Months before anyone knew who would play, Seattle's World Cup organizers named one of their matches a Pride celebration. Then the draw came, and the slot fell to Iran against Egypt. Of all the fixtures in the tournament, the one the city had already dressed in rainbow flags went to two states where being openly gay can mean prison, and the gallows. Both countries asked FIFA to call it off. FIFA said the flags stay.

The question usually comes from a straight friend who supports me and still cannot work out the math: how come so many gay people, the ones marching for our rights here, line up behind movements that would jail or murder us over there? It comes with frustration, sometimes with contempt. Here’s how I, a gay Israeli Jewish man, understand it.

Gay politics grew out of the AIDS epidemic the government ignored, out of police raids, and out of a country that treated our existence as a problem to manage. That history leaves a permanent instinct. When you see a population being crushed by a stronger power, you side with the people getting crushed, and you do not make them pass a purity test first. A gay activist looks at Gaza, sees a suffering civilian population, hears about dead children every day, and the old instinct kicks in. It is a good instinct, the right one in most of the situations a person meets in a lifetime. I would not want to meet the LGBT movement that had lost it.

The trouble starts after the instinct. Somewhere in the last decade, the activist world sorted the planet into oppressors and oppressed, then stacked the two groups into a ranking. Israel was filed as White, Western and colonial, the Palestinians as racialized and colonized. Once those labels lock into place, every other fact has to bend around them. A gay Palestinian in danger from Hamas turns into an awkward detail, a gay Iranian facing the gallows into a footnote, or worse, into a Western talking point you are supposed to distrust. The homophobia is still there, it just stops counting, because the framework has already decided where the real oppression lives, and the Islamic Republic is not on the list.

One word finishes the job. Pinkwashing. The accusation holds that any time Israel mentions its treatment of gay people, it is laundering everything else it does. The term began as a fair caution against certain politicians, and hardened into a reflex that now does something strange. It makes gay rights in the Middle East radioactive for the very people who would otherwise care about it. If pointing out that Iran executes gay men can be waved away as propaganda, then you never have to point it out, and you never have to face the discomfort of a comparison that does not flatter your own side.

Underneath all of it runs a real fear, and this is the most sympathetic part of the whole thing. Gay activists have watched “but they are homophobic over there” get used to sell war, occupation, surveillance, and crackdowns on Muslim immigrants at home. They have seen their own community’s pain conscripted into agendas that had nothing to do with their freedom. So they police themselves into silence, on the theory that saying nothing is safer than handing a weapon to people they distrust. I understand that fear. I have felt versions of it myself.

This is where I get off the train. The silence has a price, and the people who pay it are the ones the framework claims to be protecting. When you decide, on behalf of a whole region, that the homophobia there is either unreal or none of your business, you are not respecting anyone’s culture. You are making a decision for millions of Middle Easterners about who they are permitted to be. I am a Middle Eastern Jew. The notion that my part of the world is just naturally a place where gay people get hanged, that this is the local custom and outsiders should look away, is the oldest condescension there is, wearing newer clothes.

LGBTQ Palestinians exist. So do Iranians and Egyptians and Saudis and everyone the maps leave out, and almost none of them have the luxury of an audience in Seattle. They are people whose own governments would kill, and who get erased a second time by Western activists too nervous about the optics to say their names out loud. The solidarity on offer goes to a cause, which is easier to love than the people inside it, since a cause cannot be jailed.

None of this is a demand that anyone stop caring about Palestinians. The dead civilians in Gaza are dead civilians, and I have no wish to argue anyone out of grieving them. The thing I want is consistency. If the rule is that we stand with people who are persecuted for who they are, it already covers the gay man in Tehran and the gay man in Tel Aviv. And the rights the gay man in Tel Aviv has were hard-won. Gay Israelis spent decades suing their own government and marching against it, and when Western activists dismisses that as pinkwashing, it erases the people who did the fighting. The rule does not get to take a day off when it stops being convenient.

The pride flags will fly over Lumen Field on Friday, whether Iran likes it or not. Somewhere, a gay kid in Tehran might catch a clip of it on a phone he is not supposed to own, and for a few seconds, he will see a stadium full of strangers who refused to pretend he was not there. None of it came from the Western activists chanting Free Palestine at Jews marching in Pride.