Auschwitz, 1944. A Hungarian gynecologist crouches on the filthy barracks’ floor in the dark. She has no anesthesia, no instruments. She uses her bare hands.

Her name is Gisella Perl. She is performing an abortion, and she will need to do it hundreds of times more before she is liberated.

Josef Mengele has ordered that every pregnant woman be reported to him. He has many experiments he wants to perform, most of which will also involve no anesthesia. But his experiments will also result in the death of each woman he gets his hands on.

In Gisella Perl’s own words: “in the night, on a dirty floor, using only my dirty hands.”

She survives Auschwitz, then Bergen-Belsen. After the war, she learns her family is gone. Her beloved husband, her precious son, and her loving parents. Almost everyone in her family was murdered. She tries to take her own life, but fails. Eventually, she makes it to New York.

Eleanor Roosevelt encourages her to practice medicine again. She goes to work at Mount Sinai Hospital, the only female physician in the labor and delivery department. Over the rest of her career, she delivers more than 3,000 babies. Before each delivery, she prays the same prayer.

“God, you owe me a life. A living baby.”

That is a Jewish woman who knew what abortion was. Who performed them in conditions no human being should ever face, to keep other women out of Mengele’s hands. Who then spent forty years bringing children into a world that had taken everything from her.

Her memoir, which sits on my bookshelf, is titled I Was a Doctor in Auschwitz. It was published in 1948.

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This week, Brandon Gill, a Republican of Texas, leaned into a microphone in a House Judiciary subcommittee and asked a witness her favorite kind of abortion.

The witness, Jessica Waters, is a reproductive rights scholar at American University. The hearing was about the FACE Act, a federal law that protects clinic entrances from violent obstruction. But none of that mattered to Gill. He had a clip to create.

He read clinical descriptions of abortion procedures aloud and paused for effect.

“Sounds kind of gross, doesn’t it?”

That is the argument now. The pretense of religious freedom is gone. The pretense of moral seriousness is gone. What remains is a sitting congressman complaining at a federal hearing that medicine is icky.

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I want to be precise about what I am criticizing. I am not the kind of person who pretends that every Republican objection to abortion is in bad faith. People hold sincere religious convictions about when human life begins. That is a position with a long history and serious thinkers behind it. I would defend their right to hold it even when I disagree.

But that is not what Gill and others are doing. He is performing disgust at the gynecological details of a procedure he wants to legislate and outright ban for everyone. Because, while I and many others respect his position and his right to hold it, he does not respect anyone else’s right to a different one. So he shames them. “Sounds gross, doesn’t it?”

He thinks that people not wanting to bring up the details of an abortion during everyday conversation is an argument for banning it. But the opposite is true. If you cannot bear the medical reality of pregnancy without smirking at the woman across the dais, you are admitting you should not be the one writing the laws.

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Jewish tradition does not have the luxury of squeamishness.

The Mishnah, codified almost two thousand years ago, addresses the case of a woman whose life is endangered by her own labor. The ruling is unambiguous: her life comes before the life of the child. Until the head emerges, the mother takes priority. Mishnah Ohalot 7:6.

Across the mainstream of Jewish life, from Reform to Modern Orthodox, denominations agree on at least this: Blanket bans on abortion violate Jewish religious freedom. We disagree about the harder cases, after all, Jews always disagree. But when it comes to the sanctity of a woman’s life, we agree.

This is not a theory we developed in seminar rooms. It is a law forged in centuries of women dying in childbirth, and rabbis being asked impossible questions by midwives at three in the morning.

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And then there is what Jewish women learned in the twentieth century.

A pregnancy in Auschwitz was a death sentence with cruelty attached. Pregnant Jewish women in 1944 were not candidates for prenatal care. They were candidates for Mengele’s table. Perl ended pregnancies because the alternative was vivisection.

This happened. It happened to people whose grandchildren are alive today, voting in the same country whose congressmen now perform disgust at the very procedures Perl was forced to perform with her hands.

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Brandon Gill was elected to write laws about other people’s bodies. He has decided his most powerful argument is that the procedures sound gross. He is correct that reproductive medicine is sometimes hard to look at. So is open-heart surgery. So is most of what doctors do for a living.

The desecration here is not abortion. It is a sitting United States congressman treating the gravest decisions women face as raw material for a viral clip. Gisella Perl’s bare hands on a barracks floor carried more moral weight than every word out of Brandon Gill’s mouth at that hearing.

I am a man, and I know that this is something that will never affect me personally. But I also know two things: Women own their bodies, and any politician who finds the medical reality of pregnancy too “gross” to discuss without a smirk is telling on himself. He should sit out the legislation and let the Gisella Perls of the world handle what they have always handled.