“If you would not deny us our right to leave Russia, this group wouldn’t exist. We would just leave to Israel with no desire of hijacking a plane or any other thing that’s illegal.”
Sylva Zalmanson, a 26-year-old engineer from Riga, in what was then the Soviet Union, said those words at her trial for high treason in 1970. She was part of the group of Jew…
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“If you would not deny us our right to leave Russia, this group wouldn’t exist. We would just leave to Israel with no desire of hijacking a plane or any other thing that’s illegal.”
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