The video reached me a dozen times before I finished my coffee. Friends, followers, strangers, all sending the same two minutes and thirteen seconds: the mayor of New York behind a desk, an American flag on one side and the city’s on the other, warm cinematic lighting, an orchestral score under his voice, the caption reading “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.” The staging is an Oval Office address. The content is a municipal legal memo about a promise that cannot be kept. By Wednesday morning, it had 55 million views across platforms. Twelve hours. The coverage focused on the rhetoric. Almost no one covered what the video actually announced.

The video opens cold on the accusation. Second zero: “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.” The litany fills the first forty seconds. The sentence that constitutes actual news arrives at the 1:40 mark of a 2:13 video: “It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant.” Anyone who has ever read a social video retention graph knows what that sequencing does. Most viewers are gone long before the final thirty seconds. The video is built so the accusation reaches everyone and the retreat reaches only those who stay to the end.

Zohran Mamdani promised to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu from the earliest days of his candidacy in 2024. He repeated the promise in the final weeks of the race. Days ago, he told the New York Times his attorneys were still reviewing it. On Monday, the president announced that Netanyahu would not be arrested anywhere in the United States. On Tuesday night, the mayor admitted his city’s Law Department had reached the same conclusion. The pledge that helped elect him is dead. The video is its funeral, staged as an offensive.

There is nothing inherently wrong about a politician criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC warrant exists; it was issued in 2024. Israel is contesting it. The ICC prosecutor who delivered those arrest warrants, Karim Khan, may lose his job this week over accusations of sexual assault. Be that as it may, Israelis have protested Netanyahu’s government in numbers an American mayor can only envy, week after week, for years. If Tuesday’s video had been criticism, even brutal criticism, it would have been an ordinary iteration of an old argument. My quarrel isn’t with criticism. It’s with political theatrics that trade in truth for exposure.

Here is the trade. What Mamdani promised his voters was an act of government: an arrest, jurisdiction, handcuffs, the full strength of the law applied to a foreign leader. What he delivered instead was language. “War criminal.” “Architect of a horrific genocide.” A casualty figure, 73,000, recited without a word about where it comes from or whom it counts. When a politician cannot produce the act, the language inflates to cover the difference, and the more impossible the deliverable, the more extreme the words. An arrest was off the table, so the accusation had to do the work of handcuffs. “Genocide” is what a broken promise sounds like when it needs to trend.

And it trended. Fifty-five million views in twelve hours, in a city of 8.5 million people. The mayor’s words reached six times as many people as his government ever could. On X alone, the video crossed 15 million by the end of the evening. No achievement of Mamdani’s actual mayoralty, no bus route, no childcare pilot, no housing number, has moved attention within an order of magnitude of this. Every ambitious politician in America absorbed the lesson by sunrise: a broken promise wrapped in maximal accusation against Israel outperforms a kept one. Attention has replaced delivery as the unit of political success. Mamdani’s video is the best demonstration of the exchange we have yet been given.

In my recent article “What Happened to Jeremy,” I documented how state-linked networks from Iran, Russia and Qatar amplify Western content about Israel. These operations rarely invent material. They find authentic domestic content that serves their aims and push it until the algorithm concludes the whole world is speaking. A sitting American mayor accusing Israel’s prime minister of genocide, in a professionally produced video, weeks before that prime minister is expected in New York for the UN General Assembly. That’s the exact material foreign influence operations exist to amplify.

Did they touch this one? I cannot tell you. No one can, because the platforms do not publish origin or coordination data even for political content at this scale. Fifty-five million views, and no public way to know how many arrived organically and how many came from accounts that have never once posted about a pothole in Queens. I am not claiming the surge was foreign. I am telling you that no one in America is currently allowed to check, and that the networks whose fingerprints I have traced elsewhere would consider this video a gift.

There is a fix, and it is boring, which is why it might work. After 2016, public pressure forced the platforms to build political ad libraries. The same should now apply to virality itself: when a piece of political content crosses a defined threshold, the platform publishes an engagement breakdown by country of origin and account age, and accredited researchers get the underlying data. If the surge behind Tuesday’s video was 55 million Americans, the numbers will show it, and Mamdani’s supporters can claim their moral clarity honestly. If it was something else, New Yorkers deserve to know who was shouting over them.

I am writing this on the even of Tisha B’Av, the day the Jewish calendar sets aside for mourning the destruction of both Temples and the catastrophes that gathered around the same date across two thousand years. The rabbis taught that the Second Temple fell to sinat chinam, baseless hatred. They argue that the problem was slander, not mere military weakness. I don’t believe Mamdani consulted a Jewish calendar before posting; the timing is likely coincidence. But the fast lands differently this year. Jews keep a national day of mourning because we have long experience with accusations that travel faster than any correction can, and with what happens in the years after they land. Fifty-five million views in twelve hours is the largest audience such an accusation has ever found this quickly. The day exists because accusations like this one have never, in our history, stayed on the page.

In September, Netanyahu is expected in New York. The video will circulate again, the mayor will be at ribbon cuttings, and the gap between the sentence and the act will still be sitting there, unexamined, because examining it benefits no one with power. Somewhere this week, a candidate for some other office watched those numbers climb and quietly took a note. The note had nothing to do with promoting peace for Palestinians, and everything to do with exploiting Jews to gain power.