The protest on Tuesday. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Tuesday night, a Hezbollah flag flew over Lexington Avenue.

A man wearing a yellow bucket hat with “Hezbollah” stitched in blue stood at a police barricade outside Park East Synagogue and helped lead a crowd of hundreds. Stickers in the crowd showed swastikas drawn inside Stars of David. Signs equated Zionism with Nazism. Several protesters held their hands up in inverted red triangles, the symbol Hamas uses to mark Israeli targets for killing. One woman pummeled a printed image of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe taped to a crosswalk pole. The chants were not subtle. “Death to the IDF.” “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.” “End the settler Zionist state.” “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it.” A police officer was hospitalized.

This was on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. A few blocks from the Frick. Tuesday night.

The day before, four people spent the early morning hours of Monday in Forest Hills, Queens. Surveillance video caught them in hoodies sidling up to the Rego Park Jewish Center at 1:16 a.m. and spraying the side of the building with a swastika and the name “Hitler.” The center houses a daycare and a senior program. They tagged the garage of a Holocaust survivor’s house on 110th Street. The owner stood outside on Monday afternoon and watched it get washed away. Around the corner, on the cornerstone of Congregation Machane Chodosh, they painted a swastika directly across a plaque dedicated to the survivors of Kristallnacht.

In April, Jewish New Yorkers were the targets in 60 percent of all confirmed hate crimes in the city. The NYPD logged 30 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes out of 50 total. Jews are roughly 10 percent of the population. In the first three months of 2026, the NYPD confirmed 143 hate crimes citywide. Seventy-eight of them, 55 percent, targeted Jews. In January, antisemitic hate crimes in New York City were up 182 percent year-over-year.

This is what the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism was built to address. As of last month, that office runs without a working definition of what antisemitism is. The city with the largest Jewish community outside Israel has decided it does not need one.

That is not a clerical issue. That is the point.

What he will name

Mamdani called the Queens swastikas “a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear.” He was not wrong. He was on time and clear.

The protest a day later flew a Hezbollah flag past a synagogue. He praised the police response and said the right to protest is “sacrosanct.” Pressed the next morning on whether his own rhetoric on Israel might be feeding the antisemitism in his city, he answered that “critique of the policies of a government” is “very much separate from bigotry toward people of a specific religious faith.” A deputy press secretary later allowed that “some of the rhetoric and conduct” outside the synagogue was “unacceptable.” Some.

This is a pattern, not a stumble. When the hate is dressed in Nazi iconography, Mamdani will name it. When the hate is dressed in keffiyehs and chants for intifada outside a synagogue with a Hezbollah flag overhead, the language becomes negotiable. The wrong kind of antisemite gets condemned. The right kind gets a First Amendment lecture.

He has not arrived at “not all anti-Zionism is antisemitism.” He has arrived somewhere stranger. If it presents itself as anti-Zionism, then it cannot be antisemitism, no matter what is being chanted, who is being targeted, or what flag is flying.

That is the whole battle he is choosing not to fight.

Why he will not define it

On his first day in office, Mamdani revoked the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. Two weeks ago, his antisemitism czar Phylisa Wisdom told the City Council that no replacement is coming. “Across city government there is not a definition codified for any form of hate at all.” The office she runs will work without one.

The IHRA definition, the one Mamdani revoked, has been adopted by 46 countries and 1,266 institutions worldwide as of last year. It is not a perfect document. No definition of hate is. But it does name what is happening on the streets of New York right now: that anti-Zionism functions as anti-Jewish hatred when it denies Jews the right to self-determination granted to every other people on Earth, and when it holds Jewish life to standards applied to no other group.

That is the part Mamdani cannot accept. Adopting any definition broad enough to capture today’s hatred would name, by implication, a movement his entire political career has been built inside. So instead the city’s antisemitism office will run on vibes. “Bias and hate, it’s really sticky and extremely serious stuff, and it’s case by case,” Wisdom said.

A 1.6 million-person Jewish community deserves more than sticky.

The schoolchildren are still waiting

Two weeks ago, Mamdani’s first veto in office killed Intro 175-B, the bill that would have required the NYPD to publish security plans for protests around schools, yeshivas, and educational institutions. He cited free-speech concerns about the bill’s broad definition of “educational institution.” A version aimed at houses of worship, Intro 1-B, he allowed to become law without his signature.

The synagogue bill had a veto-proof margin in council. The school bill was four votes short of an override. He blocked the bill he could block. He let through the one he couldn’t.

Eric Dinowitz, who sponsored Intro 175-B, said at a council hearing last month that around a quarter of all antisemitic hate crimes in the city target children. A quarter. The mayor of New York looked at that number and decided that the right to protest a yeshiva, on the sidewalk, while children walked in, was the right he was willing to spend his first veto on.

Free speech matters. So does the question of why, in a city that, correctly, has longstanding buffer zone laws around abortion clinics and no organized opposition to extending them, Jewish children get a different answer.

The international law dodge

In November, when protesters first surrounded Park East Synagogue at a Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah event, Mamdani’s transition team criticized the demonstration’s “language” and then, in the same breath, criticized the synagogue. “These sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law,” his spokesperson said. The activity in question was an information night about Jewish immigration to Israel.

This week he repeated the framing. Ahead of Tuesday’s protest, City Hall said the mayor was “deeply opposed” to the real estate expo, calling West Bank settlements “illegal under international law and deeply tied to the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.”

It is worth being precise about this, because the mayor of New York is not. International law, by the United Nations’ own definition on its own website, governs the conduct of states toward each other and toward people inside their borders. It does not govern a real estate seminar in a synagogue ballroom. You can object to West Bank settlement, fiercely. You can refuse to buy property there. You cannot describe an information night as a violation of international law and pretend you are speaking literally.

What he is doing is borrowing the protesters’ moral frame and laundering it through City Hall. The chants outside Park East on Tuesday were not about settlements. They were “Death to the IDF.” “Settlers, go home, Palestine is ours alone.” A Hezbollah flag. Counter-protesters across the street held signs reading “Antizionism is a hate movement” and “Antizionism gets Jews killed.”

He knows. He is not naive. He is performing the distinction he wants the public to make and refusing to acknowledge that the people he is defending are not making it.

Why this lands where it lands

I am Mizrahi. My grandmother Hela got out of Iraq after she watched what happens to Jews when a government decides which kinds of hate it can see. My other grandmother left Djerba, an island that held one of the oldest Jewish communities on Earth, because the ground stopped being safe under her feet. My family’s history is the long history of what comes after a city’s leadership decides that some hatreds count and others are politics.

When a Hezbollah flag flies over a Manhattan synagogue and the mayor’s response is that the protesters’ rights were honored, I am not watching a debate about Israeli policy. I am watching a familiar choreography. The same choreography my grandmothers stopped trusting before they got on the boat.

Two weeks after October 7, hundreds of Tunisians burned the El Hamma synagogue, a 16th-century building that housed the tomb of a Kabbalist rabbi. They burned it because The New York Times and much of the Western press had run Hamas’s claim that Israel bombed the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The blast was a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The Times eventually published an editors’ note saying its coverage “should have been more journalistically rigorous.” The synagogue stayed burned. No police came.

That is what happens when serious institutions launder a false moral frame into something that sounds like a verdict. It does not stay on the page. It ends up at the door of a synagogue.

That is the part Mamdani’s allies refuse to hear when New York Jews say we do not feel safe. We are not asking him to agree with us about Israel. We are asking him to be able to see us when the people protesting Israel start banging on a synagogue door.

What was won

The synagogue bill passed. Jewish organizations across the political spectrum, ones that disagree about almost everything else, came together and got Intro 1-B through a council where the mayor would not even sign it. That is a real victory. The NYPD now has to plan, on paper, for safe access to houses of worship.

Jewish schoolchildren do not have that yet. The Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism still has no definition of what antisemitism is. A Kristallnacht memorial in Queens still has paint on it where someone sprayed a swastika this week.

All of those are true at once. None of them cancel each other out.

The veto-proof coalition that won the synagogue bill is the answer to the question of what to do next. Find what can still be fought for. Win it.

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin was blunt: “I’m deeply disturbed by the hateful rhetoric heard last night outside Park East Synagogue. Calls for the destruction of Israel and the glorification of Hezbollah are horrific, intimidating, and only fuel the flames of antisemitism.”

Mamdani has made his position clear. Knowing what we’re up against is no reason to give up the fight.