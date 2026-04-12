New York Times columnist Ezra Klein wrote a new oped about Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker

Ezra Klein, in a new oped in the New York Times, writes that Democrats should stop boycotting Hasan Piker.

I agree with the bottom line of the piece, which argues that we should be willing to talk to people, even those with repugnant ideas.

But to get there, Klein takes the reader along for some mental gymnastics to whitewash Piker’s more objectionable views. His position essentially boils down to, “sure, Piker said some bad stuff about Israel, but Israel also does bad things.”

Klein argues that because of Israel’s policies, support for the Jewish state is declining among younger Americans. The shrinking support is a statistical reality, I’ll give him that. But it’s an open question whether that decline is a result of Israel’s actions, or the growing ubiquity of anti-Israel attitudes on social media and news sources. Disproportionate critique of Israel is, of course, a problem on the podcast circuit. But it’s also a reality in mainstream news sources like the New York Times and the BBC. Studies have shown they focus on Israel much more than other countries, which also have objectionable policies.

But the real problem with Klein’s argument is that Piker didn’t just criticize Israel. Piker dehumanizes Israelis, and Jews, constantly.

Klein lists some of Piker’s harmful comments. But he conveniently leaves out when Piker said it “didn’t matter” that Hamas raped Israelis on October 7th.

“It doesn’t change the dynamic for me even this much,” screamed Piker into his mic, referring to the well-documented phenomenon of Hamas men raping Israeli women and men on October 7th and in captivity. “The Palestinian resistance isn’t perfect,” he continued.

This isn’t just an extremely misogynistic and pro-terror attitude. It’s an admission of bias against Jewish and Israeli victims. Most “progressives” would agree that testimony of sexual assault survivors should be believed. But when those survivors were Jewish, for Piker, the significance of their trauma vanished.

I’m not saying it’s invalid to criticize Israel’s campaign in Gaza. I did it, all the time. So did the majority of Israelis. But what Piker did was very different. He used his criticism of Israel to normalize discrimination and hate toward Jews. This is the exact problem Jews have been calling out for years- that “anti-Zionism,” far beyond a criticism of Israel, is a call for its dissolution, and a convenient cover for those who want to make their hatred of Jews more palatable.

Klein also left out how Piker called Jews “inbred.”

Whatever you think about Israel’s draft laws for the Orthodox community, we should all be able to talk about it without resorting to hateful stereotypes of that community.

Klein seems to be arguing that the fact that Israel, a country of 10 million people, has some objectionable policies, is a reason to excuse a constant stream of dehumanizing language about Israelis and Jews.

He’s essentially reinforcing what we all already know: that anti-Zionism has become today’s acceptable form for anti-Jewish hate.

At one point, in a rhetorical sleight of hand, Klein actually acknowledges how anti-Zionism can function to mask antisemitism: “Yes, antisemitism often cloaks itself in anti-Zionism.”

But as he continues, he takes part in the exact dynamic he is describing: “So don’t do the antisemites’ work for them. If you keep telling people that if they oppose the Jewish state then they must hate the Jewish people, eventually, they will believe you.”

But it’s Klein, and not advocates for the Jewish community, who is “does the antisemites’ work for them.” Bigots are responsible for their choice to hate Jews. Here, Klein blames the bigotry on the people receiving hate.

It’s a comforting notion, that if we just allow people to spread lies and hate about our brothers and sisters in Israel, they’ll hate Jews in the diaspora a little less. But the reality is, hate—yes, including that hate that calls for the dissolution of the world’s one Jewish state and the home of half of Jews living—has little to do with our actions. All you have to do is rephrase Klein’s sentence to make it about another minority group, and you’ll see how bigoted he actually sounds.

But Klein’s wider point in the piece is that Democrats shouldn’t shy away from influential voices, even if they are extreme.

With that I agree. I constantly speak to the most offensive antisemites, for a simple reason. They are having an impact. We can’t just ignore them and hope they go away.

But these encounters can’t be based on delusions. They need to be based on the truth.

Hasan Piker, as leaders in the Jewish community and experts on antisemitism have consistently pointed out, has done immense harm to Jews.

The biggest irony of the oped is that Klein argues that we don’t have to limit discourse to people we deem “acceptable,” then does somersaults trying to make Hasan Piker seem more acceptable.

Klein says Piker can’t be defined by a few clips. Then, a paragraph later, he tries to define a country of 10 million by a few policies and one quote from its Prime Minister.

He next tries to redefine Piker as an advocate for Jews, by listing, you guessed it, another few random, decontextualized clips. If someone can’t be defined as a Jew hater through a few quotes, how can a few quotes redeem him?

It’s a patently ridiculous approach to defining Piker’s plainly extremist body of work. And worst of all, it does nothing to serve Klein’s larger, valid point.

I have no problem with people talking to Hasan Piker. I talk to extreme voices all the time.

I have a problem with people diminishing the harm he’s done.

Democracy is based on dialogue. But dialogue needs to be based on truth.

Continually whitewashing Hasan Piker in the pages of the New York Times does nothing to encourage democratic dialogue.

It just hurts the Jewish community even more.