Opposition to the Motion: This House Believes that Israel Never Truly Wanted Peace with Palestine

We have just heard a speaker accuse Larry Ellison — and let us be honest about why he named him — of buying TikTok to silence criticism of Israel.

The majority of this room cheered.

The same room that has been formed, post by post, video by video, by the very platform whose new ownership they now claim is the threat to their free speech.

If the position this room holds tonight were brave, it would not be so popular.

You are not dissidents.

You are a populist movement. You should know that about yourselves.

Four Middle Eastern exiles in this room tonight.

Sir Ronald Cohen, who once led this Union, was thrown out of Cairo for being a Jew. His family arrived in England with only ten pounds.

Dr Ghada Karmi, who sits opposite me, left her home in Jerusalem in 1948. She has carried that loss for 77 years.

My grandmother Hela was violently thrown out of Baghdad. Two and a half thousand years of Jewish life in Iraq ended within one generation.

My grandmother Kamisa was thrown out of Tunisia. Her family had lived in North Africa longer than Islam had existed there. Our name, Mazzig, is Amazigh. It means free people.

Four exiles.

One ended up naming this hall.

One ended up in London writing books.

Two ended up in tents in Israel because nowhere else on earth would take a Jew from Baghdad or a Jew from Djerba. In fact, over half of Israeli Jews are first-, second-, and third-generation refugees from Arab and Muslim countries.

The proposition tonight will tell you only one of these stories counts.

That only one of these exiles deserves a country.

That only one of these grandmothers deserves to be remembered.

I am here to tell you all four deserve to be remembered.

And only one country in this region was built so that a grandmother like mine would never again have nowhere to go.

This is a debate about whether Israel ever wanted peace.

I want to first ask who you mean.

Before you answer, look at this picture.

These are Israeli soldiers.

They are removing a Jewish woman and her baby from her home in Gaza in August 2005. By force. On the orders of the Israeli government. Because Ariel Sharon, a war hero of the right, decided to give every inch of Gaza to the Palestinians in exchange for peace.

Who is Israel in this photo?

Is it the soldiers?

Is it the woman?

Is it the baby?

Is it the policy that put them in that situation?

The proposition tonight needs Israel to be one thing.

Israel is not one thing.

Israel is the country that did this.

Ms Schrader has read you the receipts. Dr Wilf will add more. So I will not repeat them.

I will tell you what they add up to.

Every Israeli prime minister of the last 40 years has put a peace offer on the table.

Right wing. Left wing. War hero. Reformer. Every one of them.

The proposition is not asking you to weigh the evidence.

They are asking you to ignore it.

So I’ll ask again — who is Israel?

Is it Haaretz?

Is it the million Israelis who marched against Netanyahu last year?

Is it Ayman Odeh, who sits in the Knesset and represents two million Arab citizens of Israel?

Is it the Druze soldier?

The Bedouin IDF tracker?

The Ethiopian nurse?

Or does Israel, in this motion, mean only the part the proposition is comfortable indicting?

The motion requires a country to have one will.

A country is not one person.

Israelis are not the racist monolith they try to frame us as.

The motion is a cartoon.

And cartoons cannot want anything at all.

Professor Pappé will tell you about 1948.

He will call it ethnic cleansing.

He has built a career on it.

I am here to tell you what his career has left out.

In the same decades, two peoples in this region lost their homes.

700,000 Palestinian Arabs were displaced in 1948.

Dr Karmi was one of them. Her loss is real. I am not here to argue with it.

850,000 Jews were expelled from Arab lands.

That violence began before there was an Israel.

The Farhud in Baghdad was 1941.

My grandmother Hela was a teenager.

My grandmother Kamisa was driven from Tunisia.

Their loss is real too.

While Professor Pappé invents a narrative of premeditated expulsion, the archival reality is that Palestinians left their homes because of the war.

Plan Dalet, the very document he refers to so often, actually stated that the population should be removed only if there is resistance.

When the population was not hostile, they remained.

Living peacefully, in flourishing societies, making up 20% of Israel’s citizens today.

Pappé’s refusal to acknowledge this is not history. It is selection.

His own colleague — leading historian Professor Benny Morris, who documented Plan Dalet — calls him “one of the world’s sloppiest historians.”

I don’t think you are sloppy. I think you know exactly what you are doing.

This debate is not about how things are remembered. It is about what actually happened.

Iraq did not expel its Jews because of anything Israel did.

The Farhud — the pogrom that destroyed my grandmother’s childhood — was in 1941.

Seven years before there was a state for the proposition to blame.

My grandmother watched her best friend raped and mutilated in the streets of Baghdad by an Arab Iraqi policeman.

That is how her childhood ended.

The Jews of Iraq were stripped of their citizenship by law in 1950.

Written in Baghdad.

Passed in Baghdad.

Signed by Arab-Iraqis.

That was not Israel’s doing.

That was the unwillingness of Arab nationalists to allow anyone else to be sovereign.

The Kurds have faced a century of state violence — at least 160,000 killed in the Anfal Campaign alone. A whole city gassed in a single day.

No Oxford Union resolution about them.

Christians were once a majority in Lebanon. They are now under a third of the country. The Assyrians live primarily in the diaspora. The Greeks of Alexandria were expelled. The Amazigh were Arabized before Morocco finally agreed it was also their country.

Every people that asked for sovereignty after the Ottoman Empire fell has been told the same thing by Arab nationalists, whatever their stripe — pan-Arab, Syrian, Iraqi, Lebanese, and now Islamist. The Levant is Arab. There is no other story. There is no other people.

Arab national self-determination was a legitimate aspiration. I am not here to deny it. The problem is the claim that Arabs should be the only sovereign people in the Levant. Once that claim is set aside, peace becomes possible. Morocco proves it.

The Jews are not the exception to this pattern. We are the people who built a state strong enough to survive it.

Dr Karmi and I are both children of pan-Arabism’s failure. Her family lost a home in Jerusalem. Mine lost a home in Baghdad.

One ideology. Two losses. We are both its victims.

The difference is that one of us built a country to make sure it never happened again.

I was eighteen when I put on the uniform.

I served five years in COGAT — the Israeli military unit responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs in the disputed territories. Two years in Hebron. One year in Ramallah. One year in East Jerusalem. A few months in Gaza.

My job was humanitarian permits. Medical transfers. Sick children across the checkpoint.

The Palestinian father whose daughter needed dialysis in an Israeli hospital, who needed me to make a phone call at four in the morning to get her through.

The young Palestinian boy who stepped on a landmine planted by a terrorist group outside Ramallah. His foot was gone. He was bleeding out. We called an Israeli ambulance. Israeli paramedics saved his life. Months later his family thanked me. They thanked the Israeli soldier in the uniform the world tells you only hurts people like them.

And the young Palestinian man whose own community would have killed him for who he loved. We got him to Tel Aviv. He is alive tonight. For his safety and dignity, I will not share any more details.

[Point of Information raised: Israel uses LGBTQ Palestinians as informers risking their lives]

Yes, there are claims that Israel’s security service has used gay Palestinians as informers. It is abhorrent. The question is: why is being gay in Gaza so dangerous? Could it be that, according to Pew Research, 93% of Palestinians reject homosexuality as immoral?

It is always queers for Palestine. Never queers in Palestine.

[Back to speech]

That work is not in any book on the proposition’s bench tonight. But there are tens of thousands of stories like these.

Not in a seminar. Not in a podcast. Not in a theory.

I was there. Five years. On the phone at four in the morning with parents trying to save their children.

I know what peace looks like when it is built one phone call at a time, by Israelis, for Palestinians, while nobody is watching.

You will not see that work on a campus poster. It does not fit on a flyer.

But it happened.

Anyone who tells you Israel never wanted peace has never sat in the room where peace gets built. Badly. Slowly. Against the odds.

Vote against this motion because it silences half the Middle East.

The Jews who were thrown out. The Israelis who march for peace. The Kurds, Yazidis, Copts, Maronites, Amazigh — and yes, the Palestinian fathers I worked with who wanted nothing more than to put their children to bed without fear.

Look, I get it. This is the cause du jour.

Like so many other populist causes, it is the trendy thing to do in this school. To be an anti-Zionist today wins you clout, right?

And that is why desperate people with weak character and a corrupt moral compass will look away from the facts just to belong to something, anything — just look around you.

People living in the West, wearing the conflict as a costume and cheering it on like it is a football match.

Your esteemed President, Arwa Elrayess, in a private student chat last year, said Hamas’s October 7 massacre was proportional.

When a fellow student told her he was amazed she would say that, she did not walk it back. She doubled down: “In fact, some would argue it’s less than proportional,” she said.

Less than proportional. Twelve hundred murdered in a single day. Babies. Grandmothers. A music festival. Hundreds kidnapped and raped.

She has, in the last ten days, told the Jewish Chronicle that she condemns Hamas.

She has had ten days and a Telegraph story and a no-confidence motion to discover her condemnation.

It tells us everything about this room.

And so I ask you tonight — is there any motion against Israel that would not pass in this house?

Any motion at all?

If the honest answer is no — and you know it is no — then you are not a debating society.

Sure, you are allowed to have made up your minds.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Most of you delivered your verdict before you ever set foot in this room — no matter what you have heard tonight.

You didn’t come to weigh an argument. You came to confirm a feeling.

I look around this room. Oak panels. 800 years of tradition. The greatest debating society in the world. You will go home tonight to warm beds in warm rooms in a country that has not been invaded in 960 years.

My Jewish grandmother slept on a dirt floor in a tent in the desert because the country she was born in decided she was no longer a citizen of it.

She did not get to debate her displacement at the Oxford Union. She got to survive it.

And from that tent, from that dirt floor, her grandchildren built lives that allow me to stand in this room tonight and speak to you, whether or not you came in willing to listen.

It is a miracle I am here.

If you had to decide her fate, I would not be here.

You are not the room that gets to decide Israel.

You are in this room to debate whether my family gets to live or die.

And quite frankly — I do not require your permission.

Not anymore.

The speech is what I said in the chamber.

What follows is what happened there, what I could not say there.

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