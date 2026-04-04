Hen Mazzig

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Ziv of Zion's avatar
Ziv of Zion
Apr 5

It’s simply mindblowing how society got to the situation where this comparison is even being made.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
8d

Well written 👏

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