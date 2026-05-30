Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Cate's avatar
Cate
2h

🙏 A brilliant illustration of how insidious antisemitism is. And how hideous it is to listen to this sickness played back - hatred being justified against an entire people 😔🥺 I’m sorry Hen.

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Sandra Elman's avatar
Sandra Elman
2h

Thank you Hen! It was good to read about a children’s author whose books I once loved and read with delight to my own children. I understand your last sentence. It is something casting a pall over all you do, you wake up with it and close your eyes at the end of the day with it. It feels like a living nightmare.

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