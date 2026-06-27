Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Nicole Matcha's avatar
Nicole Matcha
2h

The harassment and abuse of Scott Weiner is ridiculous. These people wouldn’t be satisfied unless he called for the complete dismantlement of Israel. I held my nose and voted for him even after his shameful sellout because he was still the least worst choice.

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תמרה's avatar
תמרה
2h

If it’s not too late to offer an editorial suggestions to change “courteous” to graphic as there repay is nothing courteous about erasing an entire country, multi-millenia culture, language, people and connection to that country. In fact, it is the dry opposite of courteous. (And now I shall continue reading what I am sure if an otehr wise spot on piece … also, if I could have ever been bothered to purchase anything from Prada, I might just toss it in a bonfire or, better, sell it to an antisemite and donate the funds to Israeli survivors of the Holocaust, Pogroms, and October 7th and the myriad terrorist acts over the decades.

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