Hen Mazzig

Hen Mazzig

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Gerard Dupris's avatar
Gerard Dupris
9h

Thanks hen for the piece

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Refael Ackermann's avatar
Refael Ackermann
10h

They are mirror TikTok warrior images of each other

It's true that in the new-media post-truth landscape they are both dangerous, but still the Flotilla is 100 times more dangerous.

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