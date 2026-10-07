No, It Didn’t Start on Oct. 7th

It didn’t start on the 7th of October 2023, that’s true. But why do you erase these violent attacks on Jews?
1. Jerusalem Riots 1920
2. Jaffa Riots 1921 – 47 Jews killed
3. Hebron Massacre 1929 – 67 Jews killed
4. Safed Massacre 1929 – 18 Jews killed
5. Motza Massacre 1929 – 7 killed in one home
6. Tiberias Massacre 1938 – 19 killed, 11 of them children
7. Farhud, Baghdad 1941 – 180+ Jews killed
8. Tripoli Pogrom 1945 – 130+ Jews killed
9. Aden Pogrom 1947 – 82 Jews killed
10. Aleppo Pogrom 1947 – synagogues burned
11. Ben Yehuda Street Bombing 1948 – about 50 killed
12. Hadassah Convoy Massacre 1948 – 78 doctors, nurses and patients
13. Kfar Etzion Massacre 1948 – about 127 killed
14. Oujda and Jerada Pogrom 1948 – 44+ Jews killed
15. Cairo Jewish Quarter Bombings 1948 – about 70 killed
16. 850,000 Jews Expelled from Arab Countries 1948–1970s
17. Ma'ale Akrabim Bus Massacre 1954 – 11 killed
18. Kfar Chabad Synagogue Attack 1956 – 5 boys and their teacher
19. Libya Pogrom 1967 – 18 Jews killed
20. Baghdad Public Hangings of Jews 1969
21. Avivim School Bus Massacre 1970 – 12 killed, 9 of them children
22. Munich Olympics Massacre 1972 – 11 athletes
23. Kiryat Shmona Massacre 1974 – 18 killed
24. Ma'alot School Massacre 1974 – 22 children killed
25. Coastal Road Massacre 1978 – 38 killed, 13 of them children
26. Nahariya Attack 1979 – a father and his two little girls among the dead
27. Neve Shalom Synagogue Massacre, Istanbul 1986 – 22 killed
28. AMIA Bombing, Buenos Aires 1994 – 85 killed
29. Jerusalem Bus 18 Bombings 1996 – 45 killed
30. Dolphinarium Massacre 2001 – 21 killed, mostly teenagers
31. Sbarro Massacre 2001 – 15 killed, 7 of them children
32. Park Hotel Passover Massacre 2002 – 30 killed
33. Jerusalem Bus 2 Massacre 2003 – 23 killed, 7 of them children
34. Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva Massacre 2008 – 8 students
35. Mumbai Chabad House Massacre 2008 – 6 killed
36. Itamar Massacre 2011 – Fogel family, including a 3-month-old
37. Toulouse Jewish School Massacre 2012 – 3 children and a rabbi
38. Three Teens Kidnapped and Murdered 2014
39. Har Nof Synagogue Massacre 2014 – 6 killed
40. Hyper Cacher Attack, Paris 2015 – 4 killed
41. Neve Yaakov Synagogue Attack 2023 – 7 killed
42. October 7 Massacre 2023 – about 1,200 killed, 251 taken hostage
No, It Didn’t Start on Oct. 7th
It didn’t start on the 7th of October 2023, that’s true. But why do you erase these violent attacks on Jews?