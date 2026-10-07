No, It Didn’t Start on Oct. 7th

It didn’t start on the 7th of October 2023, that’s true. But why do you erase these violent attacks on Jews?



1. Jerusalem Riots 1920

2. Jaffa Riots 1921 – 47 Jews killed

3. Hebron Massacre 1929 – 67 Jews killed

4. Safed Massacre 1929 – 18 Jews killed

5. Motza Massacre 1929 – 7 killed in one home

6. Tiberias Massacre 1938 – 19 killed, 11 of them children

7. Farhud, Baghdad 1941 – 180+ Jews killed

8. Tripoli Pogrom 1945 – 130+ Jews killed

9. Aden Pogrom 1947 – 82 Jews killed

10. Aleppo Pogrom 1947 – synagogues burned

11. Ben Yehuda Street Bombing 1948 – about 50 killed

12. Hadassah Convoy Massacre 1948 – 78 doctors, nurses and patients

13. Kfar Etzion Massacre 1948 – about 127 killed

14. Oujda and Jerada Pogrom 1948 – 44+ Jews killed

15. Cairo Jewish Quarter Bombings 1948 – about 70 killed

16. 850,000 Jews Expelled from Arab Countries 1948–1970s

17. Ma'ale Akrabim Bus Massacre 1954 – 11 killed

18. Kfar Chabad Synagogue Attack 1956 – 5 boys and their teacher

19. Libya Pogrom 1967 – 18 Jews killed

20. Baghdad Public Hangings of Jews 1969

21. Avivim School Bus Massacre 1970 – 12 killed, 9 of them children

22. Munich Olympics Massacre 1972 – 11 athletes

23. Kiryat Shmona Massacre 1974 – 18 killed

24. Ma'alot School Massacre 1974 – 22 children killed

25. Coastal Road Massacre 1978 – 38 killed, 13 of them children

26. Nahariya Attack 1979 – a father and his two little girls among the dead

27. Neve Shalom Synagogue Massacre, Istanbul 1986 – 22 killed

28. AMIA Bombing, Buenos Aires 1994 – 85 killed

29. Jerusalem Bus 18 Bombings 1996 – 45 killed

30. Dolphinarium Massacre 2001 – 21 killed, mostly teenagers

31. Sbarro Massacre 2001 – 15 killed, 7 of them children

32. Park Hotel Passover Massacre 2002 – 30 killed

33. Jerusalem Bus 2 Massacre 2003 – 23 killed, 7 of them children

34. Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva Massacre 2008 – 8 students

35. Mumbai Chabad House Massacre 2008 – 6 killed

36. Itamar Massacre 2011 – Fogel family, including a 3-month-old

37. Toulouse Jewish School Massacre 2012 – 3 children and a rabbi

38. Three Teens Kidnapped and Murdered 2014

39. Har Nof Synagogue Massacre 2014 – 6 killed

40. Hyper Cacher Attack, Paris 2015 – 4 killed

41. Neve Yaakov Synagogue Attack 2023 – 7 killed

42. October 7 Massacre 2023 – about 1,200 killed, 251 taken hostage