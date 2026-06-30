Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
תמרה's avatar
תמרה
13h

I think you are considerably more optimistic than I, if only because the swell, tolerance and embrace of antisemitism in the Democratic party (even if it is relatively small .. currently) is unheard of. Even that small number is a monumental shift and it has been fed by and led by people who are regarded as folk heroes, like Sanders and AOC (people I used to admire but who now induce a bile in the back of my throat.

Forgive what might seem an exaggerated reference (but I think it is fully apt): It took years before the Nazis were able to get traction and swell their support into something massive and societal (and let’s remember that it was a well-educated, culturally sophisticated and relatively progressive society (particularly in the “alternative” creative, academic and philosophic spheres). While they were the butt of jokes at first, we are not even seeing that with the DSA. The DSA is simply not being treated as the massive threat it is (which you do acknowledge here) by its own broader party members or DSA members themselves who may share economic ideals but not the social ones (aka generalized and targeted antisemitic ones).

I think where you and I differ is that while you recognize them as a potential threat, I see them as an already rooted and growing threat. I see it this way because otherwise good people in the party are clutch gin their pearls and think that just being decent and not going hard after them will be enough. I think it because like the elder, white, progresive Church-going woman I went for a walk with today, had no idea how bad Mamdani actually is. (She;s still not travelling to NYC because of Trump. I had to explain I’m not because of Mamdani) She has heard only about his progressive social ideas like free buses and grocery stores, and cheaper housing, which, frankly, are just that: ideas, not reality. But somehow ideas are winning the popularity contexts and so what if, on the side they start slipping in all those psychic antisemitic tropes like blood libels, calling us “monsters” and saying Jewish “dark money” controls things. Those are the test balloons and when they are not shouted down by their own party members and the civilian public and, ffs, the New York Times, the New Yorker, Washington Post, NPR (and, you know I have to include it, TMZ), those mantras of hate become normalized and they can build on them. Before those statements, we had the others ones … and no one said anything. There were no editorial cartoons or unified condemnations like we have seen for every other form of bigotry. (And you do touch on this). I think we view the danger snd the outcome differently … I hope I am the one who is proven wrong … but I don’t want to wait it out. I think we have to push so much harder because we are up against so much more and at a grass roots level. We need to see anger in the voices of people like Rachel Maddow (as if) and David Remnick and Brooke Gladstone and ffs, Brian Tyler Cohen (who makes Scott Wiener look like a yeshiva bocher crossed with a 1960s kibbutznik).

OK. That’s all for now🤪. Toda and love you to bits. Let’s get you on those shows, somehow …(more relevant and influential in the rights places than Piers …)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hen Mazzig and others
Nicholas Brown's avatar
Nicholas Brown
13h

Following Democrat party politics from the UK has made me feel that the Dems don’t stand a chance in the next Presidential Race. Your article has helped me to understand a little better what’s going on.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hen Mazzig and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hen Mazzig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture