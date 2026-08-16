Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Yael Flusberg's avatar
Yael Flusberg
4h

I always appreciate the complexity that you bring to every one of these posts, and you are asking all of us to be as nuanced and how we evaluate the zeitgeist of the moment. I honestly don’t know how you’re able to do it at the level that you do from day-to-day but I really admire and appreciate this.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
4h

I don´t have to tell you that you are completely right to take any slightest of those threats and attacks to the police.

I always ask people affected by such attacks and threats whether they have gone to the police and—very importantly—whether they have consulted a lawyer; for without such measures, one mostly cannot stand up (sufficiently and effectively) to these dangerous mad(wo)men.

"Antisemitism"—hatred of Jews—is ALWAYS a form of mental illness.

I am utterly critical of Islam and reject Islam as a pseudo-"religion" that cannot be taken seriously (intellectually or philosophically)—a stance that is entirely justified. I am by far not the only one to judge it like this.

However, that does/can not mean I meet every Muslim with hatred, rage, rejection, or even violence without regard for the specific individual; if I were to do that, I would be mentally ill myself.

For many years, I too experienced threats, insults, and attacks "because" I publicly and privately stood up for so-called "minorities," the "disadvantaged," Jews and others.

Things only improved after I hired lawyers who informed police about everything, and who through years of litigation, ensured that measures such as internet blocks were enforced and the websites of these dangerous individuals were repeatedly shut down, a.m.o.

They also secured police protection and orders restricting the disclosure of my personal information, and I won prison sentences for those criminals as well as hundreds of thousands of Euro in damage reparation and compensation for pain and suffering from the perpetrators—debts the latter will be paying off for the rest of their lives.

Since then, hardly anyone dares to get fresh and insolent with me, and if they do, I can immediately mobilize the police and my lawyers.

Particularly in the USA, but elsewhere too, (too) many people invoke or point at the "First Amendment," assuming they are free to say more or less anything.

However, that is not true; there is a whole range of actionable statements, and awareness of this fact needs to be strengthened so that far more people who are threatened will put up a determined fight and take the appropriate steps.

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