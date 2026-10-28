The morning-after headlines of Israel’s October 2026 election paint a familiar, superficial picture. Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud has once again emerged as the largest single party. Even after the Hamas massacre on October 7th, a substantial portion of the Israeli electorate still sees Netanyahu as an experienced, competent leader despite the failures tha…
Half of Israel Agrees
Netanyahu’s 53 is a headline. Eisenkot’s 48 is a consensus.
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