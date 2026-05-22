One of the latest Gaza flotilla participants, Neve O’Connor, already filed an opinion piece on the flight home, with the headline “I’ve been kidnapped for the second time by an increasingly desperate Israel.”

Second time. According to her, she has been kidnapped twice. After the first one ended with her on a flight home, she bought another ticket, sailed back into a naval blockade she had written about in her own coverage of the first ‘kidnapping’, and got processed off a boat by the same navy. Then she filed copy.

This is the word the flotilla wants. They picked it on purpose. They know what it used to mean.

What the word used to mean

Kidnapped is what happened to Kfir Bibas. He was nine months old when Hamas took him into Gaza on October 7, 2023. He never made it to his first birthday. The IDF confirmed he and his four-year-old brother Ariel were murdered in captivity by November 2023, killed with bare hands alongside their mother Shiri. Sixteen months later, their bodies were paraded back in caskets at a staged handover in central Gaza, and Israel buried what remained.

Kidnapped is what happened to Hersh Goldberg-Polin. His left arm was blown off below the elbow by a Hamas grenade at the Nova festival. Still bleeding, he was dragged into Gaza by the same men who had just destroyed his arm. He spent 330 days in a tunnel. His captors executed him with five other hostages when Israeli soldiers were closing in.

The last of the 251 came home on January 26 this year. There are no kidnapped Israelis left in Gaza.

Neve O’Connor decided that what happened to her in Ashdod port was somehow equivalent. Cable ties for a few hours, a deportation flight paid for by the Turkish government, and a byline waiting at home. She calls it kidnapping, when she knew both times exactly what was going to happen.

The Ávila ladder

Meet Thiago Ávila. A 39-year-old Brazilian activist with over a million Instagram followers, on the steering committee of the Global Sumud Flotilla alongside Greta Thunberg. He has been arrested by the Israeli navy twice in two consecutive years. The second time, his own lawyer told an Ashkelon magistrate that Ávila had never planned to break the Gaza blockade and was actually on an innocent fishing trip to Greece. A fishing trip he had been livestreaming to a million followers from a boat that left Barcelona, announcing it was sailing to Gaza.

Watch what he does with the word.

Version one, on landing in São Paulo after his April detention, is general. He told reporters he had suffered “all kinds of violations” in Israeli custody. Bad enough to merit outrage, vague enough to stay unfalsifiable.

A few days later, in an interview with The New Arab, the story sharpens. Now Israeli soldiers “put ropes around my neck and beat me until I lost consciousness.” A neck rope is more cinematic than a violation. It moves better online.

This week, after a different flotilla was intercepted, Ávila posted a video to X claiming that activists were “RAPED at the Global Sumud Flotilla.” Capital letters. He wasn’t on the boat. He was in São Paulo. The accusation is third-party and unattributed. By Wednesday, it had 115,000 views.

Each version is bigger than the last because the last one stopped paying. Violations ranging from neck ropes to mass rape, in six weeks. The escalation is not evidence of escalating cruelty. It is evidence of escalating need.

The chorus

Greta Thunberg moved from “harsh and exhausting” in a private letter to her own foreign ministry, to “kidnapped and tortured” in a Stockholm press conference, in less than a week. David Adler called the detention “psychological torture” and an “internment camp.” Saverio Tommasi said the prisoners were treated “like monkeys.” Rafael Borrego said activists had been “put in cages.”

The Israeli ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, confirmed in response to similar claims this week that not one of the more than four hundred detainees showed up in the medical record with an injury.

Look at the words the activists keep choosing. Cages. Monkeys. Internment camp. Psychological torture. None is reaching for accuracy. Each is reaching for a memory. Cages call up slavery. Internment camp calls up Manzanar. Psychological torture calls up Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo. A Jewish American activist named David Adler published a piece in The Nation on Yom Kippur about his grandfather joining the Parisian resistance against the Nazis. The reader was supposed to do the last bit of the math without help.

The proof

The proof that closes the case on Ávila is from inside the flotilla itself.

While he was preparing to amplify a mass rape accusation against Israel, the Sumud Flotilla’s own ethics committee was running a formal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a steering committee member with multiple volunteers. Ávila was named as a possible perpetrator. He requested the investigation himself, and unsurprisingly, the committee said it found no evidence of wrongdoing. He denies the allegations. They remain unverified.

The timing is its own indictment. The man amplifying a mass rape claim against a state was the man his own movement had just had to formally investigate.

Ben Gvir’s own ladder

Which brings us back to Israel, because the same operation is running here, too.

Itamar Ben Gvir is climbing the same kind of ladder. He started by demanding the death penalty for terrorists, a position that every Israeli security service that has ever looked at it has rejected. When that stopped paying, he moved to Al-Aqsa, storming the compound under armed escort to break a status quo every Israeli prime minister since 1967 has held in place. When that stopped paying, he became the minister responsible for the prison service and began performing his job as a series of humiliations.

Last week, he reached Ashdod. He waved an Israeli flag over the kneeling bodies of the detained activists, shouted “Welcome to Israel” while the national anthem played over a loudspeaker, and told the guards not to be bothered by a woman crying out in the background. He posted the clip before processing was even finished. Nine countries summoned our ambassadors the next day. His own foreign minister wrote on X that he was “not the face of Israel.” Our ambassador in Washington called it “reckless grandstanding.” Mike Huckabee, our most reliable American friend, said the minister had “betrayed the dignity of his nation.”

Ben Gvir is stealing and misappropriating a word, just like the flotilla. The word he is taking is “national security” — which is what soldiers do at the border in the dark, not what a minister does with a phone and a flag in a holding pen. The noose cake. The taunting of detained Europeans. The breaking of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa. It is all part of the same performance. Every person shuddering at his actions is another victory in his book.

The math

Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party currently holds six of 120 Knesset seats. If elections were held today, recent polling puts it at nine or ten. Single-digit support in a country where the largest party clears twenty-four. He is not the face of Israel. He is the face of seven percent of Israel, and he is in the cabinet because Netanyahu needs him to stay in power, and Netanyahu knows it.

That is why the performance is the whole career. Ben Gvir does not need to grow. He needs his small base to stay loud, to feel besieged, to feel filmed. Every clip is calibrated for the people who already vote for him, because the rest of the country was never the audience.

This is the same economy the flotilla activists are running. Neither one is trying to persuade the unconvinced. Both are feeding the loyal what the loyal came for.

They produce each other

The activists need Israelis to be monsters for their footage to work. The minister wants to be the monster their footage needs. Ávila’s next video is filmed against Ben Gvir’s last one. Ben Gvir’s next stunt is calibrated against Ávila’s last claim. They are not opposites. They are colleagues in the same industry, working opposite shifts at the same factory, making the same product. The product is content that drains real words of meaning until nobody can use the heavy ones anymore.

The cost is paid somewhere else. The Palestinians get no food because there was no food on the boats. The country pays nine diplomatic bills because the minister wanted a clip. The real hostages stay buried, because the word is gone.

Kfir Bibas is buried next to his mother. Hersh Goldberg-Polin is buried under a tree on Mount Herzl. Thiago Ávila is filming his next video. Itamar Ben Gvir is choosing his next costume.

The word the dead earned will go to whoever posts the loudest.