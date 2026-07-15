Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Sandra Elman's avatar
Sandra Elman
8h

Thank you Hen for laying out the complexities of the political landscape in Israel. The whole world will be watching the Israeli election with great interest. I will be rereading your essay often as this interesting but worrying situation plays out. Israel needs unity now but it seems very divided.

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Eve Camerman's avatar
Eve Camerman
8h

Thank you for explaining the breakdown of numbers. Hopefully our country doesn’t break down.

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