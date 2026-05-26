Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Zain de Ville's avatar
Zain de Ville
11h

That was difficult to read. To hear how hostile and profoundly misguided queer activist culture has become on this issue.

Pinkwashing has become a way of ignoring, minimising, or mentally pushing aside the reality that Hamas, Iran, and other Islamist movements openly persecute homosexuals.

In practice, this means people can wave away the imprisonment, torture, or execution of gay people by saying: “Yes, but talking about that only serves Israel.”

The persecution of gays then disappears. The fear of making Hamas, Iran, or similar movements “look bad” becomes more important than confronting the abuse of gay people taking place under them.

That's extraordinary!

The “new closet” is a powerful and disturbing concept. it is troubling to think of the growing pressure on queer Jews to hide, apologise for, or publicly denounce Jewish identity in order to remain acceptable within sections of queer culture. And the contradiction is mindblowing -

you can carry flags of movements that would execute homosexuals, yet the Star of David is an unbearable symbol.

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Michael Brainis's avatar
Michael Brainis
11hEdited

Jews also built the Human Rights Watch, which is now a rabidly antisemitic, biased organisation. Jews should stop trying to be liked. I can only quote Dara Horn - "People Love Dead Jews".

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