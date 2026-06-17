There is a man somewhere in Tel Aviv this morning who served in the reserves last year, went back to his desk job, and is now planning a family vacation around a government page that lists which countries have grown dangerous for people like him. He reads it the way the rest of us read a weather forecast, then picks a destination by where he is least likely to be stopped at the border.

He did nothing that separates him from the hundreds of thousands of Israelis his age. That is the whole point of what happened in Geneva this week. A member of a United Nations commission sat at a microphone and said that anyone who served in the Israeli military in Gaza since October 2023 should be treated as a suspect for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The test he named was service. Evidence did not enter into it.

There is a real principle buried under the noise, and it deserves to be stated fairly. A soldier who commits a crime can be tried for it, at home or abroad, and a uniform has never been a defense. Israel courts-martial its own, and the cases are public. Since Nuremberg, the law that lets a soldier be tried in a foreign court has rested on one idea: responsibility is individual, and a person answers for what his own hands did.

What the commissioner proposed reaches back behind that idea. He made the trigger the service itself. A reservist becomes a suspect by having worn the uniform, before anyone asks where he was posted or whether he ever fired a round. The presumption runs backward. You are a suspect first, and your innocence becomes the thing you have to fly abroad and prove.

The same Human Rights Council runs a commission on Ukraine, too, the same kind of independent body with the same mandate to find international crimes. Its reports name drone units and the commanders who ran them, and tie particular attacks to particular formations. The commissioners have documented atrocities against civilians in painful detail, and they have also recorded violations by the Ukrainian side. In more than three years they have never once announced that anyone who served in the Russian army is a suspect for genocide. They do the slow work, soldier by soldier, order by order. One council runs both commissions. Only one of them treats service itself as the offense.

That imbalance is built into the furniture too. Of all the standing items on that Council’s agenda, exactly one is reserved for a single country, and the country is Israel, while serial abusers like North Korea have no item of their own. The UN’s own secretary-general called it an anomaly almost twenty years ago, and a line of democracies has said the same since. It has not moved an inch.

The commissioner is not speaking alone, which is the part that should worry people. In London, the Green Party’s Zack Polanski lent his name to a petition pressing the Home Office to screen returning British citizens who had served in the Israeli military. South Africa’s foreign minister told citizens who serve that they would be arrested the moment they came home, no charge required. In Turkey, activists have begun publishing the names and photographs of dual-national soldiers and calling them tourists in disguise. A freedom-of-information request that counted how many serving soldiers hold a second passport, country by country, was meant to inform a public debate, and is now read by some as a shopping list. The unit of suspicion keeps shrinking. It began as a named man with a dossier. Now it is a headcount.

All the careful wording hides one fact. Israel conscripts nearly everyone. For an Israeli Jew, service is the ordinary shape of a life, the thing that happens between high school and university, and it sets no one apart from the neighbors because the neighbors all did it too. So a standard that turns service into suspicion does not land on a few men. It lands on a whole people, and on the diaspora Jews who volunteered, which is most of the Jews who would ever pass through a European airport. When you cannot prosecute the acts you cannot prove, and you reach instead for the one fact that almost every member of a people shares, you have stopped describing a crime and started describing a population.

Whether each of these people means to get there is almost beside the point, because the logic arrives without their help. The commissioner may sincerely believe he is talking about accountability. The standard he named does not care what he believes. Read quickly, his own sentence makes suspects of a whole people for being who they are.

The test that none of this survives is consistency. No one has proposed a border screen for the British who served in Helmand, or a UN commissioner declaring every Russian conscript a genocide suspect on his way through passport control. The principle that sounds like justice with the word Israeli attached to it would be recognized on sight as persecution with any other word in its place. That difference, and how quickly anyone feels it, is the answer to whether this was ever really about accountability.

If it was never really about accountability, the temptation is to go looking for who is paying for it. There is no need. No one has to be coordinating this for it to work as a campaign. The people reaching for the standard are scattered across continents and institutions, and once the premise is granted that having served is the same as being guilty, the conclusions arrive on their own, without anyone wiring the money.

What those conclusions add up to has a name. The most widely adopted working definition of antisemitism lists the comparison of Israelis to Nazis among its examples, which has not stopped heads of government from saying it on the record. Lula likened Gaza to the moment “when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Erdogan vowed that today’s genocidal Nazis would be held to account like the originals. Placed beside a rule that turns every Israeli who served into a suspect for genocide, those lines stop reading like outbursts and start reading like a program. The grandchildren of the people the camps were built for are being cast, one reasonable-sounding step at a time, as the people who built them.

The man planning his vacation will probably still go somewhere. He will choose the country with the shorter list of risks. There will be no photographs this time, and his papers will stay somewhere he can reach them in a hurry. Nothing he did has a name the law recognizes. He served, the way his father served and his daughter will serve, and a lawyer in Geneva has decided that this is now something he has to answer for. The government page closes, and he goes back to comparing flights.