Flight 1073 was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 174 passengers, 166 of them were Israelis. During the flight, the co-pilot, an Omani national, attacked the captain inside the cockpit. UAE officials say he used the crash ax, the tool kept on board for emergencies. The UAE’s attorney general said he tried to take control of the aircraft and carry out a “terrorist act.” During the struggle, the plane dropped about 4,000 meters.

The captain, an Indian pilot named Smit Machchhar, was badly wounded, but still managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers rushed in and restrained the co-pilot and tied him up. An Israeli passenger with medical training worked to stop the captain’s bleeding. Other FlyDubai crew on board landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Several passengers said afterward that if those few people hadn’t gone through that door, everyone on board would have died.

On the ground, after the hijack code and half an hour without contact, the Israeli Air Force scrambled fighter jets, and Israeli airspace was closed.

That night the passengers landed at Ben Gurion to cheering and dancing in the terminal. President Trump called what they did “the most amazing stuff.” By the weekend, the story had mostly left the conversation.

I understand why people moved on. Everyone survived, and a story with a happy ending is, unfortunately, not what gets the most clicks. But I haven’t been able to stop talking about it.

Investigators are still trying to establish what the co-pilot’s exact plan was. According to the Jerusalem Post, they are examining whether he meant to crash the plane wherever, or hoped to bring it down on an Israeli city to kill more people. Nobody knows yet. But I have my own theory.

Imagine that the pilot was never able to open the door. In the aftermath of 9/11, cockpit doors were made bullet-resistant and impossible to break down. A perfect protection against terrorists on the plane, unless they happened to already be in the cockpit, like in this case. Nobody would have been able to get in. The co-pilot would be able to do whatever he wanted without fear at that point.

The Israeli Air Force has described its own country this way: a hostile fighter flying at subsonic speed can cross all of Israel, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, in about four minutes. A loaded 737 is slower than a fighter jet, so call it five minutes from the border to the towers of central Tel Aviv.

In this possible reality, it ends one of two ways. The plane reaches the city, with 166 Israelis on board and however many people are inside the building it hits. Or an Israeli pilot fires on an airliner full of Israeli citizens before it gets there.

Israel has never published its procedure for this moment. In 2007, when fighters were scrambled toward an IsrAir plane that had stopped responding near Ben Gurion, Globes reported that the jets would have shot it down if ordered to by the prime minister and the defense minister, who hold that authority alone. So in my version of Wednesday, two people get a phone call. They have a few minutes, partial information, a plane full of their own citizens, and a city underneath it.

Germany faced this exact question after September 11th. It passed a law allowing the military to shoot down a hijacked airliner being used as a weapon, and in 2006 its Constitutional Court struck that provision down. The court ruled that the state may not deliberately kill innocent passengers to save people on the ground, because their lives are worth no less than anyone else’s.

Israel has lived with that very question for half a century. In 1973, Israeli fighters intercepted a Libyan Arab Airlines Boeing 727 that had strayed over Sinai and ignored repeated orders to land, and 106 people died when it crashed. In 2001, the air force shot down a small Lebanese plane over Mikhmoret after it ignored signals to turn back, and the commander, Dan Halutz, said the danger of it falling on a residential area was too great to let it keep flying. Years later, fighters came within moments of firing on a Continental flight from Newark with 273 people aboard. One officer said the pilots treated it as a terror attack in progress, and it turned out the plane had a radio failure.

On Wednesday, the aircraft in question was carrying 166 of Israel’s own citizens home. One of those citizens could easily have been a friend or even a member of my own family. None of them were, in reality, but when I play this scenario in my head, I imagine it to be so.

When the first commercial FlyDubai flight landed in Tel Aviv in November 2020, Netanyahu stood at Ben Gurion and promised it would be the first of many. For six years, that route has been the most physical thing the Abraham Accords produced, the place where a peace deal turned into a boarding pass.

Now, even with everyone alive, the route is on hold, and FlyDubai has temporarily suspended its flights to and from Israel. The rescue itself showed how little room is left. Saudi Arabia refused to let an Israeli Air Force or El Al plane collect the passengers from Tabuk, fearing Netanyahu would use it as an election and normalization prop, and the passengers waited around six hours for a second FlyDubai jet. A source close to the Saudi royal family told the Jerusalem Post that “normalization cannot be forced.” That was the reaction to a crisis in which nobody died.

Now imagine what the reaction would have been the morning after a 737 came down on Tel Aviv. Every opponent of normalization in the region would have had the argument handed to them: that Israelis cannot safely fly through the region’s skies and Arab airlines cannot safely carry them. A single man with one horrific, selfish act would have torn apart the possibility of peace in the minds of countless people.

The people who saved that plane came from every place the co-pilot apparently wanted to split apart. An Indian captain, lying wounded on the cockpit floor, opened the door, and Israeli passengers went through it. Because they did, nobody in Jerusalem had to take the call I described. Israel spent two days celebrating that the decision never reached the prime minister’s desk. But I cannot stop wondering what the answer to his decision would have been. Maybe it is a coping mechanism that other Israelis have that I lack, an ability to see a group or person try to bring us to the brink and, rather than worry about it, celebrating that it failed.

Every time I run those five minutes forward, I land at the same place: 166 Israelis are back home because a few passengers didn’t wait for anyone in Jerusalem to decide.