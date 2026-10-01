Long before he released a strategy to combat antisemitism or became the first NYC mayor to skip the city’s annual Israel Day Parade, Zohran Mamdani stood with a megaphone. It was 2021, years before Hamas massacred Israeli civilians at a music festival and set off a horrific war.

Mamdani was at an anti-Israel protest on a New York City street corner. Protesters around him held up signs reading “There is only one solution: Intifada. Revolution.” To a cheering crowd, he repeated an oft-cited lie that New York taxpayers had funded elected officials’ trips to Israel. “They’re going there paid for by your tax dollars,” he yelled. “They show up at the Israel Day Parade, and they say we stand in solidarity. We want to let them know that there are three letters that we have as an answer to what is happening in Palestine: B, D, S!”

The crowd then joined in, and together they chanted the initials for the movement that seeks to isolate Israelis, no matter our politics.

Mamdani posted the video. It’s still up on his X account.

Mamdani’s new strategy to fight antisemitism does include some much-needed measures, like raising annual funding for hate crime prevention from $3 million to $29 million. But it makes no mention of the anti-Israel movement that the mayor champions. The strategy document names the rise in anti-Jewish hate as a crisis and outlines how it will attempt to ameliorate it. It doesn’t diagnose the cause. That’s because the cause is a movement the mayor doesn’t just support from the side. It’s one he built from the ground up.

The strategy does emphasize celebrating Jewish contributions to New York City. Usually, that’s a strategy I support. I’ve made positive, joyful Jewish representation a pillar of my advocacy against hate. When the stories being told about Jewish people are so limited and stereotypical, it’s up to us to share our own, fuller narratives.

Mamdani’s document puts the reasoning for making Jewish representation “core” to its strategy to fight anti-Jewish hate a little differently. “Beyond teaching about painful Jewish history, it is critical that New Yorkers understand the positive contributions of Jewish New Yorkers. There is no place like New York City, where diverse communities have been living amongst one another for centuries, to prove that when neighbors know and cherish each other, everyone is safer and freer,” the document states.

It’s one thing when Jews decide to tell our own stories because we want to feel represented. It’s another when a man who has consistently singled out the one Jewish country with extreme rhetoric says the reason Jewish stories should be told is to “prove” diverse societies can work.

His words reminded me of a Rosh Hashanah sermon I came across in clipped form on social media. It was by Rabbi Rachel Timoner, who leads Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Timoner has attempted to hold together all the tensions I’m sure she encounters in her congregation, walking the line between strongly condemning Hamas’s actions on October 7th, attending meetings with the mayor where Jewish leaders criticized his rhetoric, and remaining stridently critical of what she labels “the Jewish establishment.”

Watching the clip she uploaded to Instagram, my jaw dropped. On one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar, she spoke to her congregation about how when Jews fight back against anti-Jewish hate too strongly, “it feeds into stereotypes about Jewish power and misanthropy, the idea that Jews wield outsized control and use it for our own interests against all others.” She reminded listeners that 97.6 percent of Americans are not Jewish, and said “we need as many of those 97.6 percent as possible to want us to be safer.”

Screengrab from Rabbi Timoner’s Instagram account

The longer sermon is more nuanced, but I’m sure exponentially more viewers saw just the clip. And the implication of that section, taken by itself, was harmful. It’s an idea about minority groups that has persisted, though it desperately needs to be left in the past: behave better, and people will hate us less. Minority groups don’t choose the random, hateful stereotypes foisted on them by bigots. We’re human beings who deserve safety. We have nothing to prove.

Worse, for Jews, respectability politics don’t even work in a limited, pragmatic sense. Rabbi Timoner herself said the stereotype we’re meant to disprove is that we hold power. How exactly are we supposed to prove that we are powerless, as part of a strategy to gain political power? The goal contradicts the strategy. It’s a catch-22.

My guess is she was referring to the recent controversies surrounding Ed Sheeran’s concert and the Met Gala’s John Galliano exhibit. In both instances, Jews spoke up. Many Jews voiced their disapproval of Macklemore’s opening act, in which he called the war Hamas started on October 7th a genocide. We brought up how Macklemore dressed in an offensive Jew costume and never apologized. And we reacted similarly when the Met decided to honor Galliano, a man who was found guilty of racist and antisemitic abuse in 2011, with the fashion world’s highest distinction.

Macklemore in a “Jew-face” costume during a show in 2014 and designer John Galliano in December 2010 at a Paris café saying he “loves Hitler”

In both cases, Jewish voices prevailed. Accountability was won. And yes, there was backlash. There were accusations that Jews have too much power. I’m sure that Rabbi Timoner doesn’t really believe that empowering bigots with our silence was the safer choice.

Mamdani wants to fight anti-Jewish violence and hate in the city he leads, without any uncomfortable introspection about the extreme anti-Israel movement whose ideology fueled the crisis. He wants to exploit Jews’ history of contribution to prove that we belong, because he still sees our belonging as contingent on our behavior. And Rabbi Timoner may criticize the mayor, but she still implores Jews to act just right, so that other people will want to help us.

I can’t help thinking of the plane of Israelis that a terrorist copilot tried to murder as they flew from Dubai to Tel Aviv this Wednesday. They should never have been put in that situation. I wish they had never needed the miracle of what happened next. When a man who hated them tried to crash their plane into the ground, the Israelis on board sprang into action. They subdued the attacker. The pilots who happened to be riding as passengers landed the plane. Everyone who was on it is now back in Israel, safe at home.

A city of 8 million is not a plane falling out of the sky. But what happened in the skies of Saudi Arabia this Wednesday is a reminder of what it looks like when Jews don’t ask anyone’s permission to live.