On Friday morning, the Global Sumud Flotilla put out a Telegram statement. At least fifteen sexual assaults. Twelve on a single Israeli vessel. Anal rape. Penetration by a handgun.

Reuters could not verify any of it. The Israeli prison service issued a flat denial. Italian prosecutors opened a file the same day, based solely on activist statements. Within hours, the wires had run the numbers as fact, and the perpetrator was named. The Israeli forces were rapists.

Eleven days earlier, Nicholas Kristof published a New York Times opinion column accusing the Israeli army, the Shin Bet, the prison service, and the government of running a systematic policy of rape against Palestinian detainees. He named fourteen sources. One of them, Sami al-Sai, had been jailed for incitement and had publicly praised Hamas and the October 7 massacre. Kristof said the paper’s opinion fact-checkers had corroborated his testimony. The column ran in opinion, not news. The Times newsroom, which has its own standards, did not put its name on it.

Two stories, eleven days apart. Both unverified at publication. Both seized by every outlet that had spent the last two years refusing to use the word rape about Israeli women.

This is what the abuse of a category looks like.

The column

The column ran on May 11 under the title “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians.“ It accused the Israeli army, the Shin Bet, the prison service, and the government of running a systematic policy of rape against Palestinian detainees. The main source was the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, which Kristof described to readers as “a Geneva-based advocacy group often critical of Israel.”

That description is a lie by omission. The founder and chairman of Euro-Med is Ramy Abdu. In March 2025, after an Israeli strike, Abdu posted a tribute on social media to “our great commander,” Mohammed Daoud al-Jamasi. Al-Jamasi was a senior Hamas political bureau official. He was also Abdu’s brother-in-law, a disclosure Abdu made himself in the tribute. The man whose 69-page April report became the spine of the Times column is the brother-in-law of a Hamas commander.

The dog passage came from that report. Kristof printed the testimony of an unnamed Gaza journalist who said he was held down, blindfolded, and raped by a dog at the encouragement of a uniformed Israeli handler. A canine training expert told The Free Press the scenario was implausible if not impossible. The Times published it anyway.

The other named witnesses include Sami al-Sai, who had been jailed in Israel for incitement and had publicly praised the October 7 massacre. Asked how the Times verifies an accusation when the accuser has publicly endorsed the slaughter of Israeli civilians, the opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury said the section does not assess credibility on the basis of social media. Translated: an accuser’s documented support for an organization that raped Israeli women has no bearing on whether his claim about being raped by Israeli soldiers is credible.

The Israeli government called the column a blood libel. Blood libel is the specific historical accusation that Jews ritually defile and harm non-Jewish bodies. It traveled from medieval Europe to twentieth-century pogroms to Arab state propaganda. It is one of the most efficient pieces of incitement ever invented because it does not have to be true to do its work.

The opinion section ran the piece alone. A Times journalist told Puck News, on the record, “I am sick of being embarrassed by the Opinion section.” The newsroom uses different rules. There is a reason.

The flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla is harder to talk about because another part of the story is true.

Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video of himself taunting kneeling, cable-tied detainees on an Israeli landing craft converted into a holding pen. The footage is real. The contempt was the point. That episode was wrong, and the world was right to say so; Israelis said so too.

What happened next is the part worth examining. Within seventy-two hours of release, organizers put out a press release branded “Torture Boat.” At least fifteen sexual assaults. At least twelve on one vessel. Penetration with a handgun. Anal rape. The numbers escalated throughout the day. The sources were activists who had every reason to inflate the harm and almost no incentive to wait for verification.

The press release does not read like eyewitness testimony. It reads like an organizing document. Italian prosecutors are now investigating. EU sanctions are being discussed. The Telegram channel that published the totals is the same channel that called the captured aid mission a flotilla of volunteers. It is an organized political project with a press team and a brand.

None of this means no one on those boats was hurt. People were detained, processed roughly, and may well have been mistreated. But that is not what the press release said. The press release said anal rape and penetration with a handgun, in numbered totals, on day one, with no chain of custody and no medical documentation released. That is not how survivors come forward. That is how a campaign launches.

Nicholas Kristof posted the press release to his X account on Friday afternoon. He noted in his caption that the claims had not been confirmed. He posted them to a million and a half followers anyway. The man who wrote the May 11 column was pushing the May 22 claims before the activists had cleared Istanbul airport.

The two stories are not parallel. They are the same story, run by the same amplifier, in the same week.

It Took Five Months

The people leading this week’s campaign are the same people who could not bring themselves to say the word rape about Israeli women for over two years. That is the part nobody is saying out loud. The credibility they are spending right now is credibility they forfeited on October 8, 2023.

This is not an argument that Palestinian victims of sexual violence should be ignored. Real cases deserve investigation by serious people. It is an argument that the people running this campaign are not those people, and gave up the standing to be believed without evidence the day they decided that Israeli women did not count.

On October 7, Hamas fighters raped Israeli women. They raped them in safe rooms and at the Nova festival in the open. They raped some of them to death. The bodies were photographed, in some cases by the killers. The forensic evidence was collected by Israeli authorities, by the IDF, and by hospitals. Survivors testified. First responders testified. The UN’s special envoy on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, after going to Israel and reviewing the material, said in March 2024, there were reasonable grounds to believe sexual violence had occurred at multiple locations.

It took five months. Five months for the United Nations to use the word. UN Women, the agency whose entire mandate is women, took weeks to acknowledge the attacks at all. Major outlets ran headlines that put rape in quotes. The New York Times itself published a story documenting the sexual violence and then watched its own staff revolt against the reporting.

An Israeli woman raped on her own kibbutz needed five months, photographic evidence, UN review, and a special envoy to be granted the word. A Palestinian detainee, sourced through a convicted incitement offender, made the New York Times opinion page in weeks. A flotilla organizer issued a Telegram statement and was on the wires within hours.

That is not a return to principle. It is the same failure, with the accused swapped.

Hypocrisy

Heidi Matthews is a law professor at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, where she teaches international criminal law. Her last two years on this subject are worth reading in sequence.

In January 2024, three months after October 7, she posted that Israel and “many liberal feminists” were using the October 7 sexual violence allegations. The thesis would soon be developed in CounterPunch under the title “Bombing Gaza Isn’t Fighting Sexual Violence,” co-authored with Tanya Serisier. In March 2025, she pushed further, writing that addressing colonial violence “requires departing from the ‘wartime rape’ / ‘conflict-related sexual violence’ analytical frame.”

Her position was never denial. It was something more careful than that. The allegations were being misused. The frame did not apply. The category should be departed from. Each phrasing kept her out of the trap of saying the women had not been raped. Each phrasing also kept her out of the trap of saying they had.

On Friday, she posted photographs of the returning flotilla activists. The caption read: “This is what Israel military and prison personnel did to them.” The word she chose was did.

Her July 2025 post had already practiced it. A Palestinian journalist’s testimony, sourced through Drop Site News, was passed to her followers in the first person, in graphic detail, with no hedge and no chain of custody. The professor who had spent a year departing from the analytical frame for Israeli women was deploying that exact frame, in maximalist form, the moment the accused changed.

The frame was never the problem. The accused was.

Matthews is the academic version. There is a broadcast version too.

The eye roll

On June 5, 2024, Briahna Joy Gray was hosting The Hill’s morning show Rising. Her guest was Yarden Gonen, the sister of Romi Gonen, who had been dragged from the Nova festival on October 7 with a gunshot wound to her arm and was, at that moment, somewhere in Gaza.

At the end of the interview, Yarden looked into the camera and made one request. “I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt.”

Gray sighed. She rolled her eyes. She said, “Okay, thanks for joining.”

I posted the clip. I wrote that there was no low this person would not sink to. Within forty-eight hours, The Hill terminated her. She has spent the time since saying I ran a campaign to get her fired. I did not. I posted a clip of her own face speaking her own words.

On December 25, 2025, Romi Gonen sat down with Channel 12’s Uvda program for her first interview since her release. She had been held in captivity for 471 days. She described being sexually assaulted by four different men. One of them, in a bathroom in the Shati refugee camp, put a gun to her head and told her that if she said a word, he would kill her.

The woman, Yarden Gonen, was asking Briahna Joy Gray to believe was her sister. Romi was telling the truth a year before she ever said the words out loud.

On Friday, Briahna Joy Gray reposted George Galloway’s claim that a German flotilla activist had been beaten by Israeli forces. Unverified. The same Briahna Joy Gray. The same week.

The eye roll was not an isolated reflex. It was a position. The position survived Romi’s testimony, and it survived the gun in the bathroom. It is now repackaging itself around the next set of victims, because the accused has changed, and the believing comes back online.

What I know about it

I have spent two years arguing that the women of October 7 deserved to be believed. Romi Gonen is one reason why.

I sat with families who had buried daughters whose autopsies named what had happened to them. I read the testimonies and argued in print and on television against people who had spent decades calling themselves feminists and could not bring themselves to say the word in public. I watched the doubt land. The doubt became a position. The position became a movement.

I also did the service that gets thrown back at me whenever I write about this. Five years as a humanitarian officer, across the West Bank and in East Jerusalem. I know what the detention system looks like from the inside. An army that ran a policy of rape would be loud. It would show up in court martials and indictments, in leaks and in testimony from soldiers who refused. None of that exists. What exists is fourteen testimonies, one praising October 7, and an opinion column that the newsroom would not touch.

The cost of the last week falls on the next woman.

The next woman

A category that gets used as a weapon stops working as a category.

The Sami al-Sai of this story has been printed. The numbered totals on Telegram have been wired. Some readers will believe them. A larger number, in the middle, will mark the category itself as contested terrain and walk away from it the next time a real woman tries to be heard.

That woman might be Israeli or Palestinian, she might be in a city or in a kibbutz. She will come forward in a world where the New York Times has trained its readers that the word of some women is intrinsically more valuable than the word of another.

The people running this week’s campaign do not get to call themselves believers of women. They opted out of the category in October 2023 and have not been readmitted. The right to be believed without evidence is not refundable. It does not come back the moment the accused becomes convenient.

The next woman is the one who will pay for that.

That is the abuse.