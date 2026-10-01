Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Rivkahs_kitchen
Oct 1

Did not expect that ending. Sometimes it's harder to recognize what standing up for ourselves looks like when the danger is less immediate. but it can't look like trying to please others.

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PML
Oct 1

This article is spot on. The existence and survival of Israel is proof of the need for Jews to be as powerful as possible. It still boggles my mind how Jews won the 1948 War of Independence!

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