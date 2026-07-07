I understood the appeal of Graham Platner. An oyster farmer and combat veteran who talked like a human being, who raged at an economy rigged for billionaires, who filled Elks lodges and theaters across a state desperate to retire Susan Collins. The anger he channeled reached people, because it is real. If I lived in Maine, I would have wanted to believe in him too.

Here is what makes his collapse this week worth more than a news cycle. On June 9, Platner won the Democratic primary with 72 percent of the vote. In a New York Times/Siena poll taken in the last week of June, he led Collins 49 to 47 among likely voters. Maine delivered those numbers with his full record in public view. Nothing that surfaced this year was hidden. It was discounted.

What was already known

For nearly two decades, Platner wore a Totenkopf on his chest, the skull insignia of the SS. He said he learned its meaning only recently. His own political director, a former Democratic state legislator, resigned in October after saying he had privately acknowledged to her a month earlier that the tattoo “could be problematic.” In February, his account boosted a post by Stew Peters, one of America’s most prolific antisemitic conspiracy theorists. His team deleted it and called it an error.

Then there is the Reddit archive. In 2014, under the username P-Hustle, Platner watched helmet footage of Hamas fighters killing Israeli soldiers near Nahal Oz and described it as “a damn fine looking and successful raid,” adding two words that should have ended any political career: “I dig it.” A year earlier, on the same account, he wrote that sexual assault victims should “just take some responsibility for themselves.”

One username. The contempt for Jews and the contempt for women sat side by side in a single archive, and neither one stopped him from winning a Senate nomination.

The pattern followed him into the campaign. In audio from a private fundraiser published by Jewish Insider, Platner vastly over-reported the number of soldiers Hamas killed on October 7th, said that “Israeli soldiers” murdered in their beds on October 7 could not be called civilians, and repeated a claim that Netanyahu admitted funding Hamas, a statement Netanyahu never made.

What Monday changed

On Monday, Politico published an interview with Jenny Racicot, 41, a Maine woman who dated Platner. She said he came to her home in late 2021, drunk and uninvited, and forced himself on her after she told him to stop. Racicot had appeared in a June New York Times story about Platner’s treatment of women he dated, without the assault allegation. She went public after watching how that story was received. Cheyenne Hunt, an attorney who founded a women’s advocacy group, said she had been working with multiple women who contacted her about him.

Within hours, Schumer and Gillibrand demanded his withdrawal. Warren, Khanna, Gallego, and End Citizens United pulled their endorsements, and the Maine Democratic Party asked him to leave the race. Senate Majority PAC said it will not spend in Maine while he remains on the ballot. Platner called the allegation “categorically false,” and his campaign issued the most revealing sentence of the week: opponents have spent a year “calling him a Nazi, a war criminal, and a communist. None of it has been true.”

The tattoo was real. The posts were real. The campaign filed them under smear, and for a year most of the party accepted the filing.

The research predicted all of it

Political scientists have measured this exact failure. Studies of the #MeToo era consistently find that partisans believe misconduct allegations against the other party’s politicians and resist identical allegations against their own. The starkest numbers come from the Kavanaugh hearings, where 84 percent of Republicans believed his denial while 86 percent of Democrats believed Christine Blasey Ford. When two women accused Virginia’s Democratic lieutenant governor of assault months later, the lenses flipped. No party’s hands are clean here. Republicans who spent years excusing their own accused men have no standing to gloat over Maine. The reverse deflection is no better. Some of Platner’s defenders answered Monday by pointing at the president’s own record with women, as if one party’s tolerance licenses the other’s. The slogan was believe women. It did not carry an asterisk about party registration.

What the research describes is a system that prices a witness’s credibility by the political cost of believing them. That system processes Jews the same way it processes women. When Jewish Insider published the Hamas posts, the reporting was dismissed as a pro-Israel hit. When Jewish voices said a Totenkopf and a boosted Stew Peters post described a worldview, they were accused of weaponizing antisemitism for Susan Collins. A Fox News poll in late June found that while more than half of Maine voters doubted Platner had the judgment to serve, only 10 percent of Democrats shared the concern.

Streamer Hasan Piker provides a textbook example of refusing to believe women when it’s politically inconvenient. When Lyndsey Fifield told the New York Times in June that Platner had left bruises on her and shoved her into a room where she was locked overnight, Hasan Piker spent a stream defending him and dismissed her as a “Republican operative” over her Heritage Foundation ties. On Monday, the same Piker read Racicot’s account live and declared it credible, airtight, curtains. Two women described the same man. One had the wrong politics, so her testimony was deemed false. Racicot, who shares Platner’s politics, could finally be heard. Under that arithmetic, the only credible witness against a progressive is another progressive, and every warning from outside the tent, whether from a conservative woman or from Jews reading a Totenkopf correctly, gets recorded as an attack. Granted, Racicott’s allegations are backed up by even more damning evidence: texts, communication with a therapist, and more. But verification was never the problem. Choosing to believe women based on their politics, was.

The revisionism has begun

The next phase is already beginning. The officials who demanded Platner’s exit on Monday will spend the coming weeks recasting themselves as the people who held the line on sexual assault. Khanna campaigned beside him after the tattoo was public. Warren endorsed him after the Reddit archive was reported. Their statements this week speak of red lines and values, and none of them explains why a Totenkopf and a celebration of dead Israeli soldiers sat on the acceptable side of the line for a full year.

The recasting will describe that year as the system working. The system did the opposite. It discounted every warning until the cost of loyalty finally exceeded the cost of belief, and then it stampeded in a single afternoon. A withdrawn endorsement one week before the ballot deadline is damage control with a press release attached. Holding the line would have looked different, and it would have started twelve months earlier.

One week

Platner has until July 13 to withdraw, and Maine Democrats would have until July 27 to replace him. The party will spend that week arguing over names. But no name will answer the question the party has dodged for a year: why were the people who read Platner correctly, the people it refused to hear?

Jenny Racicot told CNN she agrees with Platner’s politics. His videos inspired her, too. She came forward anyway, because there are a lot of men in this world relying on the silence of women. In one sentence, she named a standard an entire movement failed to meet for a year. Her politics did not set the price of her truth.

That standard was available to everyone. Every endorser who saw the Totenkopf and looked away had it within reach, and so did every streamer who read “I dig it” and called the reporting a hit. A party that held itself to Racicot’s standard would be spending this week fighting Susan Collins instead of replacing its own nominee, and the Jews it dismissed as saboteurs would look like what they always were, the first people trying to save it from him.

The Senate majority may come down to a single seat. Maine has seven days to take this one back.