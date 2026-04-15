My Iraqi grandmother fled Baghdad after witnessing her neighbors attack her Jewish community. My Tunisian grandparents left, too. Not because they hated where they were from, but because staying became impossible.

I think about them when I watch European governments turn their backs on Israel, one by one. What I feel is not simple. It is not just anger.

Europe has an antisemitism problem. Jews in Germany are afraid to walk the street with a Star of David. The hostility toward Jewish communities across this continent is real, documented, and not talked about enough. I won’t minimize that to make a political point. I feel it in the streets of London more often than not.

But the Netanyahu government’s diplomacy is accelerating Israel’s isolation. And those are two separate phenomena that we need to be able to hold at the same time.

Italy suspended its defense cooperation agreement with Israel. Hungary under Orban was long Israel’s last reliable veto in the EU; they now, thankfully, have a new government. Friedrich Merz, one of the most genuinely pro-Israel leaders in Europe, called Netanyahu to raise concerns about the West Bank. Smotrich’s response was to invoke ghetto imagery. At the German chancellor. On Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Merz is not an enemy. He has stood by Israel when it cost him. Israel’s own ambassador in Berlin went on radio to condemn Smotrich’s statement. An ambassador rebuking his own government’s minister in public. That doesn’t happen unless something has badly broken.

Spain’s Sánchez is a cynic. He opened an embassy in Tehran this week. Meanwhile, he has no ambassador in Jerusalem. He placed an arms embargo on Israel, all the while courting the regime in Iran. He’s not just a hypocrite, he’s playing the lowest form of politics, squeezing all the votes he can out of anti-Israel measures that please a certain crowd at home. He’s playing with fire when it comes to Spain’s security. It’s infuriating to watch.

Then there’s Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. When she came into office, she was sympathetic to Israel. But even she recently announced that Italy won’t automatically renew defense contacts with Israel, and that civilian deaths in Lebanon and Gaza have crossed red lines.

Netanyahu’s government tries to paint all of the European leaders with one brush, as though they are all cynics like Sanchez. But you can’t explain away Meloni with Sánchez. And you certainly can’t explain away Merz. These are conservative leaders who came into power sympathetic to Israel. Losing them is not Europe’s antisemitism problem. It is a consequence of Israeli government behavior.

I live in London. I watch this up close. The UK suspended arms export licences. A Labour government is quietly, deliberately distancing itself from Jerusalem. The Green Party is getting stronger, as their anti-Israel stance is more radical than any other party. Britain is not in the EU. It has its own history, its own Jewish community, its own complicated legacy in this region. And it is moving in the same direction as the continent it left. That is worth noticing. This is not a Brussels problem. This is a collapse happening across every major democracy Israel has ever called an ally.

I know firsthand how much propaganda has washed the streets of Europe. I believe in Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. Without qualification. And I also believe that holding that position does not place the Israeli government beyond criticism. If anything, it demands we speak the truth.

Jews are human beings. Not symbols. Not a cause. Not a monolith. To insist on our full humanity means accepting all of it, including the capacity to be wrong, to make choices that cause harm, to deserve criticism. The same logic we apply when we fight dehumanization has to apply here too, or it means nothing.

The Israeli right has spent years telling its base that European criticism is just antisemitism with a university education. Sometimes that’s true. But antisemitism does not explain the loss of Merz. It does not explain Meloni. It does not explain the British government. Using it that way doesn’t protect Jews. It just makes the real problem harder to see.

Israel is heading toward a future with almost no democratic allies left. The US relationship is stronger, but its future trajectory is worrying as the extremes of both major parties turn against Israel. The ideological partnership with western democracies, built over decades on genuine shared values, is being burned through in real time.

My grandmothers had no choice but to leave Iraq and Tunisia. I want Israel to exist in a world where Jews have choices. Where the alliances that make a small country survivable are not treated as optional.

That requires a different government. One that understands that arrogance and strength are not the same thing. One that believes in the Jewish nation, not a messianic version of it.

I don’t know when that government comes. But the longer it doesn’t, the less there will be left to save.