An email arrived on Saturday morning, while the phone was still on the nightstand and the day was still supposed to be a day of rest. I saw the subject line first, and what happened next wasn’t dramatic: I waited a few seconds before opening it. Not out of fear. Out of familiarity. There is a particular weariness that comes from recognizing the shape of a thing before you’ve actually read a word of it, and my first full thought, when I finally opened it, was *oh, come on. Another one of these. On Saturday.*

I won’t describe what it said. The case is open, and anyway the contents are not the point. People who write these things all shop at the same store. The violence is generic, the sexual degradation is generic, the promises are generic. I have read enough of them that I could sort them into genres.

Then I reached the part where he named my husband.

Marc. Spelled with a C.

Not Mark. Marc. Which means the person who wrote this did not dash it off in a comment-section rage. He looked. He checked. He found the correct spelling of the name of a man who designs clothes for a living and has never written a column or given a speech in his life, and he put that name inside a death threat, and he got it right.

My body did something I still don’t have a good word for. Not shaking. More like a current: something moving through all of me at once while my hands stayed completely still. A shot of cortisol delivered to a man lying quietly in bed on Shabbat morning. And underneath the current, a question forming with almost bureaucratic calm: *okay. What do I do with this one?*

Because here is what I need you to understand, and it’s the reason I’m writing this dispatch at all.

The threat is not the thing that scares me.