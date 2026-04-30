A young woman shoved past me in the coffee line and knocked the phone out of my hand today.

She didn’t apologize. She didn’t slow down. She kept walking, fast, like she had somewhere urgent to be. I picked up the phone and said something to her back. Are you serious? She didn’t turn around.

I clocked the Palestine pin on her backpack as she walked off. And then it landed. She knew who I was. She hadn’t bumped into me by accident.

A woman next to me in the line said, very quietly, Are you Hen?

I said yes. She started weeping.

She told me her daughter goes to school nearby. She told me she had spent the morning thinking about the two Jewish men stabbed yesterday in Golders Green, one of them seventy-six years old, attacked while he adjusted his kippah at a bus stop. She didn’t know how to send her child to school in the morning.

Then she said the thing I keep hearing.

I feel so guilty for not speaking up. You speak up all the time. How do you do it?

I have heard a version of this sentence from dozens of Jewish women in the last two years. In synagogue lobbies. In WhatsApp messages at 2am from women I’ve never met.

I feel so guilty.

So let me say this clearly, because I think it matters.

You don’t owe anyone a tweet.

You don’t owe anyone a post, a statement, a speech, a confrontation in the office, a fight with your cousin at dinner. You don’t owe a stranger on the internet your professional reputation. You don’t owe a movement your safety.

The fact that any of us has been pushed into thinking we do is itself a sign of how broken this moment is.

It is not normal to wake up in London in 2026 and worry whether your child will make it home from school. It is not normal to be so afraid of a Jewish identity becoming visible that you feel you must compensate by performing it online. It is not normal that your best friends, who came over to countless Shabbat dinners, can’t do the math and check if you’re ok when Jews are murdered on our streets. It is not normal that the cost of staying quiet has become a private guilt that Jewish women carry into coffee lines and hand to a stranger like a confession.

The guilt is not yours. It belongs to the people who built a culture in which a Jewish mother at school drop-off has to ask herself whether speaking up will cost her her job, her friends, her family’s safety. That is the obscenity. Her silence is just survival.

Here is what I told her, and what I want to tell anyone reading this who has felt that knot in their chest.

Speak up if and when you feel safe. Speak up if you have the platform, the resources, the lawyer, the savings, the support. If any of those are missing, protect yourself first. A Jew who stays in the room, keeps the job, keeps the seat at the table is doing more for our community than a Jew who gets fired in week one and disappears from public life forever.

The woman in the coffee shop was never supposed to be the cavalry.

I do this work because I have a platform, a team, a lawyer, and a husband who has watched me get death threats over breakfast and married me anyway. I built this so the cost of speaking falls on me and not on a teacher in north London who already has enough to carry.

If you are Jewish or Jewish adjacent and you have stayed quiet through the last two years because speaking up would cost you something you cannot afford to lose, you have not failed anyone. You are doing what our ancestors did in every generation. You are surviving. You are keeping the lights on.

The woman in the coffee shop thanked me before she left. I told her I should be thanking her.

She is the reason any of this matters. She is going to send her daughter to school in the morning in a city where that has become an act of courage. She is going to keep being a Jewish mother in London in 2026, which is, right now, one of the most political things a person can be.

The young woman who knocked my phone out of my hand wanted me to feel small.

The woman who recognized me in the line reminded me why I’m not.

You don’t owe anyone your voice. You owe your kids a mother. You owe yourself a life. I write because women like you raised the kids who became the Jews who built everything I get to defend. You already did your shift. Go drink your coffee. I’ll take the next one.