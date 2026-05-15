Nick Fuentes Won. So Will Hasan Piker.
The right's promise to American Jews is collapsing in public. The left's promise will collapse next. Some of us saw both coming.
Thursday night. Phone on my chest, the way you scroll when you know you should be asleep. I opened X and there it was.
Nick Fuentes had quote-tweeted the New York Magazine cover on Ben Shapiro’s collapsing empire.
Two words. “I won.”
If you read this far, you already know what I felt. The flat, sick recognition of being right about a thing you wanted to be…