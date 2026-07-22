Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Gillian Granoff's avatar
Gillian Granoff
1h

Yes ! We all saw it. He is now playing the role of Secretary of State., I think they call this stage of the illness delusions of grandeur . He really is so obsessed with us.

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bemyguest1992's avatar
bemyguest1992
1h

He might just win most performative speech of the year with this one!

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