Hen Mazzig

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Debbie Isaacs's avatar
Debbie Isaacs
Oct 3

Hen, I understand the “what ifs” and why your mind keeps returning to what might have happened. But the question I’m left with is a slightly different one: I wonder what, if anything, will change in the lives of the people who were on that plane.

I wonder whether coming so close to the possibility of death will change the way they live. Whether they will see more clearly how fragile life is and how, in a single moment, it can be taken away.

So many of us live without really allowing ourselves to know that we are going to die. I’m the only one of my father’s four children who will, hopefully, reach 60 next month. I know something about living with the knowledge of how fleeting life can be and how quickly it can disappear. Strangely, I have found that knowing this is not frightening. It is freeing. It has changed how I live. It has made life feel more vivid, more immediate and more deeply felt.

I hope that, as those 174 people process what happened in their own ways, they are also able to take something of that with them: the profound awareness that they are still here. And that being here is extraordinarily precious. With warmth, Debbie

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
Oct 3

The one thing that did actually happen is the Free Palestine cult infesting legacy media tried their hardest to erase the heroism of the pilot and the Israeli passengers, and bury the story of yet another horrifying incident of Islamist terrorism. Progressives posted their disappointment that another 9/11 failed to materialize.

The Free Palestine cult is deranged and progressives are their useful idiots.

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