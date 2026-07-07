Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
10h

People want to act like they have such a profound moral compass until it works against them. The moment they turn a blind eye is when their high ground becomes a sinkhole.

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
8h

Good news. A pleasure to read it in your column first. Thank you.

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