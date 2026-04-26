I sat across from Noa Argamani and tried not to stare.

I had shared her face for 245 days. The kidnapping video that hit 60 million views. The still frame everyone pinned to their feeds. I had argued with strangers about her humanity. I had said her name into cameras. And there she was in front of me, telling me about studying software engineering at Ben Gurion University.

She wants a 9-to-5 job. A normal life in an office.

Hamas stole that from her on October 7. The world cheered them on.

When I asked how anyone survives 245 days at gunpoint, she told me about meditation. She has meditated since she was a child. In captivity, she was held with two little girls, and when the bombs fell, when the gunfire started, she told them to focus on the room. As long as they were together in it, she said, nothing else mattered.

A software engineering student, teaching Gazan toddlers presence under bombardment.

The Israeli Air Force struck the house she was being held in, and a missile came through her room. She lived. Now, when she hears air-raid alarms, it feels like the ceiling is caving in again.

Then she came home.