I’m writing this from a hotel room in New York, in the middle of an American speaking tour that ends in Miami before I fly back to London.

In every city so far, somebody has asked me the same question. It comes in the Q&A, or in the lobby after, or in the car to the airport. It is always asked quietly, as if the asker is hoping the answer is small. The question is: when did it get this bad?

I usually have an answer ready. This trip, I have not. Not because the answer is difficult. Because the question is changing under me, faster than I can keep up.

For most of the last decade, when I came to speak in America, the antisemitism I encountered came from one direction at a time. In a red state, I would meet the right-wing version. On a college campus, the left-wing one. Like two separate countries inside of one country, and I always knew which one I was in.

This is the first trip where I have felt both at the same time, in the same week. Sometimes in the same news cycle.

This is what I mean.

In late May, in a room of Jewish supporters in Michigan, the Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was asked whether Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state. He said he often struggles with the question. He suggested it forces him to first define what a Jewish state means. He had appeared, six weeks earlier, on stage with Hasan Piker at the University of Michigan and Michigan State. Piker has called Hezbollah’s flag his favorite. The appearance came weeks after a man drove a pickup truck into the doors of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield with more than a hundred children inside. The FBI later confirmed the attack was Hezbollah-inspired. El-Sayed campaigned around the corner from it.

Around the same time in Texas, a Democratic candidate for Congress named Maureen Galindo became the subject of a bipartisan condemnation. She had posted on Instagram that if elected, she would turn an ICE detention facility into “a prison for American Zionists,” which she said would also serve as a “castration processing center for pedophiles,” adding that the two categories overlap. AOC called the language “bigoted garbage.” Hakeem Jeffries called it “disqualifying.” Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz pledged to force a vote to expel her every day she sat in Congress if she won. Her Democratic primary runoff was held on May 26, which means half of the Democratic leadership had to denounce her by name a week before her own party’s voters were asked whether to give her the nomination.

On May 3, a poll of Jewish New Yorkers came back. Mayor Mamdani, four months in: 82 percent of Jewish voters are concerned about rising antisemitism in the city, 58 percent saying they connect the rise to the normalization of anti-Zionism, 61 percent saying his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” has emboldened pro-Hamas protesters. The number I keep returning to is buried lower. Two-thirds of Mamdani’s own Jewish voters report being concerned about antisemitism in New York. People who voted for him are now afraid in the city he runs.

On May 19, a Republican congressman from Kentucky named Thomas Massie lost his primary. He lost in the most expensive House primary in American history. His closing message included a bill called the “AIPAC Act,” demanding pro-Israel groups register as foreign agents. His endorsers in the final stretch included Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron Paul, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Ian Carroll. At a Massie fundraiser in March, Greene said his opponent was “literally propped up and funded by three Jewish billionaires” whose loyalty was to a foreign country. On election night, Massie joked it had taken him a while to reach his opponent because the man was “in Tel Aviv.”

The same month, the Democratic Party in Maine effectively clinched its nominee for the Senate seat held by Susan Collins. Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine veteran, became the presumptive nominee after Governor Janet Mills dropped out. Platner is the candidate with a chest tattoo of the SS Totenkopf, the skull-and-crossbones worn by the Nazi unit responsible for the concentration camps. He has said he didn’t know what it was when he got it in Croatia in 2007. CNN’s KFile turned up Reddit posts from 2019 in which he discussed the symbol and its Nazi history. He has since had it covered. He has been endorsed, with all of this on the public record, by Senator Schumer, Senator Sanders, and Senator Warren. The Republican PAC running ads against him is funded in part by some of the same donors who funded the campaign that beat Massie. The case against Platner can therefore be framed, by his defenders, as outside billionaire interference in a Maine election. The script written in Kentucky has been re-run in Maine in the same month, by the other party.

Around the same time, Tucker Carlson sat for a New York Times interview. He was asked about hosting Nick Fuentes. Carlson called Fuentes a kid with no real power who says “naughty things.” When reminded that Fuentes denies the Holocaust, Carlson asked whether that was worse than killing children.

That is one month. That is not a curated reel of the worst clips of the year. That is a single news cycle in the country I am visiting.

The story I want to tell about it is simpler than the headlines suggest. The headlines focus on each item. They miss the convergence.

On May 12, at an Anti-Defamation League reception on Capitol Hill, the former Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stood at a podium and said out loud that Jewish Americans are no longer guaranteed safety in the United States. Hoyer is not a fringe voice. He is a retiring senior figure of the Democratic establishment, speaking from the same Capitol building where Jewish staffers were in the audience. His sentence should have been a national news story for several days. It was buried inside a Jewish Insider piece by the end of the week.

I think about that burial more than I think about the sentence itself.

I want to concede something to both sides of the politics now arguing about Jews in America.

Israel has a far-right government that has done genuinely indefensible things, and the war fatigue of young Americans who have watched two years of Gaza coverage is real. The Mamdani voters who tell pollsters they are concerned about antisemitism are not all naive. Some of them voted for him while knowing exactly what he was.

It is also true that AIPAC is a powerful lobby. Lobbies should be scrutinized, including this one, by people willing to do the scrutiny without also calling them “Jewish billionaires” from a stage in Kentucky.

When MTG names three Jewish billionaires from a stage in Kentucky and El-Sayed cannot affirm that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state from a stage in Michigan, they are no longer opposite poles of American politics. When MTG accuses a lobbying group of being “Jewish billionaires” and manipulating elections in the same month a Democratic House candidate has to be denounced by AOC for proposing a prison for “American Zionists,” the question of which side is the bigger threat to Jewish Americans stops being the right question. They are operating in the same country, sometimes in the same week, often about the same Jews. The Jewish voter hears only AIPAC, and no other lobby, get attacked as “Jewish billionaires” by MTG, and in the same week hears that Israel’s existence as a Jewish state is a “struggle” for El-Sayed . There used to be a political center in America that filed these two stories into different folders. The center has stopped pretending the folders are different.

I have been a guest in America many times. I lived here for three years when I was younger. I love this country in a way that is hard to explain to people who live here. I love what it has been for Jewish people and what it has represented for the idea that Jews can live somewhere as full citizens without apology. I am not writing this as a foreigner enjoying America’s discomfort. I am writing it because I went looking for the country I have visited for fifteen years and found a different one in May.

When the woman in Charlotte asked when it got this bad, I should have told her the truth. Which is that I am not sure if it is even as bad as it’s going to get yet. What I am sure of is that it is changing, and changing faster than most of us can absorb. The sentence Steny Hoyer said at a podium on May 12 is what we should actually be paying attention to

I land in London in June. The country I am leaving needs to hear Hoyer’s sentence, and not just from me. The burial only works if no one keeps saying it.