Hen Mazzig

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Rozalka's avatar
Rozalka
10h

These facts are well known and terrifying. Why are we still beholden to the UN? What do they do for us - and for the world “peace” at all? All of them “rapporteurs” don’t do anything for anyone. It’s a deeply rotten body of self important people -they need to be disassembled and thrown into the garbage bin of history

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Aramando's avatar
Aramando
10hEdited

The UN long ago lost its' right to be heard when they started putting contriies with major human rights issues, in charge of the Human Rights Commission! Pot meet Kettle.

And why have there been so many UN orbs who navel guase on the Palestinian issues.

Israel is right to blow up UNRWA where ever they find them., They run schools teaching hate for Jews, they run arms for Hezboola in ambulances.. shall I go on??

Even Unicef is corrupt

Trump has threatened to toss the UN out of NYC. Mamamadidodami can turn it into a nifty homeless shelter. Let Switzerland deal with all those pompous jackasses.

BTW, when was the last time there was a good UN SecGen?

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