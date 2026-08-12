Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Mendl Malkin's avatar
Mendl Malkin
11h

Excellent article....thanks. Have you considered submitting it as a Letter to the Editor of NY Magazine?....Or offering it as a rebuttal for publication? One way or the other, they SHOULD publish it.

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Susan Levy's avatar
Susan Levy
11h

Thank you for this. I had just read the NYMag piece and my heart was breaking while my head was exploding. Everyone who reads this column should email NYMagazine at comments@nymag.com and call out this antisemitic hit job.

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