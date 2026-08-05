Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic primary for the Michigan Senate seat and will face off against Mike Rogers in the general election in November.

El-Sayed is projected to lose against Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate. Rogers served Michigan in the House of Representatives between 2001 and 2015. He was narrowly defeated by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin in their 2024 Senate race, and is now running again.

Heading into the Senate elections in November, Democrats have now weathered the nomination of El-Sayed in Michigan despite his gloomy prospects and the Graham Platner fiasco in Maine. Forty-seven Senate seats currently vote with the Democrats, to Republicans’ 53. In short, an already near-impossible challenge just got more difficult. The likelihood that Republicans will maintain control of the Senate just increased enormously with El-Sayed’s primary win.

On the same night, two other DSA-backed House candidates, Cori Bush in St. Louis and Nila Devanath in Virginia, lost their races. In Virginia’s second district, Jewish, pro-Israel candidate Elaine Luria defeated Devanath in the primary with a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Despite that, and despite all the evidence against it, you’re about to see adherents of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) flank of the Democratic Party claim their strategy has what it takes to win swing states and propel a Democrat back to the presidency.

It’s tempting to believe that a few anti-Israel slogans are all it will take to win elections, but El-Sayed’s victory is actually more evidence to the contrary. Here’s why.

New York City doesn’t reflect the United States

In New York City, where Democratic nominees are almost assured to win in the general election, the recent wins by candidates backed by the DSA could fairly be interpreted as vindication of the DSA’s populist strategy of bashing Israel and AIPAC to energize voters.

But even in hyper-liberal and wealthy NYC, the failure of that strategy among working-class, Black, and Hispanic voters was evident. In Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, where Mamdani-backed candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier ultimately prevailed, she did so while losing the Bronx portion of her district, as well as majority low-income precincts and majority Hispanic precincts.

Claire Valdez, another of Mamdani’s picks, won handily in a district that includes the Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Ridgewood, and Bushwick neighborhoods.



These are neighborhoods that have undergone intensive gentrification in the past two decades. For example, in Greenpoint/Williamsburg, the share of households making more than $250,000 a year skyrocketed from 2 percent to 20 percent in the last two decades, whereas the share of households making less than $20,000 fell by 10 percent, from 21 percent to 11 percent.

In Bushwick, the white population increased from 3 percent in 2000 to 31 percent in recent years; the Hispanic population fell from 68 percent to 40 percent in the same timeframe. Meanwhile, the share of households making more than $250,000, as in Williamsburg, rose from 1 percent to 9 percent.

Valdez’s victory was thus less a story of who voted for her, and more a story of who was no longer there to vote. The champions of the working class in the DSA essentially reaped the rewards of two decades of gentrification and displacement that drove working-class voters from NYC. Their victories there aren’t a weathervane for the nation. They’re just a weathervane of the wealthy.

Doesn’t a win in Michigan prove the DSA’s strategy?

A close read of New York clearly weakens the hypothesis that the DSA’s strategy should be adopted by the Democratic Party writ large to win back the presidency. But what about El-Sayed’s primary victory? El-Sayed isn’t a member of DSA, but the group championed him throughout the primary season. Doesn’t his victory mean the DSA was right that bashing Israel wins votes? Michigan is a swing state, after all. Does an anti-Israel candidate’s victory there mean the next Democratic presidential candidate should come out swinging for BDS?

Not exactly.

When analyzing to what extent the El-Sayed/Stevens race can be considered instructive for the presidential election, it is important to note that Michigan uses a winner-takes-all method to determine which presidential candidate receives its 16 electoral college votes. The statewide winner of the popular vote is awarded all of the state’s electoral votes. The same method is used in 48 states and Washington, DC.

Similarly, for Senate races, the winner is determined by the statewide popular vote, not a county-by-county tally. Theoretically, a candidate could lose the majority of counties, but have such overwhelming wins in the most populous areas that they still take the state.

What’s interesting about El-Sayed’s primary victory, when looked at from the perspective of its value as a proxy for presidential elections, is that it worked exactly the opposite of how recent Democratic presidential victories have been won.

Michigan is 77 percent white as of the last census, and 14 percent Black. It is home to the United States’ largest Black-majority city, Detroit. Of Detroit’s 650,000 residents, 75 percent are Black. Detroit is in Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous county, which is home to over 17 percent of Michigan’s overall population.

In the 2020 presidential election, massive Black turnout in Detroit was key to Biden’s win in Michigan. That victory, and Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, propelled Biden to the presidency. Conversely, Michigan swung Republican and helped secure Trump’s victories in both 2016 and 2024, when turnout in Wayne County trended lower.

“It is unquestionable that Black folks in Detroit is what carried Joe Biden to victory in the state of Michigan,” Reverend Kenneth Flowers of Greater New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Detroit told the Detroit Free Press after Biden’s win in 2020. “The Black folks in Detroit, Oakland County, Wayne County, we’re the ones that took Joe Biden over the top.”

More broadly, Biden’s strong support from Black voters helped him win Georgia, a state Democrats hadn’t won since Bill Clinton clinched it in 1992, and likely in other states, too.

In the El-Sayed/Stevens race, what’s most notable isn’t El-Sayed’s victory in a primary, as he will likely lose in the general election. It’s that Haley Stevens, a pro-Israel moderate, won handily not just in Wayne County (home to Detroit), but in nearby Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, and Saginaw counties as well. These five counties account for 45 percent of Michigan’s overall population, and 80 percent of its Black population.

In short, while El-Sayed managed to win a race against another Democrat by a razor-thin margin, it was Stevens who demonstrated her popularity with the voters who have actually helped Democrats win Michigan over Republicans in recent presidential races.

The more obvious caveat is that El-Sayed carried the state by a little over a percentage point. Of course, a win is a win. I’m not debating his victory’s legitimacy.

But it would be foolish for the Democratic Party to mistake El-Sayed’s win for a referendum, whether or not Twitch streamers and social media algorithms spend the next news cycle declaring it one.