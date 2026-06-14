Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Rina's avatar
Rina
9h

Lebanon made the same mistake. Lebanon's post-civil war disarmament followed the 1989 Taif Agreement, which mandated the disbanding of all domestic and foreign militias. While traditional Christian and Muslim militias were forcibly disarmed, Hezbollah uniquely retained its arsenal

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תמרה
6h

And wtf doesn’t the New York Times put your article on their front page. (I know … I know …).

Again, I would urge you to submit this as an op-ed or even as full page paid advertisement across all platforms. Also to The Guardian and The Globe and Mail or Toronto Star.

And send to all the NPR and CBC shows, including On the Media. And to that weasel, Brian Tyler Cohen (who I use to like).

Ok.

Toda, Hen, for your clarity.

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