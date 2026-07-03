A few weeks ago I sat across from the founder of a new Jewish organization. He was sharp and clearly well funded, and he was generous with his time. Within ten minutes he told me his team had found the solution to antisemitism on social media.

The solution they offered made me sit up for a different reason. I have been doing this work for over a decade, and in my experience the people who arrive holding the solution are usually about to describe a problem they have never actually met.