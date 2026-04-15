Image Source: Politico

There is a growing push from figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Brad Lander, alongside groups like J Street and parts of the anti-Zionist activist world, to defund Israel’s Iron Dome.

The argument sounds simple: if Israel feels less protected, it will act with more restraint. Fewer intercepted rockets will translate into fewer wars. That line of thinking leans on a familiar logical error. It treats the existence of Iron Dome as a cause of wars simply because it exists alongside them. It overlooks the fact that Israel fought multiple wars for decades before the system was ever developed.

I grew up in Israel. I vividly remember sheltering from rocket fire in the Gaza Envelope in 2008, when there was no Iron Dome. When rockets were fired from Gaza, there was no interception system. There were sirens. There were seconds to run. There was the knowledge that whatever had been launched would land somewhere without anything stopping it. Many Israelis of my generation carry similar memories. That includes those who lived through the 2006 war with Hezbollah as children, when rockets fell without a defense system in place.

Claims that reducing protection would reduce conflict collapse under even a basic look at history. Israel’s wars have consistently been driven by security threats and regional dynamics rather than by the availability of defensive technology. Israel fought those wars whether or not there was a cost to Israeli civilians, because it had to.

The Iron Dome changes one variable in that reality: it reduces the number of people killed.

This debate matters beyond Israel as well. Israel developed the Iron Dome technology and refined it under real conditions. Israel is creating knowledge and capabilities with clear applications for other countries facing missile and drone threats. The ongoing research and deployment function as a microcosm of the broader US–Israel alliance. Joint investment produces defensive benefits that extend to Americans, especially as similar threats proliferate globally.

Framing this relationship as a one-sided giveaway misses how much the United States gains from it. The cooperation around missile defense, intelligence, and military innovation reflects shared interests. Recent confrontations involving Iran have underscored the operational capabilities of the Israeli air force. Those capabilities directly inform allied strategy and preparedness.

Israel should continue working toward greater self-sufficiency. Funding its defense systems independently will undoubtedly strengthen its global position. But at the same time, U.S. policymakers should remember that American investment in joint defense systems isn’t charity. It simply aligns with US interests. The partnership yields tangible returns in technology, readiness, and deterrence.

Opponents of Israel often raise the point that America does not fund a similar missile defense system for Palestinians. Why, they argue, should American tax dollars go toward a system for only one side of the conflict? It isn’t fair.

Put aside my point about how these voices mistake an investment that directly benefits Americans for charity. They ignore the fact that the U.S. has contributed billions of dollars to various organizations that aid Palestinians. In Gaza, Hamas did build a sophisticated system of defense. They used materials meant for civilian construction to build an extensive tunnel system.

But that system isn’t used to protect Palestinians. The tunnels are instead used to torture and rape Israeli hostages, and plan additional attacks on Israeli civilians. Hamas leadership has clearly stated that they view Palestinian civilian suffering as a key weapon in their fight against Israel. Palestinians deserve protection. But right now, based on the actual situation, do you think their leadership would provide it?

Image Source: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

The idea that stripping Israelis of defense systems would solve the conflict falls into a classic, racist pattern within the Free Palestine movement. It ignores any responsibility Palestinians have for perpetuating the conflict, stripping them of agency. It’s comforting to think that Israelis can just choose to end the conflict single-handedly. But unfortunately, it’s simply not true.

Calls to defund Iron Dome rest on a causal claim that does not hold up. Treating a defensive system as the driver of conflict mistakes the sequence for the cause while ignoring decades of counterexamples. The only tangible policy outcome is that more rockets will hit homes, schools, and civilians.

Advocating for more civilian harm isn’t humanitarian. It just belies a skewed view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will never lead to peace.