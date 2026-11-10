This weekend, anti-Israel protesters staged a “bike protest” of Philadelphia’s Jewish and Israeli restaurants on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht. The backlash was immense. The crowds that came out to support those beloved eateries easily overwhelmed the protesters. Ironically, what started as a grotesque display of anti-Jewish hate ended up …
Diplomacy in an Age of Lies
Can a new Israeli government change how America sees Israel?
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