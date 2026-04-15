Hen Mazzig

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Rivkahs_kitchen's avatar
Rivkahs_kitchen
5d

Very true I hope they will listen

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
5d

Say it louder for the people in the back 👏👏👏

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