of us.

Dana International was an Israeli trans woman who walked onto the Eurovision stage in Birmingham in 1998 and won. She did it despite Orthodox condemnation at home and a tabloid press abroad, as an Israeli, with her country behind her. Trans visibility in Europe took a generational leap that night. An Israeli made that happen

Magnus Hirschfeld was the German Jewish doctor who founded the world’s first institute of sexology and coined the modern term “transsexual.” On May 6, 1933, the Nazis raided his Berlin institute. Four days later, they burned its library. Those photographs of Nazi book pyres that became the iconic image of fascist censorship in the twentieth century? Those were Hirschfield’s books.

We were not invited to the movement. We were the start.

What straight Jewish readers need to understand

This is the part for you.

Your queer family members are watching this. The gay nephew and the lesbian cousin you see at Seder. They are deciding right now whether the movement they were told would be their home actually is, or whether it has decided they are the wrong kind of gay.

Some are quietly stepping back. Others are learning what their grandparents learned, which is how to be carefully invisible in a place that should be safe.

You can help. Show up at Jewish Pride events, and ask your family members what they need. The front line of antisemitism in queer spaces is being held by Jewish kids in their twenties who are afraid to march alone.

We need you behind us.

This year at Pride

Pride in London says Jewish organizations can march this year. They say they can guarantee our safety. I want to believe them. I will march.

I will march with Marc, whom I married in September. This will be our first Pride as a married couple. CST guards will be near us, because that is what marching while Jewish in London requires in 2026.

I did not want my first married Pride to need a security detail, but it will have one.

The guardians of the new closet will keep doing what they do. They will call us hysterical. They will use their queer identity to shield the regimes that would kill us.

They do not get to decide where we belong. We do.

I am Israeli. I am gay. I am Jewish. I refuse to pick one identity to make other people happy.

I refused last July. I will refuse this July. So will my husband, and so will every Jewish queer person who knows that a closet, no matter who built it, is still a closet.

There is one symbol that gets you hurt at Pride in London. We will be wearing it.

Am Yisrael chai.