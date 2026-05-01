Hen Mazzig

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Hope H.'s avatar
Hope H.
7h

You know what else is gross? Childbirth. This issue has literally nothing to do with their Christianity. This only has to do with controlling women, period, end of discussion. As one anti choice man told me once… “childbirth is just an inconvenience… women just don’t want to be ‘inconvenienced’”. No, stepping in dog shit is an inconvenience, a flat tire is an inconvenience. Bearing a child is a life altering, and sometimes, life ending event for the mother. These anti choice “men” are merely immature boys with zero life experience and I am sooo tired of them.

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
7h

The video of Gill was astonishing, yet it doesn't surprise me what politicians will do to score political points and donations. Thank you for speaking out about this!

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