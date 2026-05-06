Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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SKG's avatar
SKG
3h

Thank you for this moving piece. Agree with you 100%. Your clarity, courage, conviction, and compassion are invaluable.

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Philip Martin's avatar
Philip Martin
6h

A racist, thieving, apartheid, genocidal ethnostate

Israel has no right to exist.

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