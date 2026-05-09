Variety just ran its big sympathetic comeback profile of Melissa Barrera. She was fired from “Scream 7” two and a half years ago over Instagram posts that compared Gaza to a concentration camp and invited her followers to “deduce for yourself” who controls Western media coverage. Today, she is starring as Rose in “Titaníque” on Broadway and launching a production company. Her hiring list, she told Variety, is “basically anyone pro-Palestine.”

The piece is well-written. It is also a template.

“Canceled.” Comeback. The arc is starting to feel familiar. Speaking harshly about Israel and Jews has quietly become the most reliable shortcut to a sympathetic comeback profile in entertainment media.

Look at Lizzo. In August 2023, three of her former dancers sued her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace. Her wardrobe designer added another suit. By March 2024, after a year of headlines about lawsuits and depositions, Lizzo posted “I quit” on Instagram. Then, in May 2024, she went live with a different message. She thanked activists working for “the liberation and the freedom of the people who have been genocided” in Palestine. She said she had been in a deep, dark depression. According to her account, the activists had pulled her out of it.

Notice what got pulled into the genocide bucket and what got left out. Hostage families were not included on her list. The Israelis murdered on October 7 did not make her list either. The list was not designed to be accurate. It was designed to flip her brand from sexual harassment defendant to anti-genocide ally in a single Instagram video. It worked.

Then there is Bob Vylan. Until last summer, the British punk-rap duo was a niche concern. Then at Glastonbury 2025, the frontman shouted “Death, death to the IDF” into a microphone at an event that the BBC was livestreaming. Their American tour visas got revoked. UTA dropped them. The agency thought it was a punishment. It was a promotion. The Telegraph put it plainly in November: the Glastonbury chant “has catapulted his band to a level far beyond their limited musical talents.” A few months earlier, no one was sending Telegraph reporters to cover them at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. At that same Glasgow show, Vylan named two Jewish businessmen on stage who had donated to the British Education Secretary, suggesting she had been bought.

The Irish-language rappers Kneecap rode the same Glastonbury wave. Small cult following before. International story now, with the help of a US visa fight and a Keir Starmer feud.

Some of this is sincere. Plenty of artists feel something real about civilian deaths in Gaza, including artists I disagree with sharply. Sincerity and career calculation are not opposites. They can sit in the same person at the same time, and usually do. That is not what I am writing about. I am writing about the pattern.

When a Western celebrity’s career stalls, the most reliable career-fixer available right now is loud, extreme hostility to Israel. The path back does not run through coexistence groups, or hostage families, or Israeli and Palestinian peace activists building shared institutions in Jaffa or Haifa. It runs through extremism. Death chants. Concentration camp comparisons broad enough to include everyone except the people who were actually being held in tunnels under Gaza.

This is why people who genuinely want peace get drowned out, and people who want destruction get profiled in Variety. The algorithm is not neutral. It rewards heat. The hotter the take, the bigger the bookings. Bobby Vylan admitted as much on Louis Theroux’s podcast. He told Theroux he would lead the chant again “tomorrow, twice on Sundays.”

Piers Morgan figured out the demand side of this market. He does not bring nuanced voices on his show because nuanced voices do not generate clips that travel. He books the loudest combatants he can find and harvests the engagement. Bob Vylan and Melissa Barrera have figured out the supply side. Different positions in the same marketplace, same business model.

Notice what this kind of activism costs the activist. Nothing. You do not have to fund a hospital. You do not have to learn Arabic or Hebrew. You do not have to sit with a bereaved family or visit a checkpoint or lose a single friend. You post. You wear the keffiyeh on the red carpet. You sign the open letter. The signaling is luxury-tier. The sacrifice is zero.

This is champagne activism. Same shape as champagne socialism. The people who perform it the loudest are the ones who pay nothing for it. Bob Vylan’s chant cost him a UTA contract and bought him an international audience. Kneecap’s visa fight cost them a US tour and bought them a feature film. Barrera’s Instagram posts cost her Scream 7 and bought her Broadway, a production company, and a sympathetic Variety profile. The math is in the bookings.

Real activism is expensive. It is slow. It does not photograph well. The Parents Circle families look at each other’s grief every week and have done for thirty years. Maoz Inon’s parents were murdered in their home on October 7. He has spent every month since standing on stages with his Palestinian friend Aziz Abu Sarah, whose brother was killed by Israeli soldiers, calling for a shared future. They got in a van together last year and drove across checkpoints for eight days to write a book almost nobody outside the peace community will read. That is what it actually costs to do this work. Variety has not profiled them.

We owe those people more attention than we are giving them. They are the ones doing the actual work. Lift them up. Book them. The career algorithm will not change on its own. The least we can do is stop feeding it.