Image credit: The Times of Israel via the Instagram account of Minister Ben Gvir

There is a video. The wife holds out a cake. The husband leans in to see the noose she drew on it in icing. He is the Minister of National Security of Israel. They are both smiling. Around them, senior officers of the Israel Police are clapping.

The footage is from his own Instagram.

Saturday night, Moshav Emunim, Ben-Gvir’s 50th birthday party. The cake reads, in Hebrew: “Mazal tov to Minister Ben-Gvir, sometimes dreams come true.” There was a second cake too. Three tiers, with a golden noose on top and two guns at the base pointing at a map of Israel.

The noose refers to a law Ben-Gvir championed, and the Knesset passed in March: the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of terrorism. He has been wearing a noose-shaped lapel pin into the Knesset chamber. His wife has now put one on a cake. The dream coming true is the gallows.

I want to hold that image next to two others.

On the evening of Israel’s Independence Day, Yemanu Binyamin Zelka, a 21-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli from Petah Tikva, was working a routine shift at Pizza Hut. A group of teenage boys entered and began harassing customers with party foam. Zelka asked them to stop and then to leave. When his shift ended, the same group was waiting for him outside. Security footage shows a 15-year-old appearing to be holding a bloody knife. They surrounded him, kicking and beating him for almost two minutes. He was alone against a pack intoxicated by violence and the belief they would face no consequences. He died the next day. It took the police three days to start treating it as a serious crime and not just a brawl. The videos were circulating that whole time.

Security footage allegedly showing a teen assailant holding a bloody knife in connection with the murder of Yemanu Binyamin Zelka (Image Credit: N12).

Days later, Destao Tzakul, a 19-year-old from Beersheba, also of Ethiopian Jewish heritage, was stabbed to death on a Friday night. According to his family, his friends called him, asking him to come downstairs. When he did, masked attackers were waiting.

Tzakul had completed a pre-military academy program. He was working to support his family. Then, his life was stolen.

Two young Ethiopian Jewish men. Murdered within days of each other. Both at the beginning of their lives. Both failed by the state whose minister celebrated his birthday with a noose on a cake.

After the murders, Prime Minister Netanyahu offered his condolences and tasked Minister Ben Gvir with stopping the epidemic of youth violence.

How can Ben Gvir possibly accomplish that, when he has not only permitted the epidemic to spread, but actively encouraged it?

You can’t pose with a noose cake then give an anti-violence lecture at a high school the next day. I’m less worried about CNN sharing those images than I am about how they passed over the screen of every teen in Israel holding a phone.

This month, Israel also observes the Memorial Day for Ethiopian Jews who perished on the way to Israel. During the 1980s, a mass exodus began: Ethiopian Jewish families, elderly, and children set out on foot from their villages toward Sudan, hoping to reach Israel. The journey took months. Along the way they faced epidemics, hunger, robbery, rape, and murder. Approximately 4,000 children, women and men perished, dying of disease, at the hands of bandits, and from the brutality of the journey itself, most of them on Sudanese soil. The memorial falls on Jerusalem Day, the date chosen to symbolize the deep connection between Ethiopian Jews and Jerusalem, and their longing to reach it.

They died on the road to Israel. They died because Israel was the dream, the only destination, the only answer to millennia of exile and longing. They were not fleeing toward safety in the abstract. They were walking toward a specific promise: that the Jewish state would be a place where Jewish life is protected, where Jewish children grow up, where Jewish people grow old.

Yemanu Binyamin Zelka’s grandparents or parents may have been among those who made that journey. Or who lost someone on it. And now he is gone too, killed on Israel’s Independence Day, outside a Pizza Hut, while the Minister of National Security was busy posing with a noose.

Yamanu’s father, holding up a photo of him, repeated “My son, my son,” to a group who gathered to mourn. Yeled sheli. Reminding everyone there, and the many more who saw the video online, that what was taken can never, ever be replaced.

Video credit: N12

I have spent years writing about how the international press misrepresents Israel. The bias is real, and I have documented it for a long time.

Holding Jewish communities around the world responsible for the actions of the Israeli government is wrong, always. A Jewish student in London or Buenos Aires or New York bears no more responsibility for Ben-Gvir than any American bears for every decision made in Washington. Collective blame is antisemitism.

And yet the fear of being blamed, the fear of giving ammunition to people who were never arguing in good faith to begin with, cannot be what silences us. We speak because we love this country, not because we are managing its image. We speak because the Israel we believe in, the one worth defending, the one we have given so much to build and to protect, deserves better than a noose on a birthday cake while two of its sons lie in the ground.

I say what I say as a Mizrahi Jew whose grandmother fled Iraq after watching Jews murdered in her city, and whose other grandmother fled Djerba. The state of Israel exists because Jews like them had nowhere else to go. The 4,000 who died in the Sudanese desert didn’t die for a state where their grandchildren would be left bleeding on the pavement while police took three days to act. They died for something greater than that. We owe it to them to say so.

A noose is a noose. Two funerals are two funerals.

Sometimes dreams come true. Mine is for an Israel worthy of the price that was paid to build it.