Every so often, someone tries to sound clever by making the same comparison:

They equate Hamas with Jewish resistance against the Nazis.

“You want me to condemn Hamas?” they say. “That’s like asking me to condemn the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.”

It’s meant to shut down the conversation and imply moral equivalence.

But it doesn’t hold up.

Let’s start with the most basic question:

What is the purpose of a resistance movement?

A resistance movement exists to protect its people. To defend life in the face of destruction. To fight, if necessary, because there is no other option left.

The Jewish fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto had reached that point.

By 1943, they knew exactly what deportation meant: certain death.

Jews being rounded up in the Warsaw Ghetto.

They were not fighting for leverage.

They were not fighting for power.

They were fighting because they were days from annihilation.

Now ask the same question about Hamas.

Does it exist to protect Palestinian civilians?

Or does it endanger them?

This is the uncomfortable reality: Hamas embeds itself within civilian populations, stores weapons in residential areas, and operates in ways that guarantee civilian suffering.

Not as a tragic side effect, but as a strategy.

A resistance movement that sacrifices its own people is not functioning as a shield.

It’s functioning as something else entirely.

There’s another difference people avoid confronting.

The Warsaw Ghetto fighters did not target German civilians as a strategy of war.

They did not rape, kidnap, and massacre random families.

Their fight was directed at the regime actively exterminating them.

That distinction matters.

Because once you erase the line between combatants and civilians, you’re no longer describing resistance.

Ariel and Kfir Bibas, kidnapped and murdered by Hamas alongside their mother Shiri Bibas.

And then there’s the comparison that should give anyone pause.

Nazi Germany systematically murdered six million Jews in less than four years.

Industrialized. Intentional. Total.

That was the reality the Warsaw fighters faced.

Whatever criticisms one has of Israel, and there are many debates worth having, equating it to a regime carrying out rapid, total extermination is not analysis.

It’s a distortion.

Historical comparisons are powerful.

They can illuminate.

But they can also flatten reality, turning complex, painful truths into slogans that feel satisfying and say very little.

Not every conflict is the same.

Not every act of violence carries the same meaning.

Not every group claiming “resistance” is engaged in the same moral struggle.

So no, Hamas is not the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

Not historically.

Not morally.

Not even close.

