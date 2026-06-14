Armed resistance. I keep hearing the phrase. It shows up on placards and in lecture halls, from people who have decided that a Palestinian holding a rifle is the truest Palestinian there is. They defend the rifle and the right to keep it. When the Cairo talks reach disarmament, they treat the demand that Hamas hand over its weapons as the real outrage, a colonial insult dressed up as diplomacy. They claim to care about the Palestinian cause so much.

So let’s look at what those weapons have been doing.

A United Nations commission reported this week on Hamas killing and maiming Palestinians throughout the war. Every victim in that section is Palestinian, shot or broken by the group that claims to fight for them. The commission logged hundreds of extrajudicial punishments. Men shot in public. Bones broken with metal pipes and cement bricks. It counted 249 cases and 108 deaths between August 2024 and this January, with Hamas forces tied to close to a quarter of them. Three blindfolded men were shot outside Shifa hospital last September. Weeks later, more men were dragged into a Gaza City square and killed in front of a crowd. Some of the beatings happened on hospital grounds. Children were among those punished, accused of theft or of selling cigarettes.

None of it was hidden. The commission found that Hamas advertised the punishments to frighten people. The point was for Gaza to watch.

The commission’s own chair gave Hamas a partial alibi. He called the abuses a product of an environment engineered by Israel, a vacuum left by the destruction. Take that seriously. A vacuum explains chaos. It does not explain a camera crew, or an execution staged in a public square so the message would travel. Hamas planned that.

A second assessment fills in the rest. Hamas’s rockets are gone. Analysts quoted this week put its rocket and missile stock at effectively zero, down from a prewar arsenal estimated in the tens of thousands. Its military chief was killed in May. His replacement was killed eleven days later. The group that started the war has almost disappeared from the fight with Israel.

It has not disappeared from the streets of Gaza. The rifles and explosives it still holds are now pointed inward. One analyst said locking down control over Gazans is the group’s main priority. The weapons the world is arguing over are the ones now being turned on the people it claims to defend.

So disarmament is the concrete question, not the philosophical one. To want Hamas armed is to keep the men who kneecap Palestinians armed.

Seventy fired, without naming Hamas

While Hamas was breaking bones, the institutions built to help Palestinians were running their own version of the same evasion.

This week UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, fired 70 of its Gaza staff, citing safety and security risks. The firings took effect immediately. The statement did not name Hamas. It said the firings did not validate any claim against the staff. This is the agency whose employees were documented joining the October 7 attack. Israel filmed an UNRWA jeep moving a hostage, and found a Hamas data center under its Gaza headquarters. Freed hostages have said they were held in UNRWA buildings, and by UNRWA teachers. The IDF has pulled Hamas command posts out of UNRWA schools more than once.

UNRWA fired 70 people, then announced the firing proved nothing.

That sentence is how this has run for twenty years. An institution takes action serious enough to require firing dozens, and refuses to name the reason out loud. UNRWA says it asked Israel for evidence and got none it found sufficient, while it kept on staff whose Hamas links were traced by more than one outside source. The trigger this time was a US watchdog referral, not Israel. Whether the real number is 70 or the 400 that investigators have mapped, the pattern holds. Do the smallest thing the news cycle demands. Insist it means nothing.

The dead reporters were fighters

The same habit shapes how Hamas’s dead are counted.

For months, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have quietly posted death notices for their own operatives, naming them as fighters and commanders. The count runs into the hundreds. People who track these things noticed the names and faces match reporters that Western outlets had mourned as killed journalists months earlier. The claim that Israel hunts journalists has not been corrected in any outlet that ran it. The facts are sitting there. They stay in the corners of the internet because the coverage was never built on facts. It was built on a story, and the story has no slot for press credentials used to disguise commanders. Hamas counted on the coverage to carry its dead as martyred reporters. It did.

The Cairo talks are stuck. Hamas will not give up its arms, because survival without surrender is its entire victory claim. Israel wants the weapons gone before anything moves. Mediators carry messages back and forth while one fact sits on the ground unchanged: an armed faction rules by fear and means to keep ruling that way. Whatever you think of Israel’s terms, the weapon in the room is the pipe that breaks bones in the street.

Hamas is not the only blameworthy body. NGO staff found the group easy enough to work with. An agency fires people for security reasons and refuses to say what the security threat is. Press-freedom groups that made their name protecting reporters went quiet when commanders turned up buried under press credentials. Every part of the system protected itself. Together, they protected Hamas.

For years, I have been told that people like me do not care about Palestinians. I pay a real price for saying in public that Palestinians deserve to be safe, for condemning attacks harming Palestinian civilians, and I am still told the concern is an act. I have learned to take the charge seriously and answer it with the record. When Hamas shoots a Palestinian in the street on suspicion alone, no campus fills with marchers. The UN is no friend of Israel, and even it has now written Hamas’s kneecappings down. UNRWA fired at least 70 people and issued a statement built to mean nothing, and the groups that spent years vouching for the agency’s neutrality have gone quiet.

Disarmament is the clearest question on the table for anyone who marches for Palestinians. Anyone who wants Palestinians safe wants them governed by something other than a militia that executes them in public. I know what the marchers think about Israel. I am still waiting to hear what they think about Hamas.