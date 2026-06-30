Denver votes today. Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist backed by the DSA and endorsed by Bernie Sanders, is trying to end the 30-year career of Representative Diana DeGette, and the prediction markets think she will. In an interview before the vote, Kiros described the October 7 massacre, the murder of about 1,200 people in a single morning, as an “inevitable consequence.” Pressed on whether she would say the same of September 11, she said yes. A candidate who can look at the deliberate slaughter of civilians and agree it was inevitable has already told you how she sees the world. That alone should disqualify her from representing anyone.

Then she said something that revealed more. Asked about the firebombing in Boulder last June, where a man threw Molotov cocktails into a march for the hostages while shouting “Free Palestine,” and where an 82-year-old woman named Karen Diamond was burned so badly she died of her wounds weeks later, Kiros would not call the attack antisemitic.

That refusal is part of a disturbing trend. When a deadly, obvious act of Jew-hatred gets reclassified as legitimate anger at a foreign government, you are watching a specific kind of blindness operate. It is a moral failure, the inability to call cruelty by its name. It is also a failure of perception that bleeds into everything else, including the ability to read an electoral map.

Kiros may win tonight. If she does, the same voices will call it proof that this is where the Democratic Party is heading. It is proof of nothing of the kind. Denver’s first congressional district is one of the wealthiest and most highly educated patches of blue in the country, a place that broke for Kamala Harris by roughly 56 percent in 2024. A win there tells you how a few affluent, fast-gentrifying urban cores are voting. It does not tell you how the country votes, and the country is what Democrats have to win.

A habit of not seeing

Kiros is not an outlier. Just look at what happened to Scott Wiener in San Francisco last week.

When State Senator Scott Wiener was surrounded and chased out of the city’s Trans March last week, harassed over Israel until he no longer felt safe in the park, the California Senate Democratic Caucus put out a statement. It condemned the harassment. It praised his record for the LGBTQ+ community. It never used the word antisemitism, and it never mentioned Israel. The omission matters because of who Wiener is. His own campaign site calls Israel’s conduct in Gaza genocide. His politics on the war are as far left as a Jewish official’s get, and the crowd came for him anyway, yelling about his “Israeli handlers” while officials with identical positions marched past untouched. They did not corner him for being soft on Palestine. They cornered him for being a Jew.

Another example came from New York City. At a rally for the candidates he was boosting through the June primaries, Mayor Zohran Mamdani called AIPAC “monsters.” When more than 700 rabbis, from Reform to Orthodox, signed an open letter asking him to walk it back, he refused, and answered by reciting casualty figures from Gaza, as though a body count abroad were a defense for describing American Jews as monstrous and nefarious at home.

None of this is accidental. The DSA wing of the party would like to make this rhetoric ordinary and cannot say so out loud, so it proceeds by omission instead. The same flinch that cannot name antisemitism cannot see the country clearly.

The violence did not come from nowhere

Wiener’s harassment did not arrive out of thin air. It landed on a list that was already long.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep in the residence on the first night of Passover, hours after hosting a Seder, when a man broke in and set the building on fire; the arsonist later tied it to what Shapiro “wants to do to the Palestinian people.” Representative Jared Moskowitz received voicemails saying Jews should be killed. Representative Dan Goldman had his district office vandalized. Every one of them holds the mainstream Democratic position on Israel, the same one most of their colleagues hold. Their positions were unremarkable. Their Jewishness was the point.

The list runs past politicians to people who never asked to stand for anything.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim left a young diplomats’ reception at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington in May 2025. He had already bought an engagement ring to propose to her. A man shot them both on the sidewalk and told police he did it for Palestine. Weeks later came the firebombing in Boulder that left Karen Diamond dead, and twelve others hurt beside her. Among them was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who had already outlived one regime that wanted her gone.

This month, in Montreal, a gunman drove for hours to open fire in Côte-des-Neiges, the most Jewish blocks of the city, steps from a Chabad center. He killed Michael Moshe Mizrahi, a small business owner beloved in the community, along with a police officer, before he was killed himself. He left behind a hundred-page manifesto soaked in the misogynist bile of the incel internet. Most of the coverage stopped there, filed it under one hatred, and moved on, ignoring his claims that Zionist Jews created the modern state of Israel to further capitalist interests. As if a man steeped in one contempt could not be carrying another, and as if a Jewish man shot dead in the most Jewish blocks of the city were simply incidental. That is not how hatred works. It does not sort itself into tidy categories. It layers.

None of this is about discomfort at a tense moment. People were attacked, and some were murdered, on American and Canadian sidewalks, because they were Jews.

A strategy built on a misread

There is a real campaign underway to convince Democrats that this rhetoric is a national winner. The evidence falls apart the moment you look at it. Precinct-level analysis of the New York primaries found the socialist-aligned victories clustering in the wealthiest, most credentialed corners of their districts, the brownstone blocks and the campus-adjacent ones, and the coverage still kept reaching for headlines about a whole party remade in that image.

The tells are everywhere once you notice them. This week, Jamaal Bowman, who lost his own seat after a single term defined by his posture on Israel, went after Josh Shapiro, a sitting governor of a real swing state. Hasan Piker, whose personally backed slate in California lost top to bottom, greeted the New York results by announcing that his own stock had risen, treating a sweep of the richest precincts in the richest city on earth as a national mandate rather than what it really is: the opposite of one.

Here is the number that should end the argument. The Democrats holding the districts Donald Trump carried in 2024, the ones doing the slow and unglamorous work of winning seats the party cannot govern without, have not embraced the genocide framing and have not signed onto BDS. The people winning the hard races hold moderate, broadly pro-Israel views, and they are being shouted down by a smaller, louder slice of the base that has mistaken a viral clip for a coalition.

So why does a fringe feel like a flood? If these ideas are not actually winning anywhere outside a handful of zip codes, why do they feel like they are everywhere? Because we now live inside an attention economy that algorithmically rewards hateful, extreme rhetoric. What functioning politics actually requires is the opposite: a system that rewards coalition-building and the patient work of representing people you don’t fully agree with. Instead, the platforms hand reach to whoever is willing to make the cruelest statement. Too many strategists keep mistaking that reach for support, whether by accident or because they have an agenda.

Where it ends up

Jared Golden held one of the most Trump-friendly districts any Democrat has held anywhere, a Maine seat Trump carried by about nine points, the same year Golden won it by less than one. He survived four terms. Last November, he announced he was done.

Golden wrote about spending a recent Thanksgiving in a hotel room after another threat against his home, and about watching his oldest daughter approach school age while the nastiness of public life kept climbing. He was plain about it. He did not fear losing. He had come to dread winning.

Golden is not Jewish. The hatred that pushed him out came through a different door than the one that burned Shapiro’s home or set Karen Diamond alight. It runs on the same wiring, fed by the same incentives, aimed at anyone who will not perform the most extreme version of a position. A party that cannot name what is being done to its Jews will not shield anyone else from it either, because naming is the first thing protection requires.

Democrats can argue about Israel and Gaza in good faith, and many of them do. What they cannot do is build a national majority while refusing to see what is in front of them. A party that trains itself not to notice who is being hurt loses the habit of noticing anything, the voters it needs included. The lie is ugly, and it is also a losing strategy. Those were never two separate problems.