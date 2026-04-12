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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7d

Klein is a NYTimes apparatchik. He is afraid that those in his political circle would cancel him if he didnt make excuses for the likes of Piker. Selling out the Jewish People and he didnt even receive his 30pieces of silver. Honestly, it is because of the likes of Piker that alot of young people have turned against Israel (well and all the antisemitic propaganda the Chicoms put out on TikTok), because they are uneducated, think he is cool, and want to be like him.

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
7d

We must treat Piker and others who express overt, hateful, eliminationist bigotry and anti-Americanism like we treated David Duke and the KKK. These are violations of our universal moral TABOOS. These people must be fully ostracized out of polite society and our mainstream politics. They should be social pariahs, toxic for anybody to *uncritically* associate with.

That is how you uphold this hate as a TABOO and prevent it from becoming normalized. If we don't, it will spiral into violence and anarchy.

Join the movement to #MakeTaboosTabooAgain.

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