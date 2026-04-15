Hen Mazzig

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Joel
5d

Are we to believe that these people truly think that more Israeli deaths will result in Israeli restraint? Or that the risk of it would? Do they believe that the risk of Israeli deaths would discourage or encourage more missile attacks on Israel from its enemies. The logic falls over no matter how you look at it. Is any of it coming from a place of genuine desire for peace? Or an irrational hatred of Israel

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bemyguest1992
4d

"Claims that reducing protection would reduce conflict collapse under even a basic look at history."

I fear we have too many people who have not studied history making big, ridiculous, and unchecked claims. AOC seems to be one of those people.

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