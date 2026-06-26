Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Joel's avatar
Joel
2hEdited

I see extreme examples of what you’re talking about in my home of San Francisco. I’ve had conversations with members of the gay community there, from friends (or former friends) to acquaintances, and it’s like their brains shut down on this topic. It can become infuriating.

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bemyguest1992
2h

Iran is part of the PR war against America and Israel, but their hate is so strong that they can't stay silent for one night!

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