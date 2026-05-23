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Zain de Ville's avatar
Zain de Ville
2h

Also I do think you did the public a service re Briahna Joy. Not because someone losing their job is enjoyable, but because her conduct after October 7 felt so unsafe.

There was such a coldness, hostility and contempt in the way she responded to Israeli suffering after Oct 7 and I think her relentless delivery made it convincing to a lot of people.

So when she was removed, the feeling was relief that a vociferous and influential source of open hostility no longer had the same platform.

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Zain de Ville
3h

Beautiful writing. I think there is a lot to be said about the absolutely enormous contrast here.

On one side, the Silenced No More material describes atrocities that move well beyond rape into mutilation, and post-mortem abuse that is so extreme that it moves into a collective necrophilic activity.

On the other, international outrage rapidly reconcentrates around activists feeling humiliated because they were made to kneel awkwardly on camera as a result of an elective confrontation whose consequences they fully anticipated.

The imbalance is unbelievable. Israeli humiliation carries greater humanitarian urgency in Western activist culture than atrocities committed against Israelis.

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