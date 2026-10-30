The vast majority of Arabs in Israel don’t vote for the major political parties. They vote for one of the two Arab parties, Ra’am and The Joint List. In this election, over 80 percent of Arab Israelis voted for one of these parties. The agenda of these parties is to promote the priorities of their own communities. They want less crime in Arab neighborho…
Israel’s Liberals Keep Losing. Here’s Why.
Liberal Zionist Israelis should behave like the minority they are.
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