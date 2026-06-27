Last week, Prada named the musician Saint Levant one of its global ambassadors. He is gifted, the campaign is gorgeous, and a fashion house is free to choose any face it likes. But in much of the campaign’s imagery, a gold pendant rests on his chest in the shape of the land from the river to the sea, the whole of it, with no Israel anywhere inside the outline. It is a map of a country drawn directly over the living country it means to replace.

Saint Levant did not stumble into that pendant. In November 2024, days after gangs in Amsterdam ran Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans down with cars and chased others through the streets with knives, in what the city’s own officials called a pogrom, he stood on a stage there holding a Palestinian flag and thanked the people who did it. He sent a shoutout to his “Moroccan brothers” for “taking care of business,” and told his fans that Israelis had come to “a land that’s not theirs.” Saint Laurent built a campaign around him anyway. Now Prada has handed him an ambassadorship. The necklace is the courteous version of what he says with a microphone in his hand.

The same photograph reversed tells the story. An Israeli model, same Prada lighting, wearing a gold map of that same strip of earth with no Palestine inside it and no Gaza, the outline filled to its edges with a single Star of David. That campaign would not last the afternoon. The pendant would be called genocidal and supremacist, the model would be dropped by sundown, and every outlet that is silent today would find its voice. In this hypothetical, the shape is identical and the erasure is identical, but the verdict flips. The metal did not change between the two photographs. The neck did. And it is not only a hypothetical. The Israeli actress Noa Tishby, who lives in Los Angeles, has worn a pendant in the shape of that same land, and pro-Palestinian activists have attacked it as a symbol of supremacy and genocide.

That inversion explains the rest of the week.

On to Rachel Accurso, the children’s educator whom the internet calls Ms Rachel. This week, she posted a tearful video(s) about the children of Gaza, anchored on a report she called undisputable evidence that Israel deliberately targets them. Her tenderness toward children is real, and her fans are right about that much. The death of a child in Gaza is a horror and not a point to debate.

The trouble is that the word “undisputable” is sitting on top of a document that almost nobody who shared it has read past the headline. The report comes from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry. As the name suggests the United Nations itself handed down a verdict. The media coverage, including CNN and BBC, were careful enough to add they “do not speak for the UN.” What it actually describes is a standing panel of three appointed commissioners, set up by the Human Rights Council, holding a distinction no other inquiry in the body’s history has: an open mandate with no expiration date and exactly one permanent subject: Israel. Its finding of genocide is the finding of those three. It has never been the finding of a court.

That gap is the whole story, and it is the part Ms Rachel’s audience is never given. No court has found Israel guilty of genocide. The case that uses the word, South Africa’s, sits at the International Court of Justice, which has issued interim orders and said in plain language that it has reached no conclusion that genocide occurred, with a judgment on the merits still years away. The other court, the International Criminal Court, is no ally of Israel. It indicted the sitting prime minister. And when its prosecutor drew up the charges, he left genocide off the list entirely. The gravest accusation in international law is being narrated to millions of parents and children as a closed question, and the only institutions treating it as closed are the ones built to reach that answer.

Honoree Rachel Griffin Accurso, known as Ms. Rachel, attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 4, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Her video is constructed to prevent one question. But that question is not whether children in Gaza suffer, which we know is true and which is terrible. The question underneath is why this report, and why this war which ended, of all the wars killing children on earth right now. In Sudan, the United Nations has verified more than four thousand children killed or maimed. UNICEF says outright that the world has looked away, and the appeal to keep those children alive is funded at sixteen percent. There is no studio lighting for them, and no tearful video. The grief is selective, and it keeps arriving at the same address.

We know why the people who built this report aim it where they aim it. The open question is whether the woman handing it her face and her enormous audience understands what she has been folded into. At her own press event, she gave the microphone to one of the three commissioners himself. Maybe she has never wondered who he is, or why a panel with a single country in its sights would be so grateful for her reach. I wonder if she has.

Which brings me to a state senator in San Francisco named Scott Wiener.

Wiener is Jewish. For years, he held a careful liberal-Zionist line, hard on Netanyahu and unwilling to use the word genocide. In January, the activists in his own primary cornered him on it at a candidates’ forum, his rivals lifted their YES placards, and the room jeered him as a sellout. Within days, he folded. He posted the video and said the word, and he paid for it by resigning as co-chair of the California Jewish Caucus while his own community’s organizations put out statements against him. He spent the most expensive thing a Jewish politician owns. Last week, a man filmed himself looming over Wiener at a bar, calling him a Zionist and ordering him out of the neighborhood, pounding the wall behind his head for half an hour. The word he paid for bought him nothing.

Just today, another video showed Wiener being accosted at a Pride event. His attempts to leave are thwarted as he is surrounded and screeched at.

Side by side, the three show the same pattern. A map that erases a country reads as heritage on one neck and as hate speech on another. A politicized panel’s verdict counts as indisputable when it indicts a Jewish state and turns invisible when the dead children are Sudanese. The label built to describe a foreign policy becomes a mark of shame that no amount of compliance can scrub off, the instant it is pinned to a Jew. In every case, the symbol holds still, and the meaning swings, and the thing that moves it is the same thing each time. Whose hand is on it? Whether he is one of us or one of them.

None of this began with Prada. The practice of carrying hatred of Jews on a culture’s most admired channels is old, and it is deliberate, because beauty and warmth travel where a pamphlet cannot. They reach the young and the many before an argument can begin.

I grew up the grandson of Jews who were pushed out of the Arab world, out of the very map Saint Levant now wears as jewelry, and I have spent my adult life being told that my existence is the provocation. So I know the pattern when I watch it work. The necklace, the report, and the name belong to one story, and this week it ran in the open while most people applauded the parts of it they found beautiful.

None of this began with Prada. The practice of carrying hatred of Jews on a culture’s most admired channel is old, and it is deliberate, because beauty and warmth travel where a pamphlet cannot. They reach the young and the many before an argument can begin.

Coco Chanel is the cleanest case fashion has. Under the occupation, she lived at the Ritz alongside German officers and took an Abwehr officer as her lover. In May 1941, she wrote to Nazi authorities to seize full control of her perfume house from the Wertheimers, the Jewish brothers who had bankrolled it, on the argument that Jews had forfeited the right to own it. Declassified French files name her as an agent. The house came through all of it, and the name still sells. The glamour did what glamour is for, which was to make the woman behind it impossible to picture as a villain.

Coco Chanel. Credit: ROGER VIOLLET

The same logic walked straight into the nursery. Julius Streicher, later hanged at Nuremberg, ran Der Stürmer for grown men and also published a children’s picture book called The Poisonous Mushroom, bright and simple, teaching small Germans to spot a Jew the way a parent teaches a child to spot a toadstool in the grass. The aim was reach. A boy raised on a friendly cartoon needs no argument for his hatred years later. It becomes as instinctual as washing his hands, brushing his teeth, and looking before crossing the street.

No one is calling a musician or a children’s educator a Nazi. What I am writing about is much older than Nazism. Antisemitism has always understood distribution better than the people it targets do, and it picks the runway and the playroom on purpose, the channels that arrive without tripping the alarm, because an idea wrapped in style or in tenderness is already past the gate before anyone thinks to name it. We have watched this story before, and we know how it ends. The only open question is whether we name it faster this time.