On Saturday morning, I woke up to anonymous death threats sent to my phone. The night before, a man walked into Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan and punched a 63-year-old woman in the face. He headbutted the security guard who tried to stop him. In custody, according to police sources, he said, "F--k the Jews."

By Saturday morning, his aunt was quoted in the New York Post saying he was on crack and had been unwell since childhood, since his mother died giving birth to him. She said he loved Jewish people and wanted to become one of us.

My phone buzzed with the question Jewish group chats now ask before we ask anything else: is this good or bad for us? The question was whether the crack pipe means we don’t have to feel quite so afraid of the tidal wave of hate against Jews. I typed my answers like everyone else, and I understood what the question assumed. Somewhere along the way we all absorbed the belief that if the attacker turns out to be mad, the attack stops counting as antisemitic.

I’m not disputing that many antisemitic attackers suffer from mental illness. Back in 2019, a former NYPD intelligence chief estimated that a third of the city's antisemitic attackers had psychiatric histories. Grafton Thomas, who stabbed five Hasidic Jews at a Monsey Hanukkah party that December, had diagnosed paranoid schizophrenia and a decade of documented decline. Kobili Traoré, who beat Sarah Halimi for an hour before throwing her from her Paris window in 2017, was in a psychotic state, as the French psychiatric experts who examined him unanimously agreed. And most people who share these diagnoses never hurt anyone. Researchers estimate that serious mental illness accounts for around four percent of violence in America, and studies show that coverage linking the two mostly teaches the public to fear patients. Flattening every mentally ill person into a Nazi defames millions of sick people who are far more likely to be victims than perpetrators. That’s not what I’m arguing we should do.

What I am arguing is that excusing antisemitic violence when it’s linked to mental illness only works if nobody looks closely at mental illness. The more seriously you take the illness, the less calm this “explanation” will make you feel.

Psychology has spent decades studying where delusions get their content. The finding holds in every country where anyone has looked: the shape of madness is universal, but its content is local. Paranoia exists everywhere. What the paranoid believe depends on where they live. In a study of schizophrenia patients in South Africa's Eastern Cape, nearly three-quarters believed jealous neighbors had bewitched them, because witchcraft was the explanation their culture kept in stock. During the Cold War, American patients heard the CIA on their radios. The clinical literature calls this delusional content and describes it as culturally plastic. A delusion is a container. The terror belongs to the patient. Its specific shape comes from the world around him.

The cases of mentally ill attackers striking out at Jews look different in that light.

Traoré did not throw a stranger from a window. He threw the Orthodox woman upstairs, whose daughter he had called a dirty Jewess two years earlier, and while he beat Sarah Halimi he called her a demon and shouted "Allahu Akbar." The French courts held two findings at once: the killing was an antisemitic hate crime, and the killer could not stand trial because cannabis had destroyed his discernment. He never faced a jury. Thousands marched in Paris, and Macron promised to change the law so that getting high before you go mad would no longer erase what you did. What Macron never addressed is why Traoré's psychosis took the shape of a Jewish demon, specifically. No courtroom ever had to answer that either.

The most infamous example of a public figure hiding hate behind mental illness is, of course, the rapper Ye. When Ye spent the fall of 2022 threatening "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and then praising Hitler on camera, the debate that followed was this same one: the bipolar disorder he had disclosed, or the Jew-hatred he kept broadcasting. His doctors can settle the first question. The second stopped being about him within days, when a group hung a banner over the 405 in Los Angeles reading "Kanye is right about the Jews," arms raised in salute over rush-hour traffic. Millions heard a sick man talk. The sickness was not the part that traveled. I remember arguing this very point on Piers Morgan Uncensored, as Morgan kept pressuring me, asking, ‘shouldn’t we be more compassionate?’

The discourse around mental illness and antisemitic violence makes even more sense when you zoom out. Because in cases where it doesn’t fit, the same “explanatory” exercise still gets applied. When a man firebombed elderly Jews in Boulder, Colorado, or when a gunman murdered two Israeli embassy employees outside a Jewish museum, everyone from TikTok commentators to congressional candidates explained that the violence was criticism of Israel. When a Hezbollah-inspired bomber tried to blow up 140 Jewish preschoolers, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed explained this was a case of a traumatized victim of Israel lashing out. What stays constant is the search itself, the hunt for a reason the thing wasn't antisemitism, which is another way of describing the hunt for a reason not to care.

These mental health and Israel filters do let a very specific profile of antisemitic attackers through. He is white, male, and right-wing. He is even more permissible if he loves Nazis or hates other minorities besides Jews. Once you realize how much work these filters are doing, you begin to realize we aren’t really talking about protecting Jews, but about using the violence against us to push another agenda entirely.

New York built the mental health explanations into its paperwork. The NYPD has a designation, "emotionally disturbed person," and it has served as the city's first explanation for attacks on Jews across three mayors. After a stabbing inside Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights in 2014, the mayor's statement pivoted within two sentences to the urgent need for mental health services. Three weeks ago, a man with dozens of prior arrests and a documented psychiatric file walked into a Jewish day camp in Queens with a hammer, days after being released from an unrelated arrest, and the first official word was that he appeared emotionally disturbed, with no hate crime designation.

The NYPD intelligence chief who estimated that a third of the city's antisemitic attackers had psychiatric histories had a conclusion, and it was the opposite of an excuse. He wanted attackers evaluated and held for treatment instead of released. The city kept his diagnosis and dropped his prescription. What Jewish New Yorkers absorb is the failure of two systems at once: a mental health system that releases the same men over and over, and a hate crime process where “disturbed” too often arrives as the last word instead of the first fact.

I don't know what the Montes arraignment will show. He may be found unfit. His aunt's account of him may be true in every detail. None of it will answer the only question worth asking, which is why a mind coming apart in Manhattan in 2026 is filled with delusions about evil Jews. The delusions of the Eastern Cape turn on witchcraft because witchcraft is what that culture believes in. What does that say about the culture in New York?

The death threat I received on Saturday morning was sexual and violent. It mentioned my husband by name. I have received enough of these to evaluate them, which is its own grim sentence to write, and this one read differently. The person who wrote it sounded genuinely unwell. I noticed myself noticing that, the same reflex this whole essay is about, and then I understood that it changed nothing about what I had to do. I took it to the police that afternoon. Whatever is wrong with him, he found me the same way the man on Friday found the synagogue.

The woman he punched is 63. She had come to pray on a Friday night. The synagogue held services again the next morning.