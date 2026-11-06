Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries Removal Campaign

Democrats just won both chambers of Congress. Within hours, a campaign launched to remove Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, the highest-ranking Jewish and Black elected officials in American history.

I have my criticism of both politicians. But this isn’t it. Hakeem Jeffries was called an “AIPAC monkey” and an “errand boy” by a commentator with a huge platform, and people defended it. A post with over 100,000 likes says the reason they have to go is money from pro-Israel PACs. One of the biggest videos pushing this holds up an AIPAC post congratulating them as proof. The replacement they want is Chris Van Hollen, who voted to block arms sales to Israel.

Nobody is hiding it. This isn’t about the shutdown or a new generation. It’s about Israel, and about who is allowed to be close to Jews.

Watch the reel.

They’re telling their followers to call the Capitol switchboard. So do the same thing.

📞 202-224-3121

Ask for your senators and your House representative. Say you’re a constituent. Tell them you don’t want your party’s leadership decided by a campaign that called Hakeem Jeffries a monkey and is being pushed by foreign money.

It takes two minutes. If you’re outside the US, share this. The people who can call need to know they’re not alone.