On Tuesday afternoon, Benjamin Netanyahu walked into the Knesset chamber and passed the ultra-Orthodox lawmakers waiting to make history. Opposition members shouted “disgrace” as he entered. He left before the vote was called. A few hours later, by 58 votes to 54, Israel’s parliament passed a law granting tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders immunity from arrest until November 30. The prime minister of a country at war did not stay in the room to vote on who serves in its army.

In the middle of that same debate, a different law came up. It would have let public housing tenants buy their apartments at a discount. Families who have rented from the state for decades, many of them the children and grandchildren of Mizrahi immigrants who were placed in those buildings in the 1950s, and of Ethiopian and Russian families who came decades later, none of them given a viable pathway to homeownership.

I know those apartments. My Iraqi grandparents traded the two dunams of land they owned for a public housing flat in Petach Tikva. They thought it was a good deal. It wasn’t, and they learned that too late. In that small three-bedroom apartment they raised eleven children, and they saved every shekel they could until, decades later, they bought the flat outright. The law that stalled this week would give families the chance my grandparents spent a lifetime clawing out for themselves.

Naama Lazimi, a Knesset member from The Democrats, stood at the podium and read a letter from a 38-year-old mother of a girl with cerebral palsy. “If my daughter were healthy, I wouldn’t be living in public housing,” the woman wrote. Lazimi broke down and said to the MK Michel Buskila: “You know where we grew up, Michel, this law will save lives, do one good thing, please, you vote for draft-exemption and exempt from arrest, this can pass too.” MK Buskila, presiding over the session, wiped his own eyes. The law went nowhere.

Two votes, one week. That is the Israeli election, compressed.

Israel goes to the polls this fall, by law no later than October 27, with the Knesset set to dissolve this week. If you have found the coverage hard to follow, you are not alone. Israelis do too. So here is what happened this week, and why the ultra-Orthodox draft has become the fault line of this election.

What just passed

The arrest-freeze law is the second of two victories the ultra-Orthodox parties extracted from Netanyahu in exchange for staying loyal through the election. The first came Monday: a Basic Law, Israel’s closest equivalent to a constitutional amendment, declaring Torah study a foundational value of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. It passed 63 to 52 after ten hours of speeches. It is now the only value explicitly enshrined in any of Israel’s Basic Laws.

These laws work together toward the goal of enshrining draft exemptions in the law. In 2024, Israel’s High Court ruled unanimously that the state had no legal basis for exempting yeshiva students from the draft. The exemptions had survived since Ben-Gurion’s day, when they covered 400 students. Today, according to figures the attorney general released in May, roughly 72,000 ultra-Orthodox men of draft age are classified as evaders. The Basic Law exists to give the next round of exemptions a constitutional shield when it inevitably returns to court. The arrest-freeze law exists to make sure that, until then, evasion carries no consequence.

Before Tuesday’s vote, the Knesset’s legal adviser asked lawmakers to disclose whether they had close relatives who would benefit from the law. Shas and United Torah Judaism submitted lists. Members of the Knesset voted to shield their own sons and grandsons from arrest for draft evasion. They sat in the same chamber as Knesset members who have lost sons to the war.

The army’s position was not subtle either. The IDF chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, wrote to Netanyahu that the legislation was “unequivocally inconsistent” with the military’s manpower needs. He has warned for months that the army is stretched to a breaking point. Reservists have carried this war across every front, from Gaza to the missile exchanges with Iran, while their businesses folded and their marriages strained. The law tells them what that was worth. A dear friend of mine, who’s served hundreds of days since October 7, responded to the news. “Thanks for everything,” was all he said.

In the ultra-Orthodox world, Torah study is not a hobby, they do not see it as a draft dodge. It sustains the Jewish people; it’s the reason we outlived Babylon and Rome. Their voters are among the poorest in Israel, and their leaders genuinely fear the state would do to their sons what its institutions did to a generation of Mizrahi immigrants in the 1950s: strip the faith out of their children in the name of making them proper Israelis. I know that history; my own family lived a version of it. The fear is real. The fear of other parents, in other towns, who live from phone call to phone call when their sons and daughters are on active duty, is also very real.

But sincerity is not the question. What we must ask is whether a state at war can tell one community that service is sacred and another that exemption is sacred, and survive the resentment that will follow. Shas chairman Aryeh Deri celebrated Tuesday’s vote as the end of the “persecution” of Torah students. Bereaved parents who buried soldiers this year heard that word, persecution, as though the threat of arrest was somehow equal to the horror of burying their sons.

The draft is the sharpest edge of a wider argument about who owns the public square. This week, the Bnei Brak municipality moved to divide the sidewalks of two main streets, with signs and barriers separating men from women near the city’s wedding halls, at the direction of the city’s rabbis, an arrangement the city says may expand to other streets. The Supreme Court banned this exact signage in Beit Shemesh in 2017. Asked to respond, the municipality said the rabbis’ letter “speaks for itself.” Days earlier, the deans of every medical school in Israel warned lawmakers against a proposed bill expanding gender segregation in higher education. In October, voters will decide on more than who is expected to serve in the army.

What keeps failing

Here is the part that should anger you regardless of what you think about the draft. The same coalition that moved a constitutional amendment and an immunity law through the Knesset in 48 hours could not pass a public housing law. It also pulled a major public transportation reform off the agenda in the final days, a bill considered the most important measure in years for the country’s most congested areas, reportedly dropped amid ultra-Orthodox pressure and last-minute horse trading.

This is the current government, and it is the strongest argument the opposition has. The system of this government works. It works fast when the coalition’s survival depends on it. Laws that would touch the lives of families in public housing or commuters in Holon and Bat Yam die quietly in committee while the laws that keep the coalition breathing pass at three in the morning. The state has capacity and it has priorities, but instead of actual governance, those priorities amount to staying in power.

The map, briefly

For readers trying to keep the parties straight, the field looks like this.

On the coalition side: Netanyahu’s Likud polls around 22 to 23 seats, the largest or second-largest party depending on the week. Its partners are the two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the far-right factions of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, the latter now flirting with the electoral threshold. Together the bloc polls at 50 to 53 seats, short of the 61 needed to govern. It has polled short for over a year.

On the other side, two men lead the field.

Gadi Eisenkot, the former IDF chief of staff, founded his party Yashar (Hebrew for “Straight”) last September. His son Gal was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023. Two of his nephews fell in the war as well. In the war cabinet, he advocated relentlessly for a hostage deal, until he resigned in 2024 over the government’s lack of strategy. He is the son of working-class Moroccan immigrants, and he was raised in Eilat. In the past two weeks, Yashar became the first opposition party in this cycle to overtake Likud in the polls, and Eisenkot now beats Netanyahu when Israelis are asked who is more suited to be prime minister. He has campaigned openly on drafting the ultra-Orthodox.

Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister, leads Together, a joint slate with Yair Lapid formed in April. I have met Bennett and have been in conversations with him over the past months, and what struck me is how little of it was about settling scores and how much was about repair, about institutions and the exhausted middle of the country. His polling has slipped since the merger with Lapid, from the low twenties to the mid-to-high teens, but no one who understands coalition math counts him out. Any government that replaces this one likely runs through both him and Eisenkot.

Behind them: The Democrats (the merged Labor and Meretz, where Lazimi sits) poll around 8 to 10 seats, Avigdor Liberman’s secular-right Yisrael Beytenu around 9 or 10, and the Arab parties around 10 to 11 combined. Benny Gantz, once the great hope of the anti-Netanyahu camp, hovers at the threshold, and the bloc is begging him to drop out.

The longest tenure

I will not tell you what to think of Netanyahu. My readers know my views, and Israelis will render theirs in the fall. But one fact sits outside the argument about him, and it would sit there no matter who held the office. He has led Israel for nearly 19 of the past 30 years. He is the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history, in power almost without interruption since 2009. There are soldiers serving in Gaza right now who were toddlers when he returned to power in 2009.

No democracy is built for that. Power held that long stops answering to anything except its own continuation, whoever holds it. This week made the case better than any op-ed could: a constitutional amendment delivered to a coalition partner, immunity for draft evaders, a prime minister who slipped out of the chamber before his name was called. And in the same building, a lawmaker in tears because a mother in public housing will keep paying rent to the state forever.

The immunity law expires on November 30, after the election, which means the question of who serves lands on the next government almost the day it is sworn in. The politicians making that call must not be the ones who staked their power on the outcome. Lazimi stood in the Knesset and begged it to do one good thing. The Knesset declined. In October, the request goes to the voters.