Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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BF Herst's avatar
BF Herst
13h

The "crime" has increasingly been revealed to be refusal to accept unremitting attacks on civilian populations and perpetually renewed threats of national annihilation as the condition of Israel's existence. For these international organizations and national governments you cite, the premise is clear: "We will suffer Israel's continued sovereignty but only if you are always besieged. Any attempts to do what every other nation has a duty to do - ensure the survival of its citizens -- are illegitimate. For Israel alone, justice is what we say it is. There is no right of appeal."

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Ira's avatar
Ira
13h

I know that I am not alone and having been watching this roll out over the last two three or four decades. So maybe the next step will be indictment for what one has been suspected of thinking. Surreptitiously positioned neurotransmitters will certainly reveal the nefarious imaginings of all of us.

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