I was seven years old, standing in my elementary school in white, singing about peace. It was November 1995. Yitzhak Rabin had been shot three days earlier at a peace rally in Tel Aviv. The country was in shock. Our teachers told us to wear white. They taught us a song. We sang it knowing nothing about politics, knowing only that something had broken.

In Rabin’s jacket pocket that night was the lyric sheet of the song he had just sung from the stage. Shir LaShalom. Song for Peace. The paper was found in his pocket soaked in his blood.

Israel, 1995. We wore white. We sang about peace. We thought it was the end of something.

That image stays with me. A folded paper. Words about peace. Stained with the blood of the man who sang them.

Last night, a man with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives breached the Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. President Trump was rushed off stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, a California teacher with no criminal record, was on no watchlist. There was no manifesto. Just a man with weapons and a target.

This is the second attempt on Trump in less than two years. In July 2024 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Thomas Crooks fired eight rounds from a rooftop with an AR-15. He missed Trump’s skull by inches. He killed Corey Comperatore, a fifty-year-old husband and father standing in the crowd.

I want to say something to the people who quietly wished the bullet had been an inch to the left. I have heard you. I have read your tweets the morning after Butler. I have watched your jokes in the days after the Hilton. I have noted the quiet sigh of disappointment dressed up as concern. You think you are the resistance. You are not.

Donald Trump’s rhetoric is repulsive. He said there were “very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville, where neo-Nazis had marched the night before chanting “Jews will not replace us.” He said Liz Cheney should stand with “nine barrels shooting at her,” the guns “trained on her face.” He called his political opponents vermin. He said immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country. He told supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6th, watched on television for hours as they beat police officers, and pardoned them on his first day back in office. He said a former Joint Chiefs Chairman should face death for treason. He called journalists the enemies of the American people. When Paul Pelosi was beaten with a hammer in his own home, Trump turned the attack into a rally punchline.

The receipts are real. The question is what you do with them. And the answer is not what some of you are quietly hoping.

Rabin was a visionary leader killed working for peace. Trump is a demagogue working to undo democratic norms. But the effect on a democracy of murdering its leader, rather than defeating him at the polls, is identical.

Because if a bullet finishes what an election did not, you do not get the country back. You get a different country.