Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
34m

Despite Mamdani's opinion on the issue, this is yet another example of politicians tolerating antisemitism for their political standing.

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Gerard Dupris's avatar
Gerard Dupris
38m

It's convenient for him to miss the point

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