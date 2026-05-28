Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Barbara Fields's avatar
Barbara Fields
4h

I hope this article will be widely read. Thank you.

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Vincent Bocchinfuso's avatar
Vincent Bocchinfuso
3h

There’s one big difference I don’t think we should blur. The “right” you’re talking about here is a populist media ecosystem, not the institutional GOP — Trump himself has condemned Tucker and that crew in public more than once. The “left” in your examples is the institutional Democratic Party, which is why you see people like Hasan Piker not just criticizing from the outside but campaigning with their candidates.

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