Arooj Aftab tells Kareem Rahma that white people should not sit on stoops in Bed-Stuy. SubwayTakes, May 2026.

In 2018, I was in my mid-twenties, and traveling around America to speak in front of mostly liberal and progressive audiences. I had things to say about the Middle East and antisemitism on the campus left. My argument was that the language the progressive left used to talk about Israel was sloppier than the people using it admitted, and that the sloppiness was costing Jews their footing in the coalition.

I learned something I have never been able to unlearn.

When I opened with “I am a queer person of color,” the room softened. When I added that one of my grandmothers was from Baghdad and the other from Djerba, an island off the coast of Tunisia with one of the oldest continuous Jewish communities in the world, people leaned in. Editors picked up the phone. Hosts invited me back.

When I led with the argument instead, the room sat on its hands. The argument was the same one. The speaker was the same person. The reception was not.

I was not pretending. Every word of those introductions was true. The line that worked was not a lie.

It was a key. I learned, very quickly, which doors it opened.

I have to be careful with the framing here. I am not writing one of those pieces that pretends racism does not exist. Racism is real. I live it. I get pulled into secondary screening at American airports often enough that I plan for it. I have had London cab drivers ask if I am Arab and refuse the fare when I told them I am Israeli. People of color do start further back, and they do have to work harder to be heard. I know it because I work twice as hard as my colleagues. That is not a debate worth having.

What I want to write about is something else. I want to write about a particular use of identity that has been encouraged in progressive spaces for the last decade, where the loudest claim of grievance buys the most authority in the room, and where the easiest claim to make is one aimed at white people, in front of an audience trained to applaud.

I learned the trick in 2018. I watched a Grammy-winning Pakistani musician perform it on a subway this week.

You might have seen the clip by now. Arooj Aftab sits across from Kareem Rahma, former New York Times growth editor turned social media influencer, on the New York subway and says, with a smile, that white people should not be allowed to sit on stoops in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Rahma says he disagrees one hundred percent. Aftab doubles down. “It looks bad,” she says. “It’s aesthetically not as good, especially for Bed-Stuy as a neighborhood.” She talks about her favorite bars closing and the vibes being ruined. She says it is rude to the history of the place.

Rahma asks whether she, as a brown woman, would sit on a stoop in Bed-Stuy. She says no. They both laugh. The clip has racked up millions of views.

One comment on social media called it cosmopolitan cosplay. Being a person of color, the comment reads, is not a license to act like an entitled gatekeeper.

The clip exists because the show is built to produce clips like it.

SubwayTakes is engineered. Rahma picks the guests, books them through their managers, decides which of the day’s recordings airs and which gets cut. He told the New York Post in his own words that the atmosphere of the subway makes people more aggressive in their beliefs. He shoots roughly ten episodes in a single day, which means most of what he records never runs. He airs the ones that travel. The takes that travel are the ones that make people angry. The clip you are arguing about today is not what happened on the train. It is what Rahma decided to show you.

What I learned in 2018 was the trick. What Rahma has built is the trick at industrial scale. Find a person with cultural credibility. Sit them on a subway car. Ask for their hottest take. Perform shock when it lands. Post the cleanest version. The guest takes the hit because they said the words. The host keeps the views, the followers, the brand underwriting, and the deniability. Anyone who criticizes the show is told they have missed the joke, the warmth, the spontaneity. The format is airtight. This is not the first time it has done what it did this week. It is the show.

Aftab moved to Brooklyn from Lahore by way of Boston about twenty years ago. Rahma is from Cairo by way of suburban Minnesota. Most of the people sharing the clip approvingly are transplants, too.