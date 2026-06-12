A Hollywood producer leaned across a table a few months ago and told me a secret that is not really a secret. Most of the people he works with support Israel’s right to exist. Many of them are not Jewish. Nearly all of them are disturbed by what they see online. And almost none of them will ever say so in public, because they have watched what happens to the ones who do, and they have careers.

I told him I understood. I did not fully understand until this week, when I watched an industry decide that the most dangerous woman in America is one who advertised an apartment by a park.

Concede the obvious first. The war in Gaza has been horrifying. People are entitled to their grief and their anger, and criticizing the Israeli government is legitimate. Plenty of the people posting this week are sincere. Hold all of that, because the story still does not add up.

Here is the crime. Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in a commercial for 51 Park, a residential tower in Herzliya, a beach city north of Tel Aviv, on land legally bought by Jews in 1921 and officially founded in 1924, inside the pre-1967 lines, about as politically contested as Sacramento. The ad was made by an Israeli agency for Israeli television, in Hebrew-market media she does not control. She never posted it on her social platforms.

She wakes up, goes for a run, and says she likes living near a park. That is the footage. There is no statement about the war, the government, or the conflict, because there is no statement about anything.

Now watch what the internet did with it. Anti-Israel pop culture influencer “Saint Hoax” branded it “Gwynicide,” a genocide pun built out of a woman’s first name, and over a thousand people lined up in the comments to agree. Diet Prada, another anti-Israel pop and fashion account, pushed it to millions. Livia Firth, an Italian film producer, declared that Paltrow should be canceled by everyone on earth, in the same breath as insisting she does not believe in cancel culture. She also disinvited Paltrow from a scheduled visit to her farm. Commenters compared a real estate spot to Zone of Interest, the film about a family living beside a death camp. A viral post with tens of thousands of likes explained that there are two kinds of people in Hollywood: the martyrs who opposed the war and the monsters who market “cities built upon the blood of children.” The city in question has Arabs and Jews living by a marina.

So ask the question nobody in those comments asked. What, specifically, was she supposed to have done wrong? Not visited an IDF base. Not endorsed a policy. Not said a word about Palestinians. Remove the heat and the charge reads: a woman with Jewish family advertised homes, in a Jewish city, in the Jewish state. If that sentence describes a crime against humanity, the word for what is being criminalized is not real estate.

There is an irony here worth slowing down for. Paltrow built an empire on being eccentric. Goop sold jade eggs and psychic vampire repellent, and the world rolled its eyes and bought it anyway. For twenty years, none of that was held against her.

Then she did the single most conventional thing of her career, a glossy ad for apartments near a park, and that is the act her industry treats as monstrous. When the normal thing becomes the unforgivable thing, and the only new ingredient is Israel, the bizarreness has switched sides. She is no longer the strange part in this story.